|Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by TunezMedia: 1:55pm
Heavily pregnant, Funke Akindele has been getting stressed over her ever ravaging appetite.
The actress who has been hush hush about her pregnancy so far came out to complain about the confusing appetite which usually affects a lady during the third trimester, when the woman experiences excessive hunger. This new change has turned the jenifa star into a foodie on social media.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by FortifiedCity: 2:03pm
Your husband's dick worked
13 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by Brooke60(f): 2:22pm
Sha remember to lose the weight after giving birth to avoid stories that touches the heart from your husband.
I wish you easy delivery. [
3 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by decatalyst(m): 2:22pm
FortifiedCity:
We are frying akara OK?
4 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by Evablizin(f): 2:47pm
Chai Aunty mi,don't worry is just a matter of time your shild will land,safe delivery in advance.
3 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by MhizzAJ(f): 2:47pm
I love this lady
3 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by nikkypearl(f): 2:49pm
Waiting for the good news..she deserves to be happy..we all do
16 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by Teewhy2: 3:43pm
I think at this period she needs to be more cautious about her diet. She should eat more of vegetables and fruits then avoid all those flour stuff she has in that picture .
1 Like
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by PiuniMan: 3:50pm
Hi
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by YelloweWest: 3:50pm
Her own cannot be compared to mine. Hunger pang ever 30mins
If I don't see food it's as if I'll just pass out!
Na my kpekus I dey pity.... this boy go big eh
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by toyinjimoh(m): 3:50pm
Then stop eating
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by Samusu(m): 3:50pm
thank God no be Suya and Coke
5 Likes
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 3:51pm
It's part of it eat well Funky
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by Papiikush: 3:51pm
She seems to be holding up quite alright.
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by laplace18: 3:51pm
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by czarina(f): 3:51pm
Awwwww...how sweet!
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by shk29973loaoa: 3:51pm
cool
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by Jobab11: 3:52pm
worry not, its mutual
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by Omagzee(m): 3:52pm
Attention seekers everywhere. Gerrahere jor or check my mo'bleeping signature.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by goodnewscliff(m): 3:52pm
my crush has been taken!!!
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by sod09(m): 3:52pm
Baby is hungry na
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by FitnessDoctor: 3:53pm
Haha, I hope your baby comes with an accent of its own.
.
if you are complaining like this then i wonder what your husband is going through.
.
You must be giving him sleepless nights already asking for one meal or the other.
.
If you want to lose that baby weight after delivery you can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by akabude: 3:54pm
God bless you Funke!
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by dust144(m): 3:54pm
Mctheeeeew
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by dingbang(m): 3:55pm
Is it our business?
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by rolla10(m): 3:55pm
Nice one
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by coldsummer: 3:55pm
Why is she bleaching. Or am I not seeing the leg well
Congratulations jenva. Wishing you safe delivery and pray that the same God that showed you mercy and have you the fruit of the womb will answer everyone in need.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by quiverfull(m): 3:55pm
It's beyond your control dear...do as the occasion demands.
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by omohjesu(m): 3:56pm
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by luxy44: 3:56pm
That's craving in pregnancy
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by IMASTEX: 3:56pm
It is expected. Let me send you my snails. More food.
|Re: Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] by efighter: 3:56pm
You are carrying a Yoruba baby in your stomach but you go about eating all kinds of Oyinbo food instead of eating amala, eba, iyan with efo-riro. Well, just make sure you dont give birth to half or quater cast like Murray-Bruce.
Also, this pregnancy you are disturbing the social media with, better magnet yourself with GOD, remember Toolz Oniru's own, evil will not come near you, but you self keep away from evil eyes. You are not the only pregnant woman around.
4 Likes
