|Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Pussitto: 10:11pm On Oct 01
daughter of the 3rd richest man in Nigeria 'miss temi otedola' has shared her picture on Instagram as she looks cute on native attire.
Source – http://chikasom.blogspot.com/2017/10/temi-otedola-rocks-native-attire-in-new.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Shelloween(m): 10:18pm On Oct 01
The pepper and tomatoes look good. Nice arrangement. Pepper had never looked so hot!
22 Likes
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Lawlahdey(f): 10:20pm On Oct 01
Ahnahn..see as she blend well with em pepper.
Temi Alata rodo.
5 Likes
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:39pm On Oct 01
Is this girl still a virgin sef
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by lovingyouhun: 11:30pm On Oct 01
Na tomatoes things oooo, she's cute though
1 Like
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ibkayee(f): 11:30pm On Oct 01
Love the whole outfit
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by hazan041: 11:31pm On Oct 01
pepper dem gang
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Evaberry(f): 11:31pm On Oct 01
...
But this girl is ugly sha.
with all the money she's still very plain looking.
see her long mouth sef
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by jobaltol: 11:31pm On Oct 01
...nice concept..
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by hopramaxi(m): 11:31pm On Oct 01
Good for her..... Pepper them gang!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by BafanaBafana: 11:31pm On Oct 01
And what the mother fvcking Fvck we supposed to do huh?
1 Share
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by TarOrfeek: 11:31pm On Oct 01
How are we sure she knows what those red things are used for.
1 Billion dollars pepper.
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by castrol180(m): 11:31pm On Oct 01
Is Adenuga the second richest man in the country?
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by wunmi590(m): 11:32pm On Oct 01
Cute
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Sultty(m): 11:32pm On Oct 01
Old pics ,next!
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ladyF(f): 11:32pm On Oct 01
Hmmm... So she dressed up and went to the market just to take pishure? Beautiiful sha...
It's LadyF again
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ElPadrino33: 11:33pm On Oct 01
This picture is old na
2 Likes
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Truckpusher(m): 11:33pm On Oct 01
Evaberry:Lol , You're nothing close to her yo!!
Bad belle no good oh !
4 Likes
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by bgossipnaija(f): 11:33pm On Oct 01
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ElPadrino33: 11:34pm On Oct 01
E be like say she snap am for Eazi mama shop
1 Like
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by MrBigiman: 11:34pm On Oct 01
Evaberry:Spotted!
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by CocaineSniffer: 11:34pm On Oct 01
Ive bleeped this _bitch before
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 11:34pm On Oct 01
Okay
She's just there
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by OrestesDante(m): 11:35pm On Oct 01
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by seunmohmoh(f): 11:36pm On Oct 01
I want sleep
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 11:36pm On Oct 01
she is just a classy olosho with no boobs at all. money miss road
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 11:37pm On Oct 01
Beautiful Billionaire's Babie Girl
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ip2121918021(m): 11:38pm On Oct 01
There's a /r/photoshopbattles thread on this image.
2 Likes
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by olamil34(m): 11:40pm On Oct 01
God Will Punish Adobe, for inventing photoshop, and temi what is ur talent i see no big boobs.
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by 2000viewsNg(m): 11:40pm On Oct 01
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:42pm On Oct 01
Why I Waka for market when dem dey snap this pics.
May be she go fall for me, so I fit win jackpot
|Re: Temi Otedola Rocks Native Attire In New Picture.(photo) by Harrynight(m): 11:42pm On Oct 01
we don see dis particular pic na.... na old pix... hw on earth dat makes FP?
1 Like
