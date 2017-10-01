₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by CastedDude: 2:04pm
A huge python was caught and killed by residents in Owerri, Imo state. According to a social media user who shared these photos, the poisonous reptile was caught after wrecking havoc in the area and also the increasing disappearance of livestock...
After the python was caught, it was butchered in front of the people including children who gathered to see it.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/huge-python-caught-residents-butchered-front-children-owerri-photos.html
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 2:08pm
In the next 50 yrs, pythons will go extinct in Nigeria
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by edo3(m): 2:10pm
Na wao
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by Tolexander: 2:12pm
Python don suffer!
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by salford1: 2:14pm
This thread would be on frontpage since there is python in the title.
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 2:15pm
FortifiedCity:
For sure
With this rate of animal brutality there is serious crisis ahead...
We don't have a government to put an end to this..
No animals right group... Nada
What a country
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by Wawaman: 2:17pm
Even hazard was there. At least no More python dance
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by manuelzz(m): 2:17pm
Lalasticlala be like......
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by sylife(m): 2:17pm
The python refuse to dance and the people get angry us it for food.
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:22pm
All praises and adoration belongs to the Nigeria Army for bringing Python drum
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 2:28pm
Python with its head still on can be quite dangerous
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 2:33pm
E go reach promise land
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by pezeji(m): 2:38pm
see meat wey i dey look for to chop
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by VivaLaFrans(m): 2:43pm
Africa is a baboon. They lynch both humans and animals.
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:43pm
It's so big
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by siloXIX(m): 2:44pm
FortifiedCity:
They wont
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by ifyan(m): 2:45pm
What's the big deal.
Na today foul nyash de for back
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:48pm
FortifiedCity:50 years too far sef
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 3:33pm
This is huge!!!
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by bet9jawin: 3:33pm
One of those kids will grow up a butcherer
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by yommyk222(m): 3:34pm
Lala I sight you there with that very clean head like 2face and BankyW. The guys wey see that Python be like......
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 3:34pm
I hope the python wasn't dancing
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by Shehucom(m): 3:35pm
FortifiedCity:But of what importance are pythons and cobras to the Nigerian Economy?
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by MissChievous199(f): 3:35pm
FortifiedCity:I'd be grateful if there'll be a Nigeria in 50years
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by youngbabaj(m): 3:35pm
Only God knows how lala will be biting his lips
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 3:36pm
FortifiedCity:wetin you wan use them do before
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by RoyalUc(m): 3:36pm
FortifiedCity:
Let them go abeg
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by benueguy(m): 3:36pm
Harbeyg09:Pls throw more light
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 3:36pm
yurk
see hazard sef waiting patiently for his share
|Re: Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) by MrPolitics: 3:37pm
,
