|Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:54pm
Kannywood Actress, Rahama Sadau took to her IG Page to share stunning photos of herself and her beautiful sisters.
She captioned one of the photos;
"Sister Appreciation Sunday ❤ Show me your sisters �� #familyfirst#Loveyours
Gist Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/actress-rahama-sadau-shares-photos-with.html
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:54pm
Beautiful Ladies!!
More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/actress-rahama-sadau-shares-photos-with.html
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by MasViews: 5:56pm
Their mouths no be here oo
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by ibkkk(f): 6:05pm
Beautiful
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by iamJ(m): 6:06pm
Holuwahyomzzy:pls what is beautiful there?
Get a phone with better resolution biko
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by HajimeSaito: 6:13pm
Hope she doesn't get a ban for being on IG.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by sirusX(m): 6:16pm
Loving their smiles...on point
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by Young03(m): 6:24pm
Whey the fine there
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by 9jvirgin(m): 8:05pm
Nairanland should stop posting anything on front page
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by Niponamac: 8:05pm
....Beautiful
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by MhizzAJ(f): 8:05pm
They all look alike
Beautiful sisters
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by Sambest2(m): 8:05pm
Niponamac:
Space booker...
Please what's the criteria for posting topics to front-page. What's the value of this topic in front-page.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by Dopeyomi(m): 8:05pm
Are they '4plet'
Why their mouth come wide like this?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by Florblu(f): 8:06pm
The way make up makes ladies to look alike ehnn.....
But they are very decent
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by leofab(f): 8:07pm
Oloshies
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by enemona90: 8:09pm
Wow that's great.Her dad was my course mate and my project partner
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by cerowo(f): 8:11pm
Lovely
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by quiverfull(m): 8:11pm
God saved you that we are liberal here in the South, them for don use sharia cage you.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by tayorh(m): 8:12pm
Pretties
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by livinus009(m): 8:14pm
Behold Perfection
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by dakeskese(m): 8:14pm
...
Awon omo tika body
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by simbol(f): 8:16pm
Beautiful ladies
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by praiseneofingz(m): 8:22pm
NL is boring today
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by hanassholesolo: 8:24pm
MasViews:
You mean their jaw?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Shares Photos With Her Sisters by hostgate1: 8:25pm
ok now
