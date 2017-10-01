₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Godswillwiz(m): 5:34pm
Okay, so apparently, Wizkid has an issue with lyrics from Olamide's banger, Wo. He wasn't shy to ask for the correct lyrical content from that song which had him confused. Here's the convo
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by ramdris(m): 5:39pm
Very funny post I must say... Even me too dey wonder which one badoo meant..
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by thesicilian: 5:39pm
Lol. Only Nigerian artistes will sing and not release their lyrics.
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Kneephy(m): 5:44pm
Olamide gave a good answer ....
OG response!
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by ikbnice(m): 5:44pm
Nigerians only dance to the beat, they don't care if the lyrics is cursing them.
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Godswillwiz(m): 5:50pm
CC: lalasticlala
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by cosby02(m): 5:55pm
Badoo badest
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by jhydebaba(m): 5:55pm
Whether na thicker body or tika bodi, all na lyrics. Oya, WO!
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by owomida1: 7:51pm
This Wizkid will really end up like Majek Fashek.
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by alexistaiwo: 7:52pm
My grandfather died at the age of 201.
When I asked him for the secret to his longevity.
He sent me the picture below
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by LesbianBoy(m): 7:52pm
I don't even know what to comment sef
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by MasViews: 7:52pm
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Jacksparr0w127: 7:52pm
It's Tika bodi
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by livinus009(m): 7:52pm
This is how our Nigerian musicians should relate...
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Factfinder1(f): 7:52pm
This one to is news worthy on nairalands front page
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Elnino4ladies: 7:53pm
Nonsense song
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Samanza89(m): 7:53pm
No one cares about the lyrics as far as we are Nigerians... We dance and listen to every crab being played, but am also a Nigerian I select what I listen to, one card of panadol or paracetamol is now #150...
Wizkid is asking as if he even understands some of his own silly lyrics...
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by jocarfid(m): 7:53pm
Olamide kinda mature
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Elxandre(m): 7:53pm
Been bothered by the lewd lyrics too.
Imagine playing this near am older relative who respects you.
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by ismokeweed(m): 7:53pm
owomida1:Well, majek fashek has done more to promote Nigeria than your entire lineage.
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Rexphobia(m): 7:53pm
Initially, it was awon Omo ti ka, but after NBC banned or was about to ban the song.. Awon Omo thicker body was Olamide's attempt to censor the song
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by BlackDBagba: 7:53pm
This song got me going crazy at the club
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by sus4allng: 7:53pm
Is wizkid trying to learn the song or just acting mischievous?
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Brooke60(f): 7:54pm
Olodo wizkid
It is awon omo Tika bodi
Like insert finger inside
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by dsocioemmy(m): 7:54pm
Na wao. So wizzy dey confuse too?
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by TheMainMan: 7:54pm
A
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Pidginwhisper: 7:54pm
owomida1:and you go end up like like Eedris Abdulkareem
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by zombieHUNTER: 7:55pm
See what buhari have turned our youths into
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by seangy4konji: 7:55pm
All na ti kaa bodi ooo
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by profstar(m): 7:55pm
It's actually a dumb question,
In d video all d dancers where taking their hands to their butts,
Yet a Yoruba, for that matter still comes to ask stupid question.
All na for publicity, no be wizzy.
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by Homeboiy(m): 7:55pm
Ok
|Re: Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics by love23401: 7:55pm
Wo
