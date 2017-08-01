A lot of men are not conversant with fashion terms and a lot of us have no excuse for not knowing the meanings of common terms that can help determine how stylish we appear.



Aspirational

When an outfit is referred to as ‘Aspirational’, the designers are simply talking about how Forward-looking their clothing designs are. It may also mean that the designs are ensembles that other men rightly aspire to emulate.



Balance

If you’re wondering how to tell if a coat or suit is well made and suitable for you, the balance is the term that can help you determine this. The balance refers to how parallel the front and back of your suit or coat is.



Bespoke

It is common to hear this fashion term bandied around loosely but bespoke refers to Individually tailored clothing or footwear, as opposed to off-the-peg or ready-to-wear outfits or footwears.



Black Tie

Black tie events relate to any event that you’re invited to and you’re expected to wear a dinner jacket or tuxedo. If an event is strictly defined as a black tie event, (even though it is rarely observed anymore), satin facings on the lapels of the suit, mirrored on the outer seams of the dinner suit trousers makes your suit suitable for black tie events.

