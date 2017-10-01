₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Wizmike111(m): 2:22am
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced the death of a former National President of the association,
Mr Dauda Mohammed, aged 38,
after a protracted illness.
Present NANS president, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, said Mohammed died on Sunday enroute India for his medical appointment.
Mohammed departed Abuja for India on Sept. 30 to receive treatment for liver cirrhosis.
Obasi said that the mail sent to him by Artemis Group of Hospitals, Delhi, India indicated that Mohammed passed on five minutes before landing at Delhi Airport.
He said that the mail indicated that the hospital would conduct an autopsy on Oct.3 after which his remains would be released for transportation back to Nigeria.
We declare on month mourning and national action against cancer as we pray God to console his family.
“We also declare a national action against cancer and appeal the governments at all levels to be more proactive on issues pertaining to the health of citizens.
“Medical facilities in Nigeria should be standardised to enable our medical personnel handle complex forms of sicknesses,’’ Obasi said.
The Niger State Government has since released N14 million to foot the medical bill after an appeal by NANS.
Source:
Heraldng
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Ibifizzleboy(m): 6:56am
RIP bro. Aluta Continua. The struggle continues
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by opeyehmmy(m): 7:07am
R.I.P...
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by coolestchris(m): 9:07am
r.i.p
you fought a good fight.
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Oblongata: 9:08am
Liver cirrhosis is killing more than you think
Don't drink adulterated spirit
You go hear different types for lagos, pansheke,kerewa,yahoo,calidon,etc boys go still dey guzzle
If you must, drink red wine, lager beer etc and drink responsibly too.... life is too short to live anyhow
And as for you tramadol/codeine gang, disease Wey go kill una dey do birthday
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by castrol180(m): 9:08am
RIP to the dead one. Aluta continua Victoria ascerta
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by kolawoleahmed(m): 9:09am
RIP
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:09am
Na wa o.....if i hear say Military carry dere dance come delta state eh....na war we go give dm
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by ladensmith(m): 9:10am
RIP baba
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by mazinoweb(m): 9:10am
We don't invest in health in this countries..
That why many travel abroad for treatment.
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Adewunmi2017(m): 9:10am
R I P.
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Ikgodslove(m): 9:11am
R.I.P
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by exlinklodge: 9:11am
hmmmm
he wanted to rob shoulders with his elders
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by designer01(m): 9:11am
RIP TO THE CANS
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 9:12am
Au revoir comrade
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Narldon(f): 9:12am
RIP
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Everest1989(m): 9:13am
GIDIBANKZ:like the war una give Fulani herdsman, abi?
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by sojayy(m): 9:13am
Rest in peace bro........the struggle is real!
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by BlackDBagba: 9:13am
Rip
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Reference(m): 9:14am
What happened. Drink, drugs or disease.
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Jarus(m): 9:17am
Liver cirhosis likely caused by hepatitis.
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Exponental(m): 9:18am
Rip Comrade
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Jarus(m): 9:19am
Oblongata:
From what I read from gastroenterologists, hepatitis accounts for 80% of liver diseases (liver cirhosis, liver failure, luver cancer etc) in Nigerians.
Many Nigerians have hepatitis but don't know. It silently attacks the liver without the host knowing as it doesn't have symptoms until it has reached advanced liver damage.
As much as 3 out of every 5 under-45 deaths I read in the last few years had to do with liver problem.
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by angelawoko(m): 9:20am
RIP
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by ipobarecriminals: 9:23am
Oblongata:
Oblongata:the deaf/dumb ones nor go gree.Some dey use am brush teeth self first thing first in the morning
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by lukma227(m): 9:24am
RIP my brother, my friend and leader, indeed it's a great lost to the Nigeria and de world, ur struggle will never be forgotten. Adieu
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Jman06(m): 9:25am
R.I.P to the dead.
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:25am
May God accept his soul and comfort the family he left behind.
Good night Comrade.
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by ipobarecriminals: 9:26am
stop drinking. mixture. Agbara plus omu malu,taba with ogogoro,mbanu! What u drink.u'll reap
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by popsyleo1: 9:28am
RIP
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Intellad(m): 9:29am
RIP to his big black dick
|Re: Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) by Funjosh(m): 9:30am
