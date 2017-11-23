

Popular Nigerian born US based Model Mary Timms who recently came into the spotlight after emerging winner of Face Of Next Generation entertainment Award in Maryland has released stunningly amazing bikini photos for a fashion house "‎Crowning Around"

215 c. Ave Lawton, Oklahoma USA. Crowning Around which deals on variety of high profile outfits for celebrities and top designers engaged her professional modelling services to showcase the bikini shoots.



Mary Timms also took other interesting photo shoots in choice locations in America including shots at Devon boathouse in Oklahoma and Maryland USA. According to her it was an amazing experience and she is not interested in the impression people feel about it but she loves her colour, hair and style as an African lady " I am unique by nature and I love that about myself‎, but one of the things I love about myself is my colour, I don't care about what people think or say about that, provided it attracts me fame and fortune. Some people say I am too dark. Guess what?

‎I don't give a hook about your opinion because one man's food is another man's poison as such, to me dark skin colour is the best anyone can have ever. My question is why change or bleach that beautiful colour God gave you or tint that complexion while other people are trying to ‎get that colour of yours? To all the Ebony beauty out there this is for us, I am so proud to be one, so you should, I love you all"

‎

The Anambra born black beauty who recently visited Nigeria to seal a model management contract ‎deal in Africa with Amity Global Network and undertake projects on " Kick Against Rape" and "Say No To Domestic violence is already hitting headlines in America

