Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) (5238 Views)

Former NANS President, Dauda Mohammed Is Dead / 38 Nigerian Universities Increase Tuition Fees – ASUU / Unbelievable: NANS ''honours'' Buruji Kashamu (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Mr Dauda Mohammed, aged 38,

after a protracted illness.



Present NANS president, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, said Mohammed died on Sunday enroute India for his medical appointment.



Mohammed departed Abuja for India on Sept. 30 to receive treatment for liver cirrhosis.



Obasi said that the mail sent to him by Artemis Group of Hospitals, Delhi, India indicated that Mohammed passed on five minutes before landing at Delhi Airport.



He said that the mail indicated that the hospital would conduct an autopsy on Oct.3 after which his remains would be released for transportation back to Nigeria.

We declare on month mourning and national action against cancer as we pray God to console his family.



“We also declare a national action against cancer and appeal the governments at all levels to be more proactive on issues pertaining to the health of citizens.



“Medical facilities in Nigeria should be standardised to enable our medical personnel handle complex forms of sicknesses,’’ Obasi said.



The Niger State Government has since released N14 million to foot the medical bill after an appeal by NANS.





Source:

Heraldng The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced the death of a former National President of the association,after a protracted illness.Present NANS president, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, said Mohammed died on Sunday enroute India for his medical appointment.Mohammed departed Abuja for India on Sept. 30 to receive treatment for liver cirrhosis.Obasi said that the mail sent to him by Artemis Group of Hospitals, Delhi, India indicated that Mohammed passed on five minutes before landing at Delhi Airport.He said that the mail indicated that the hospital would conduct an autopsy on Oct.3 after which his remains would be released for transportation back to Nigeria.We declare on month mourning and national action against cancer as we pray God to console his family.“We also declare a national action against cancer and appeal the governments at all levels to be more proactive on issues pertaining to the health of citizens.“Medical facilities in Nigeria should be standardised to enable our medical personnel handle complex forms of sicknesses,’’ Obasi said.The Niger State Government has since released N14 million to foot the medical bill after an appeal by NANS.Source: 1 Like

RIP bro. Aluta Continua. The struggle continues

R.I.P...

r.i.p

you fought a good fight. 1 Like





Liver cirrhosis is killing more than you think



Don't drink adulterated spirit

You go hear different types for lagos, pansheke,kerewa,yahoo,calidon,etc boys go still dey guzzle



If you must, drink red wine, lager beer etc and drink responsibly too.... life is too short to live anyhow

And as for you tramadol/codeine gang, disease Wey go kill una dey do birthday Liver cirrhosis is killing more than you thinkDon't drink adulterated spiritYou go hear different types for lagos, pansheke,kerewa,yahoo,calidon,etc boys go still dey guzzleIf you must, drink red wine, lager beer etc and drink responsibly too.... life is too short to live anyhowAnd as for you tramadol/codeine gang, disease Wey go kill una dey do birthday 9 Likes

RIP to the dead one. Aluta continua Victoria ascerta

RIP

Na wa o.....if i hear say Military carry dere dance come delta state eh....na war we go give dm

RIP baba

We don't invest in health in this countries..

That why many travel abroad for treatment. 1 Like

R I P.

R.I.P

hmmmm





he wanted to rob shoulders with his elders

RIP TO THE CANS

Au revoir comrade

RIP

GIDIBANKZ:

Na wa o.....if i hear say Military carry dere dance come delta state eh....na war we go give dm like the war una give Fulani herdsman, abi? like the war una give Fulani herdsman, abi? 1 Like

Rest in peace bro........the struggle is real!

Rip

What happened. Drink, drugs or disease.

Liver cirhosis likely caused by hepatitis.

Rip Comrade

Oblongata:





Liver cirrhosis is killing more than you think



Don't drink adulterated spirit

You go hear different types for lagos, pansheke,kerewa,yahoo,calidon,etc boys go still dey guzzle



If you must, drink red wine, lager beer etc and drink responsibly too.... life is too short to live anyhow

And as for you tramadol/codeine gang, disease Wey go kill una dey do birthday

From what I read from gastroenterologists, hepatitis accounts for 80% of liver diseases (liver cirhosis, liver failure, luver cancer etc) in Nigerians.



Many Nigerians have hepatitis but don't know. It silently attacks the liver without the host knowing as it doesn't have symptoms until it has reached advanced liver damage.



As much as 3 out of every 5 under-45 deaths I read in the last few years had to do with liver problem. From what I read from gastroenterologists, hepatitis accounts for 80% of liver diseases (liver cirhosis, liver failure, luver cancer etc) in Nigerians.Many Nigerians have hepatitis but don't know. It silently attacks the liver without the host knowing as it doesn't have symptoms until it has reached advanced liver damage.As much as 3 out of every 5 under-45 deaths I read in the last few years had to do with liver problem. 1 Like

RIP

Oblongata:





Liver cirrhosis is killing more than you think



Don't drink adulterated spirit

You go hear different types for lagos, pansheke,kerewa,yahoo,calidon,etc boys go still dey guzzle



If you must, drink red wine, lager beer etc and drink responsibly too.... life is too short to live anyhow

And as for you tramadol/codeine gang, disease Wey go kill una dey do birthday Oblongata:





Liver cirrhosis is killing more than you think



Don't drink adulterated spirit

You go hear different types for lagos, pansheke,kerewa,yahoo,calidon,etc boys go still dey guzzle



If you must, drink red wine, lager beer etc and drink responsibly too.... life is too short to live anyhow

And as for you tramadol/codeine gang, disease Wey go kill una dey do birthday the deaf/dumb ones nor go gree.Some dey use am brush teeth self first thing first in the morning the deaf/dumb ones nor go gree.Some dey use am brush teeth self first thing first in the morning

RIP my brother, my friend and leader, indeed it's a great lost to the Nigeria and de world, ur struggle will never be forgotten. Adieu 1 Like

R.I.P to the dead.

May God accept his soul and comfort the family he left behind.

Good night Comrade.

stop drinking. mixture. Agbara plus omu malu,taba with ogogoro,mbanu! What u drink.u'll reap

RIP