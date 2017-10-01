₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,215 members, 3,827,364 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 09:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) (10158 Views)
Di'ja And Olamide Perform On Stage In Suleja At GloMegaMusicTour / Excited Male Bouncer Carried Asa Up On Stage In Lagos (pics) / Timaya On His Way Back To Nigeria (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by stephenduru: 8:09pm On Oct 01
Nigerian musician Timaya performed at GloMegaMusicTour in Ibadan.While performing one of his songs,an excited female fan stormed the stage and grabbed in him.
See photos of the lady digging out on stage with Timaya below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ev7wvJSQDmM
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/excited-female-fan-grabs-timaya-on.html?m=1
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by stephenduru: 8:11pm On Oct 01
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:19pm On Oct 01
Timaya almost landed on his asss
3 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by chizzy161(f): 8:19pm On Oct 01
I hope her hubby is not seeing this.
1 Like
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by josephine123: 8:21pm On Oct 01
Na wa o
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by goldbim(f): 8:37pm On Oct 01
what kind of excitement is this? And one uncle somewhere is planning to carry wine and visit this aunty's family someday?? I wish her well ..
28 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Celcius: 8:40pm On Oct 01
Thank God for his stamina o.
Excited girls hardly think twice before they jump on top person.
...almost every guy have experienced that.
3 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by smardray(m): 8:55pm On Oct 01
Ibadan girls?? . Timaya check ur pocket .. is the wallet intact
6 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by potbelly(m): 9:49pm On Oct 01
And this one fit get boyfriend somewhere...
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Larrey(f): 10:03pm On Oct 01
O ga.Thank God for her, her face is not showing.
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by DesChyko(m): 10:09pm On Oct 01
Timaya is brave.
Not so many would see a taxi approaching and stand firm
9 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Kobicove(m): 11:34pm On Oct 01
I'm amazed that Timaya has the stamina to support her weight
6 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by maleekfrenzy(m): 12:45am
potbelly:she get ni no be say she fit get
4 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by okoro4: 8:21am
Timaya should be careful before he will faint on stage
1 Like
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:27am
Awon omo
9 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Rokia2(f): 8:50am
But Timaya strong sha
3 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Benjom(m): 9:02am
1 Like
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by 9jayes: 9:03am
Na so one old friend jump on me d oda day na inside gutter we land awasef
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Narldon(f): 9:03am
TRAILER FELL ON HIM!
9 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by lilmax(m): 9:03am
this means the relationship is over
not really, I can't date this cholesterol
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by cyborg123(m): 9:03am
Are we sure that wasn't an assassination attempt?
5 Likes
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by BlackDBagba: 9:04am
Ok
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by whitebeard(m): 9:04am
Stupid ass bitch
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by AburoBuhari: 9:04am
And this one go get bf/husband so o,see her "thicker" body Àwọn ọmọ tí ká bọdi
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Aldebaran(m): 9:04am
Hmmm
She looks very cheap
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by curvilicious: 9:04am
Let his wife catch you
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by davvyRanking: 9:04am
IBADAN!!!!
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by 9jayes: 9:05am
Celcius:
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Godsate: 9:05am
smardray:
Na Ibadan girl now, no be ibo girl.
Abi you don forget Gordon comment about nigerian girls ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by cerowo(f): 9:05am
Timaya is "loaded" in stamina
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:05am
Rubbish
|Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 9:06am
c kasala
Tuface's Son With Sunmbo Zion Celebrates 5th Birthday (photo) / Another Crazy Boo*bs Fashion Of The Day! Checkout K Rowland! / See Girl's Classic Christmas Gift To A Boyfriend, Nick Young (PHOTO)
Viewing this topic: DiegoNakel(m), gmou, ivandragon, Dawn123(f), ghuzy01, digoster(m), Usniya, DesChyko(m), Moyo4u, friendlyphestors(m), anonymuz(m), epitome45d(m), stephenqueen, bloofol(m), livinus009(m), dguvnur(m), cachy5, Ezezima2012(m), ULSHERLAN(m), jiggyman(m), Baz4, missy01(f), IbBarham(m), Mikkytush(m), Olujava(m), MisterSols, Adeshowkey(m), Amaso99(m), UstadhJ(m), mikepee(m), easiest(m), diamondbody(m), badkam(m), ordainbuzz, stallionsinn, Oyetboy(m), periAdept, LEERICIST(m), pedrilo, yakuza1(m), Oloks(m), Tapout(m), bokmal(m), zeefa, Toni065, Shinor(m), doyin25, youngwarlocks, Awoo88, HonourableUche, queserasera217, Daraph(m), andycoal40(m), vidi88(m), Angelovic96, Hidentity(m), keletex2000(m), toluodek(m), slimkiss(m), Northwest888, Iceberghill(m), adonismuller(m), joyfullyjoyous(f), wildrose21(m), awillabo, butterflyl1on, pyrex23(m), Dynamik007(m), Larynx(m), xbalm(m), shurlar50(m), slimmax(m), Lilkini(m), myners007, boja28(m), doctorfemi20, danny086(m), Thundeh(m), david2(m), Excellence12(m), UNIZIK1stSon, tenderheart1241(m), readingokpara, mhoyin(m), Victory1989, aod1(m), maestrojay(m), nnamdiosu(m), gentleguy1975, StainlessH(m), bsideboii(m), ibrutex(m), Jaidooo(m), nely4me, Perfectdanny(m), Adegok23, jupiterx(m), Carlyboi(m), Fowobi84, Nuelonyi, Nicestibk(m), press005, anukulapo, aldexrio(m), shortiespro, ikem8588(m), trigar12(m), iamNotAlone(f), Blueeyedboi(m), mariamabiola37(f), donstan18(m), ebucha, delugajackson(m), LtCZAR, NeduLuiZ(m), elosonservices(m), wahlay(m), emeogbo, Milaxx, chinedubrazil(m), leketones(m), Otaobayomyk, 234mart(m), OboOlora(f), OLANIYI1985, zomall(m), juman(m), macdaddy, Viqtour(m), Bonjoro, pappy4real(m), Section8(m), bueze774, islandmoon, userplainly(m), SenJoe(m), twilliamx, olanikeh, salinson, Coenvict, seguno2, gazilion, Mannygoulding(m), oyatake200, kennymotors(m), pasqal09, hardballripplez, dview001(m), nototribalist, Koskio(m), skillip(m), autotrader014(m), SamueloAderemi(m), lawcatalan, cappinjerry(m), uc4uandc(m) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17