Nigeria Born Model, Mary who recently ‎

emerged winner of Face of NGEA 2017 beauty pageant held in ‎Maryland has commenced her media tour in some TV and radio stations in USA, one of which is ‎Haddai FM tv.



The Tall lanky beauty Queen Timms who went with her team spoke on several issues relating to charity and youth empowerment programme to undertake using her new office. As an experienced and veteran model in Africa she seeks to help the poor, support the less ‎privileged and empower youths through her well articulated projects that will benefit both children, youths and adults in USA and Africa, particularly Nigeria in a later date.



The interview program on radio and television station gave listeners opportunity to call (phone-in programme) to ask questions relating to her projects and empowerment initiatives. She also talked about her inspiration in going into the contest and the challenges she encountered while preparing for the international pageant.

