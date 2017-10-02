₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by chimoskyg(m): 10:22pm On Oct 01
First i must say a Big Congrats to TSTV for the Independent Day Launch and at the same time a Nigerian Product.
Big Thumps Up to the Initiators.
Please for most of us that will be willing to patronize our OWN knowing that many have done that, will be glad to know the experience of those that have started Enjoying the product.
For me most especially the 10GB hotspot they promise, i will like to know if anybody have been able to make use of it both on phones and systems.
Thanks
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by TheMainMan: 10:34pm On Oct 01
its 20g... then subsequent one is 10g at 300naira
please give us feedback o... to let us knw hw far bfr people pay for their next dstv sub
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by oshe11(m): 10:35pm On Oct 01
2nd to comment
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by majamajic(m): 10:43pm On Oct 01
anyhow it will be better than dstv
57 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by ifex370(m): 10:50pm On Oct 01
Ma park my plane for here
9 Likes
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by LilSmith55(m): 10:53pm On Oct 01
ifex370:
Shif maa park for ur bak
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by ifex370(m): 10:56pm On Oct 01
LilSmith55:
Bros, you sef folo get plane?...
Buh y you lying na
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by naijaboiy: 10:58pm On Oct 01
Their father!
3 Likes
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by LilSmith55(m): 11:05pm On Oct 01
ifex370:
I get plane ooo.... Camry Plane Booing 788
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by BreezyCB(m): 11:19pm On Oct 01
Ok
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by Totino: 11:47pm On Oct 01
TSTV
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by hugoboss70(m): 12:25am
Parking
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by DckPssy(f): 12:31am
Hahaha
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by donjazet(m): 2:34am
A popularity test.
Like for TSTV
share for DSTV
526 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by Sike(m): 4:36am
I was here
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by GreenMavro: 4:48am
I don back my donkey here
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by dayveed1(m): 5:18am
Uhmmmmmm
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by money121(m): 5:59am
Present
1 Like
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by adetoroamos(m): 6:18am
make I put my chair here
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by Samueltemi337(m): 6:32am
[color=#006600][/color]The Sales Of The decoder has not started
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by Kingswayonyii(m): 6:36am
I want to the duration of the 10gig, for example tell us how many hours will that 10gigs last in a month.
chimoskyg:
2 Likes
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by Kingswayonyii(m): 6:39am
Pls tell us how many hours will the 10gig last with a month.?
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by AburoBuhari: 6:46am
anyone with the TSTV experience my subscription ends on the 5th and probably I just ignore spending 18k again to resubscribe
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by Samusu(m): 7:02am
donjazet:
E too early
23 Likes
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by ifex370(m): 7:14am
LilSmith55:
Lol...made in Ghana bah
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by AuroraB(f): 7:14am
donjazet:TSTV decoders aren't out yet
12 Likes
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by Vizzim(m): 7:31am
Observing
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by kolajoo(m): 7:36am
Present
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by Dygeasy(m): 7:37am
Is it just me that is waiting for the Hotspot feature?
8 Likes
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by Laveda(f): 7:38am
Following..
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by daddyg(m): 7:47am
Following. ..
|Re: A Thread For TSTV First Experience And The Hotspot by LilSmith55(m): 7:57am
ifex370:
No made in Abeokuta
5 Likes 2 Shares
