₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,112 members, 3,826,889 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 12:36 AM

Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) (4599 Views)

Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter / "Guys, Find A Girl Who Will Pamper You Like Temi Otedola Is Pampering Mr Eazi" / OAP Dotun shades Hushpuppi, Rocks Native Wear, Says "We Don't Live For Gucci" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Pussitto: 10:11pm On Oct 01
daughter of the 3rd richest man in Nigeria 'miss temi otedola' has shared her picture on Instagram as she looks cute on native attire.


Source – http://chikasom.blogspot.com/2017/10/temi-otedola-rocks-native-attire-in-new.html?m=1

3 Likes

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Shelloween(m): 10:18pm On Oct 01
The pepper and tomatoes look good. Nice arrangement. Pepper had never looked so hot!

22 Likes

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Lawlahdey(f): 10:20pm On Oct 01
Ahnahn..see as she blend well with em pepper.
Temi Alata rodo. grin

5 Likes

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:39pm On Oct 01
Is this girl still a virgin sef angry

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by lovingyouhun: 11:30pm On Oct 01
Na tomatoes things oooo, she's cute though grin

1 Like

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ibkayee(f): 11:30pm On Oct 01
Love the whole outfit
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by hazan041: 11:31pm On Oct 01
pepper dem gang





make money with me on my signature
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Evaberry(f): 11:31pm On Oct 01
...

But this girl is ugly sha.


with all the money she's still very plain looking.


see her long mouth sef
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by jobaltol: 11:31pm On Oct 01
...nice concept..
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by hopramaxi(m): 11:31pm On Oct 01
Good for her..... Pepper them gang!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by BafanaBafana: 11:31pm On Oct 01
And what the mother fvcking Fvck we supposed to do huh?

1 Share

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by TarOrfeek: 11:31pm On Oct 01
How are we sure she knows what those red things are used for.


1 Billion dollars pepper.
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by castrol180(m): 11:31pm On Oct 01
Is Adenuga the second richest man in the country?
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by wunmi590(m): 11:32pm On Oct 01
Cute
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Sultty(m): 11:32pm On Oct 01
Old pics angry,next!
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ladyF(f): 11:32pm On Oct 01
Hmmm... So she dressed up and went to the market just to take pishure? Beautiiful sha...

It's LadyF again grin grin grin
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ElPadrino33: 11:33pm On Oct 01
This picture is old na

2 Likes

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Truckpusher(m): 11:33pm On Oct 01
Evaberry:
...

But this girl is ugly sha.


with all the money she's still very plain looking.


see her long mouth sef
Lol , You're nothing close to her yo!! grin

Bad belle no good oh ! cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by bgossipnaija(f): 11:33pm On Oct 01

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYZ8Axc0GbU
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ElPadrino33: 11:34pm On Oct 01
E be like say she snap am for Eazi mama shop

1 Like

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by MrBigiman: 11:34pm On Oct 01
Evaberry:
...
But this girl is ugly sha.

with all the money she's still very plain looking.

see her long mouth sef
Spotted!
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by CocaineSniffer: 11:34pm On Oct 01
Ive bleeped this _bitch before
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 11:34pm On Oct 01
Okay
She's just there
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by OrestesDante(m): 11:35pm On Oct 01
grin

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by seunmohmoh(f): 11:36pm On Oct 01
I want sleep
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 11:36pm On Oct 01
she is just a classy olosho with no boobs at all. money miss road
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 11:37pm On Oct 01
Beautiful Billionaire's Babie Girl
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ip2121918021(m): 11:38pm On Oct 01
cheesy

There's a /r/photoshopbattles thread on this image.

2 Likes

Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by olamil34(m): 11:40pm On Oct 01
God Will Punish Adobe, for inventing photoshop, and temi what is ur talent i see no big boobs.
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by 2000viewsNg(m): 11:40pm On Oct 01
Download DJ Jimmy Jatt x Orezi – Jama
Legendary Nigerian disc jockey – DJ Jimmy Jatt returns featuring – Orezi on this brand new song titled – Jama.

https://2000views.com.ng/download-dj-jimmy-jatt-x-orezi-jama/
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:42pm On Oct 01
Why I Waka for market when dem dey snap this pics.

May be she go fall for me, so I fit win jackpot
Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Harrynight(m): 11:42pm On Oct 01
we don see dis particular pic na.... na old pix... hw on earth dat makes FP?

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Genevieve's Wedding Ring Exposed With Pix / Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Shows Her New Figure: Nice Shape. She's Lost Weight / PHOTOS Of Shirley Frimpong Manso & Ken Attoh,jackie Appiah, Majid Michel & Wife

Viewing this topic: RETIREDMUMU(m), omegaRealtoz(m), spardee(m), Deuces25(m), Knight2(m), abarau47, VeeBuzzer(f), Horlaidex(m), opomulero101(m), KlaireKlement(f), TeetoEsq(m), Truepee(m), sharpwriter, Elcompetential, maco1, 12inches1(m), ceezarhh(m), Xda59, Pearl343, omega25red(m), Seyitosino(m), Blaqklintin, Emperor119(m), Logosclose(m), UrbanNG(m) and 80 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.