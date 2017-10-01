Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Huge Python Caught In Owerri, Butchered In Front Of Children (Photos) (12008 Views)

A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) / Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) / Big Python Caught And Butchered In My Area (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





After the python was caught, it was butchered in front of the people including children who gathered to see it.



Source; A huge python was caught and killed by residents in Owerri, Imo state. According to a social media user who shared these photos, the poisonous reptile was caught after wrecking havoc in the area and also the increasing disappearance of livestock...After the python was caught, it was butchered in front of the people including children who gathered to see it.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/huge-python-caught-residents-butchered-front-children-owerri-photos.html 2 Likes

In the next 50 yrs, pythons will go extinct in Nigeria 37 Likes 4 Shares

Na wao

Python don suffer! 13 Likes 2 Shares

This thread would be on frontpage since there is python in the title. 4 Likes 1 Share

FortifiedCity:

In the next 50 yrs, pythons will go extinct in Nigeria



For sure

With this rate of animal brutality there is serious crisis ahead...

We don't have a government to put an end to this..

No animals right group... Nada



What a country For sureWith this rate of animal brutality there is serious crisis ahead...We don't have a government to put an end to this..No animals right group... NadaWhat a country 5 Likes 1 Share

Even hazard was there. At least no More python dance 3 Likes

Lalasticlala be like...... 21 Likes 3 Shares

The python refuse to dance and the people get angry us it for food. 2 Likes 2 Shares

All praises and adoration belongs to the Nigeria Army for bringing Python drum 2 Likes 1 Share

Python with its head still on can be quite dangerous 1 Like 1 Share

E go reach promise land 1 Like 1 Share

see meat wey i dey look for to chop 1 Like

Africa is a baboon. They lynch both humans and animals. 2 Likes 2 Shares

It's so big 1 Like 1 Share

FortifiedCity:

In the next 50 yrs, pythons will go extinct in Nigeria



They wont They wont

What's the big deal.



Na today foul nyash de for back

FortifiedCity:

In the next 50 yrs, pythons will go extinct in Nigeria

50 years too far sef 50 years too far sef 2 Likes 1 Share

This is huge!!!

One of those kids will grow up a butcherer 1 Like 1 Share



Lala I sight you there with that very clean head like 2face and BankyW. The guys wey see that Python be like...... 3 Likes

I hope the python wasn't dancing 2 Likes 1 Share

FortifiedCity:

In the next 50 yrs, pythons will go extinct in Nigeria

But of what importance are pythons and cobras to the Nigerian Economy? But of what importance are pythons and cobras to the Nigerian Economy? 3 Likes

FortifiedCity:

In the next 50 yrs, pythons will go extinct in Nigeria

I'd be grateful if there'll be a Nigeria in 50years I'd be grateful if there'll be a Nigeria in 50years 2 Likes

Only God knows how lala will be biting his lips

FortifiedCity:

In the next 50 yrs, pythons will go extinct in Nigeria

wetin you wan use them do before wetin you wan use them do before 2 Likes

FortifiedCity:

In the next 50 yrs, pythons will go extinct in Nigeria



Let them go abeg Let them go abeg 4 Likes

Harbeyg09:

Python with its head still on can be quite dangerous Pls throw more light Pls throw more light

yurk

see hazard sef waiting patiently for his share 1 Like