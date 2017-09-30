₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 3:38pm
Nigeria Born Model, Mary who recently
emerged winner of Face of NGEA 2017 beauty pageant held in Maryland has commenced her media tour in some TV and radio stations in USA, one of which is Haddai FM tv.
The Tall lanky beauty Queen Timms who went with her team spoke on several issues relating to charity and youth empowerment programme to undertake using her new office. As an experienced and veteran model in Africa she seeks to help the poor, support the less privileged and empower youths through her well articulated projects that will benefit both children, youths and adults in USA and Africa, particularly Nigeria in a later date.
The interview program on radio and television station gave listeners opportunity to call (phone-in programme) to ask questions relating to her projects and empowerment initiatives. She also talked about her inspiration in going into the contest and the challenges she encountered while preparing for the international pageant.
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 3:42pm
Hmm guess her vagina was the sweetest and thats why she won..
1 Like
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 3:47pm
@alexreports
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 3:48pm
Lalasticlala see this ooo
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 3:52pm
More
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 5:30pm
this geh fine scatter
She con resemble Genevieve in the first pic
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:30pm
Saintsammurai:
3 Likes
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 5:31pm
For a second I thought Face of NEPA queen. I be wan provoke before.
3 Likes
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by enochogaga(m): 5:32pm
make I park well
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by myners007: 5:35pm
Is she a beauty queen or a hustling queen?
1 Like
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:44pm
Josh44s:
1 Like
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by 2000viewsNg(m): 5:45pm
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by lenghtinny(m): 5:57pm
Wait ooo...
I no see Alex for the pictures
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by alexis4real: 6:09pm
what's this? she looks like village demon.smh
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 6:27pm
Charles I see you.
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by mykh01(m): 6:35pm
Abeg, wetin she win
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by Michelle55(f): 6:44pm
delectable chick..
Re: Mary Timms Holds Media Tour In USA, Talks On Her Projects (Photos) by ctex4real: 7:11pm
She is very pretty, the sky is your limit girl...
(0) (Reply)
Viewing this topic: Paduasmart, donwhales38(m), Ayun(f), Adegok23 and 8 guest(s)
