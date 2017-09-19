Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pregnant Funke Akindele Worries About Her Excessive Hunger [PICS] (11329 Views)

The actress who has been hush hush about her pregnancy so far came out to complain about the confusing appetite which usually affects a lady during the third trimester, when the woman experiences excessive hunger. This new change has turned the jenifa star into a foodie on social media.



Your husband's dick worked 13 Likes

Sha remember to lose the weight after giving birth to avoid stories that touches the heart from your husband.





I wish you easy delivery. [ 3 Likes

We are frying akara OK? We are frying akara OK? 4 Likes





Chai Aunty mi,don't worry is just a matter of time your shild will land,safe delivery in advance. Chai Aunty mi,don't worry is just a matter of time your shild will land,safe delivery in advance. 3 Likes

I love this lady 3 Likes

Waiting for the good news..she deserves to be happy..we all do 16 Likes

I think at this period she needs to be more cautious about her diet. She should eat more of vegetables and fruits then avoid all those flour stuff she has in that picture . 1 Like

If I don't see food it's as if I'll just pass out!



Na my kpekus I dey pity.... this boy go big eh Her own cannot be compared to mine. Hunger pang ever 30minsIf I don't see food it's as if I'll just pass out!Na my kpekus I dey pity.... this boy go big eh 2 Likes 1 Share

Then stop eating

thank God no be Suya and Coke 5 Likes

It's part of it eat well Funky

She seems to be holding up quite alright.

Awwwww...how sweet! Awwwww...how sweet!

worry not, its mutual 1 Like 1 Share

Attention seekers everywhere. Gerrahere jor or check my mo'bleeping signature. 1 Like 1 Share

my crush has been taken!!!

Baby is hungry na



if you are complaining like this then i wonder what your husband is going through.

You must be giving him sleepless nights already asking for one meal or the other.

If you want to lose that baby weight after delivery you can check out my blog Haha, I hope your baby comes with an accent of its own.if you are complaining like this then i wonder what your husband is going through.You must be giving him sleepless nights already asking for one meal or the other.If you want to lose that baby weight after delivery you can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com

God bless you Funke!

Why is she bleaching. Or am I not seeing the leg well





Congratulations jenva. Wishing you safe delivery and pray that the same God that showed you mercy and have you the fruit of the womb will answer everyone in need.



3 Likes 1 Share

It's beyond your control dear...do as the occasion demands.

That's craving in pregnancy

It is expected. Let me send you my snails. More food.