|Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by stane007: 10:54am
Don Peter Stayke, Nigerian big boy, Escoba Smith’s younger brother, gave his mum who is Nigeria’s Independence day mate a surprise birthday gift yesterday.
He reportedly bought her a car and the excited mum was seen in photos shared, showing off the car. The Turkey based man wrote;
“Surprise birthday gift, enjoy Golden mum na baba God wey do am. It has been my dreams to see u smile��❤️.(HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUM) enjoy ur ride!”
Here are photos below;
http://www.lailasblog.com/escoba-smiths-brother-buys-mum-a-car-on-her-birthday-on-independence-day/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by josephine123: 11:10am
That's good
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by aktolly54(m): 12:01pm
Nice one..momma first before anyone
1 Like
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by darnley16(m): 12:01pm
why
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by takenadoh: 12:01pm
2nd hand highlander? Nigeria Big boy?
Lol
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by EzeEbira(m): 12:01pm
nice one
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by Harbeyg09(m): 12:02pm
The woman doesn't look comfortable gan
5 Likes
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by IME1: 12:02pm
Is that what makes him and his brother big boys? Posing with shopping bags n phone
It's many people's desire to buy great things for their dad's and moms
Click share if you desire to buy something great and fantastic for you mom or dad or grandparents or whoever raised you or has been of great influence centre in your life.
Click like if nada
2 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by NnamdiKanu(m): 12:03pm
so after what Escobar displayed in December in Umuahia and Owerri last year, he couldn't buy the mom a sound car...stupid boy with ill wealth...
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by darnley16(m): 12:03pm
why not just say 'Man Buys mom car' why indirectly making us think he is yahoo yahoo boy , Op be kaiful , make Rick Ross fall on your phone there
2 Likes
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by bigass123(m): 12:03pm
To all the great moms out there... You shall surely reap the fruit of your of labour. You won't die before your time!
6 Likes
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by bettercreature(m): 12:03pm
takenadoh:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by Ekiseme(m): 12:03pm
takenadoh:which one you buy? Itk
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by kunyeo(m): 12:03pm
father,Dont let my mother too old to drive the car I would buy for her ooo.
5 Likes
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by asokoromadam: 12:03pm
Stupid 2nd hand car
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by 9japunter: 12:05pm
We’re all gonna make this money
-
We're all gonna make this money
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by pmc01(m): 12:06pm
"Nigerian big boy"
Which levels come be this one again na?
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by adisasegun(m): 12:06pm
takenadoh:Bad belle sported! i know you have never bought 100 naira recharge card for your mum before
2 Likes
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by Foodforthought(m): 12:07pm
The mama and the car who go drive who? Congrats tho
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by DckPssy(f): 12:07pm
Yahoo boy motor no fine
Yahoo boy motor no fine
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by Jorian1(m): 12:07pm
Anything for mama
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by cristianisraeli: 12:07pm
one thing i notice about nairaland.they dont care how you make the money..just make the money and you will surely make front page..by the way good one for getting the ride for mama..
2 Likes
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by Greatmind23: 12:08pm
nice one very cool more blessings
nice one very cool more blessings
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by Elslim: 12:10pm
y
|Re: Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day by takenadoh: 12:11pm
adisasegun:
I never called myself a Naija Big boy. I bought my Mum a digital camera about 10 years ago, do the maths.
1 Like
