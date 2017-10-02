Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day (9892 Views)

He reportedly bought her a car and the excited mum was seen in photos shared, showing off the car. The Turkey based man wrote;



“Surprise birthday gift, enjoy Golden mum na baba God wey do am. It has been my dreams to see u smile��❤️.(HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUM) enjoy ur ride!”



That's good

Nice one..momma first before anyone 1 Like

why

2nd hand highlander? Nigeria Big boy?





nice one

The woman doesn't look comfortable gan



It's many people's desire to buy great things for their dad's and moms

Click share if you desire to buy something great and fantastic for you mom or dad or grandparents or whoever raised you or has been of great influence centre in your life.

so after what Escobar displayed in December in Umuahia and Owerri last year, he couldn't buy the mom a sound car...stupid boy with ill wealth... 17 Likes 1 Share

why not just say 'Man Buys mom car' why indirectly making us think he is yahoo yahoo boy , Op be kaiful , make Rick Ross fall on your phone there 2 Likes

To all the great moms out there... You shall surely reap the fruit of your of labour. You won't die before your time! 6 Likes

which one you buy? Itk

father,Dont let my mother too old to drive the car I would buy for her ooo. 5 Likes

Stupid 2nd hand car

We’re all gonna make this money



Which levels come be this one again na? "Nigerian big boy"

Bad belle sported! i know you have never bought 100 naira recharge card for your mum before

The mama and the car who go drive who? Congrats tho

Anything for mama

