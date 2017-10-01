Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Wizkid Has An Issue With Olamide's "Wo" Lyrics (9455 Views)

Okay, so apparently, Wizkid has an issue with lyrics from Olamide's banger, Wo. He wasn't shy to ask for the correct lyrical content from that song which had him confused. Here's the convo 2 Likes

Very funny post I must say... Even me too dey wonder which one badoo meant..

Lol. Only Nigerian artistes will sing and not release their lyrics. 26 Likes 1 Share

Olamide gave a good answer ....

OG response! 6 Likes

Nigerians only dance to the beat, they don't care if the lyrics is cursing them. 10 Likes

Badoo badest 1 Like

Whether na thicker body or tika bodi, all na lyrics. Oya, WO! 16 Likes 1 Share

I don't even know what to comment sef

It's Tika bodi

This is how our Nigerian musicians should relate... 6 Likes

This one to is news worthy on nairalands front page 1 Like

Nonsense song 1 Like

No one cares about the lyrics as far as we are Nigerians... We dance and listen to every crab being played, but am also a Nigerian I select what I listen to, one card of panadol or paracetamol is now #150...



Wizkid is asking as if he even understands some of his own silly lyrics... 3 Likes

Olamide kinda mature 3 Likes 1 Share



Imagine playing this near am older relative who respects you. Been bothered by the lewd lyrics too.Imagine playing this near am older relative who respects you. 2 Likes 1 Share

This Wizkid will really end up like Majek Fashek. Well, majek fashek has done more to promote Nigeria than your entire lineage. Well, majek fashek has done more to promote Nigeria than your entire lineage. 17 Likes

Initially, it was awon Omo ti ka, but after NBC banned or was about to ban the song.. Awon Omo thicker body was Olamide's attempt to censor the song 1 Like

This song got me going crazy at the club

Is wizkid trying to learn the song or just acting mischievous?

Olodo wizkid



It is awon omo Tika bodi

Like insert finger inside 4 Likes 1 Share

Na wao. So wizzy dey confuse too?

This Wizkid will really end up like Majek Fashek. and you go end up like like Eedris Abdulkareem and you go end up like like Eedris Abdulkareem 17 Likes

See what buhari have turned our youths into 1 Like

All na ti kaa bodi ooo

It's actually a dumb question,





In d video all d dancers where taking their hands to their butts,



Yet a Yoruba, for that matter still comes to ask stupid question.

All na for publicity, no be wizzy.

