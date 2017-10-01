₦airaland Forum

Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by stephenduru: 8:09pm On Oct 01
Nigerian musician Timaya performed at GloMegaMusicTour in Ibadan.While performing one of his songs,an excited female fan stormed the stage and grabbed in him.

See photos of the lady digging out on stage with Timaya below


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ev7wvJSQDmM


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/excited-female-fan-grabs-timaya-on.html?m=1

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by stephenduru: 8:11pm On Oct 01
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/excited-female-fan-grabs-timaya-on.html?m=1

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:19pm On Oct 01
Timaya almost landed on his asss

3 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by chizzy161(f): 8:19pm On Oct 01
I hope her hubby is not seeing this.

1 Like

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by josephine123: 8:21pm On Oct 01
Na wa o
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by goldbim(f): 8:37pm On Oct 01
shocked shocked what kind of excitement is this? And one uncle somewhere is planning to carry wine and visit this aunty's family someday?? I wish her well lipsrsealed lipsrsealed..

28 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Celcius: 8:40pm On Oct 01
Thank God for his stamina o.
Excited girls hardly think twice before they jump on top person.
...almost every guy have experienced that.

3 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by smardray(m): 8:55pm On Oct 01
Ibadan girls?? . Timaya check ur pocket .. is the wallet intact

6 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by potbelly(m): 9:49pm On Oct 01
And this one fit get boyfriend somewhere... undecided

2 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Larrey(f): 10:03pm On Oct 01
O ga.Thank God for her, her face is not showing.
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by DesChyko(m): 10:09pm On Oct 01
Timaya is brave.
Not so many would see a taxi approaching and stand firm

9 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Kobicove(m): 11:34pm On Oct 01
I'm amazed that Timaya has the stamina to support her weight shocked

6 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by maleekfrenzy(m): 12:45am
potbelly:
And this one fit get boyfriend somewhere... undecided
she get ni no be say she fit get

4 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by okoro4: 8:21am
Timaya should be careful before he will faint on stage

1 Like

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:27am
Awon omo ti ka bodi thicker body grin

9 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Rokia2(f): 8:50am
But Timaya strong sha grin

3 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Benjom(m): 9:02am
undecided

1 Like

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by 9jayes: 9:03am
Na so one old friend jump on me d oda day na inside gutter we land awasef

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Narldon(f): 9:03am



TRAILER FELL ON HIM! shocked


9 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by lilmax(m): 9:03am
this means the relationship is over



not really, I can't date this cholesterol

2 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by cyborg123(m): 9:03am
grin
Are we sure that wasn't an assassination attempt?

5 Likes

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by BlackDBagba: 9:04am
Ok
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by whitebeard(m): 9:04am
Stupid ass bitch
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by AburoBuhari: 9:04am
And this one go get bf/husband so o,see her "thicker" body Àwọn ọmọ tí ká bọdi
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Aldebaran(m): 9:04am
Hmmm
She looks very cheap cheesy
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by curvilicious: 9:04am
Let his wife catch you
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by davvyRanking: 9:04am
IBADAN!!!!
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by 9jayes: 9:05am
Celcius:
Thank God for his stamina o. Excited girls hardly think twice before they jump on top person. ...almost every guy have experienced that.
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Godsate: 9:05am
smardray:
Ibadan girls??
. Timaya check ur pocket .. is the wallet intact

Na Ibadan girl now, no be ibo girl.

Abi you don forget Gordon comment about nigerian girls ?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by cerowo(f): 9:05am
Timaya is "loaded" in stamina grin
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:05am
Rubbish
Re: Timaya And A Chubby Female Fan On Stage In Ibadan (Pics, Video) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 9:06am
c kasala

(0) (1) (Reply)

