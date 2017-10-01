Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) (10158 Views)

See photos of the lady digging out on stage with Timaya below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ev7wvJSQDmM





Timaya almost landed on his asss 3 Likes

I hope her hubby is not seeing this. 1 Like

Na wa o

what kind of excitement is this? And one uncle somewhere is planning to carry wine and visit this aunty's family someday?? I wish her well .. what kind of excitement is this? And one uncle somewhere is planning to carry wine and visit this aunty's family someday?? I wish her well.. 28 Likes

Thank God for his stamina o.

Excited girls hardly think twice before they jump on top person.

...almost every guy have experienced that. 3 Likes

Ibadan girls?? . Timaya check ur pocket .. is the wallet intact 6 Likes

And this one fit get boyfriend somewhere... 2 Likes

O ga.Thank God for her, her face is not showing.

Timaya is brave.

Not so many would see a taxi approaching and stand firm 9 Likes

I'm amazed that Timaya has the stamina to support her weight 6 Likes

potbelly:

And this one fit get boyfriend somewhere... she get ni no be say she fit get she get ni no be say she fit get 4 Likes

Timaya should be careful before he will faint on stage 1 Like

ti ka bodi thicker body Awon omothicker body 9 Likes

But Timaya strong sha 3 Likes

1 Like

Na so one old friend jump on me d oda day na inside gutter we land awasef 5 Likes 1 Share







TRAILER FELL ON HIM!





9 Likes

this means the relationship is over







not really, I can't date this cholesterol 2 Likes



Are we sure that wasn't an assassination attempt? Are we sure that wasn't an assassination attempt? 5 Likes

Ok

Stupid ass bitch

And this one go get bf/husband so o,see her "thicker" body Àwọn ọmọ tí ká bọdi

Hmmm

She looks very cheap

Let his wife catch you

IBADAN!!!!

Celcius:

Thank God for his stamina o. Excited girls hardly think twice before they jump on top person. ...almost every guy have experienced that.

smardray:

Ibadan girls??

. Timaya check ur pocket .. is the wallet intact

Na Ibadan girl now, no be ibo girl.



Abi you don forget Gordon comment about nigerian girls ? Na Ibadan girl now, no be ibo girl.Abi you don forget Gordon comment about nigerian girls ? 1 Like 1 Share

Timaya is "loaded" in stamina

Rubbish