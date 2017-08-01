₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Amagite: 3:13pm
Twitter user, Charles Oluchi shared this photo from Whatsapp conversation she had with a tailor who said it’s 85k, as in eighty five thousand naira to sow this simple Ankara style.
http://www.lailasblog.com/wawu-check-simple-ankara-style-85k/
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by adetoroamos(m): 3:14pm
lolz. gbese reo
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by olasaad(f): 3:21pm
The Ankara fabric itself is #2500. So how much is sewing? Well maybe the shop is located at Oriental hotel
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Florblu(f): 3:26pm
A tailor with the hands of our Lord
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Odilafta1: 3:33pm
That mannequin boo..bs has fallen
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:58pm
85k isn't that too much to make this kinda dress
This fabric isn't that expensive nah..it's everywhere in d market or is it because of the stones on the dress...
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by nairavsdollars: 5:36pm
Na because of your level... To Ambode's wife, it's chicken change
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by BreezyCB(m): 5:36pm
On top wetyin
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by tobdee: 5:36pm
Shey na bulletproof ?
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:36pm
Am i mad? Wetin i go fit use thread and needle sew .
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by angelTI(f): 5:36pm
The tailor cannot make Heaven
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by holluwai(m): 5:37pm
Oniranu.... for isale eko I go buy 10 quality Ankara materials and saw all for less than that.
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by tobimillar: 5:37pm
Did u tell the tailor your name is danngote aisha or otedola mariam? Or buhari aishat?
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Khaytunechi: 5:37pm
Is she sowing a mannequin for you asides the gown??
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:37pm
Tooooo expensive..
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by baski92(m): 5:37pm
Even if I get 30 billion for my account I no go buy
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by whitebeard(m): 5:37pm
Odilafta1:
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by velai(m): 5:37pm
Make una go beat am nauw! May be na una teach am work.
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by abbaapple: 5:37pm
You and the tailor need ro recieve sense.
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by realestniggah: 5:38pm
Is she sewing gold and diamond together
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by oshe11(m): 5:38pm
the tailor is high like some mods here
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by teryorluv(f): 5:38pm
Big time gbese
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:38pm
.
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by billynoni(m): 5:38pm
Everything na packaging......Ankara that's 2k for 6yrds at balogun market. No wonder pop corn and guguru are different things coz of packaging, lol.
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by MrTeymee(m): 5:38pm
Ankara of life
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:38pm
KendrickAyomide:Easier said than...
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by agbonkamen(f): 5:39pm
Ah I dey mad to spend 85k for that kind cloth.....
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by makydebbie(f): 5:39pm
If only the dress will take me to heaven or na heaven uniform..
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by trendymarseey(f): 5:39pm
On top wetin?
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Iseoluwani: 5:39pm
In APC TIME
|Re: Ankara Style A Tailor Said Is N85,000 (Pictured) by Abeyjide: 5:39pm
for his mind
