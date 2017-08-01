₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,522 members, 3,828,491 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 07:30 PM

Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) - Fashion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) (20666 Views)

Should Ladies Take A Guy That Sags Like This Serious? (Pictured) / 7 Ways To Style A Midi Skirt / Rate This My Picture And The Tailor That Sewed the cloth? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Amagite: 3:13pm
Twitter user, Charles Oluchi shared this photo from Whatsapp conversation she had with a tailor who said it’s 85k, as in eighty five thousand naira to sow this simple Ankara style.


http://www.lailasblog.com/wawu-check-simple-ankara-style-85k/

1 Share

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by adetoroamos(m): 3:14pm
lolz. gbese reo

8 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by olasaad(f): 3:21pm
The Ankara fabric itself is #2500. So how much is sewing? Well maybe the shop is located at Oriental hotel

38 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Florblu(f): 3:26pm
A tailor with the hands of our Lord

58 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Odilafta1: 3:33pm
That mannequin boo..bs has fallen angry

19 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:58pm
85k shocked isn't that too much to make this kinda dress
This fabric isn't that expensive nah..it's everywhere in d market or is it because of the stones on the dress...

4 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by nairavsdollars: 5:36pm
Na because of your level... To Ambode's wife, it's chicken change

26 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by BreezyCB(m): 5:36pm
On top wetyin
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by tobdee: 5:36pm
Shey na bulletproof ?
undecided undecided undecided

20 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:36pm
Am i mad? Wetin i go fit use thread and needle sew .

2 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by angelTI(f): 5:36pm
The tailor cannot make Heaven

12 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by holluwai(m): 5:37pm
Oniranu.... for isale eko I go buy 10 quality Ankara materials and saw all for less than that.

4 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by tobimillar: 5:37pm
Did u tell the tailor your name is danngote aisha or otedola mariam? Or buhari aishat?

1 Like

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Khaytunechi: 5:37pm
Is she sowing a mannequin for you asides the gown??
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:37pm
Tooooo expensive..
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by baski92(m): 5:37pm
Even if I get 30 billion for my account I no go buy

7 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by whitebeard(m): 5:37pm
Odilafta1:
That mannequin boo..bs has fallen angry
cheesy

17 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by velai(m): 5:37pm
Make una go beat am nauw! May be na una teach am work.

7 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by abbaapple: 5:37pm
You and the tailor need ro recieve sense.
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by realestniggah: 5:38pm
Is she sewing gold and diamond together
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by oshe11(m): 5:38pm
the tailor is high like some mods here
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by teryorluv(f): 5:38pm
Big time gbese
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:38pm
.
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by billynoni(m): 5:38pm
Everything na packaging......Ankara that's 2k for 6yrds at balogun market. No wonder pop corn and guguru are different things coz of packaging, lol.

2 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by MrTeymee(m): 5:38pm
Ankara of life
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:38pm
KendrickAyomide:
Am i mad? Wetin i go fit use thread and needle sew .
Easier said than...

1 Like

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by agbonkamen(f): 5:39pm
Ah I dey mad to spend 85k for that kind cloth..... grin
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by makydebbie(f): 5:39pm
If only the dress will take me to heaven or na heaven uniform.. undecided

2 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by trendymarseey(f): 5:39pm
On top wetin?
Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Iseoluwani: 5:39pm
grin grin


In APC TIME

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by 2000viewsNg(m): 5:39pm
A lot of men are not conversant with fashion terms and a lot of us have no excuse for not knowing the meanings of common terms that can help determine how stylish we appear.

Aspirational
When an outfit is referred to as ‘Aspirational’, the designers are simply talking about how Forward-looking their clothing designs are. It may also mean that the designs are ensembles that other men rightly aspire to emulate.

Balance
If you’re wondering how to tell if a coat or suit is well made and suitable for you, the balance is the term that can help you determine this. The balance refers to how parallel the front and back of your suit or coat is.

Bespoke
It is common to hear this fashion term bandied around loosely but bespoke refers to Individually tailored clothing or footwear, as opposed to off-the-peg or ready-to-wear outfits or footwears.

Black Tie
Black tie events relate to any event that you’re invited to and you’re expected to wear a dinner jacket or tuxedo. If an event is strictly defined as a black tie event, (even though it is rarely observed anymore), satin facings on the lapels of the suit, mirrored on the outer seams of the dinner suit trousers makes your suit suitable for black tie events.
Read full gist here
https://2000views.com.ng/12-must-know-fashion-terms-men/

4 Likes

Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Abeyjide: 5:39pm
for his mind

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

About Female Dressing: Lessons From The Hijab / Tiwa Savage Vs Solange Knowles: Who Wore It Better? / Is This The Worst Facial Makeup You Have Ever Seen?

Viewing this topic: kennygee(f), bunmikay(f), Victorulez, DeTestimony, Gratia(f), Nelsizzy(m), olasaad(f), Lilymond(f), ecdcyber, wasmilebags, sanky346, Bolorunduro, Adeagbo449(m), rashy1234(m), mahkanjuh, Germiu007, iamdee17(f), cmt1(m), byolah, BABAFEM74, iwakacome, Sexy20, Mmadu111, Jayjay0(m), Memories12411, sinkhole, atheist5(m), Enoquin(f), BunbleBee, olajyde3, Milldon(m), filcast(m), NAVYdogg, Meritocracy, Yuneehk(f), Sinmi53(m), spreado(m), banjo022(m), emiike, afezy110, MOwasola58(m), okeladey20, beaufy, TheBraggg(m), Erinola057(f), suckerr, daryoor03(m), Rotji(m), kibbutz123, ochardbaby(m), Kingson01(m), Remii01, mrBlunt(m), TAGf(m), DrVector(m), hez11js, dmossy(m), AnnaBelleW(f), toastedbread, awesome4, Naijabin(m), desiree(f), Robbin7(m), UdohOby(f), skytreader(m), MaziEDOZIE, DonBobes(m), Gkay1(m), Anistef, mathzs(m), urchpath(m), EVANTIMS(m), dimerito, daywalker12911(m), naijanaso, Freiden(m), Deen112, klexycole(m), spellings390(m), Emmyfem97(m), JohnnyNY(m), virtueblazer(f), Thorpe85(f), cletusjnr(m), alexsamjnr(m), Elektra008, ehiotoye(f), Bisywisyo, Msquare1987(m), zachanalysis, onotiemoria(m), charlesucheh(m), sak97, FEMIGOLD081(m), ahmkhad, androidroot, Kingstone32(m) and 148 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.