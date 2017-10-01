Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos (5600 Views)

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/pallbearers-dance-man-buried-star-beer-bottle-shaped-coffin-photos.html







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cQKYn0kO2s A man was buried in a casket which looked like a Star beer bottle. In a trending video footage posted online, the pallbearers can be seen dancing with the "unique" coffin in front of mourners during the funeral before committing the deceased to ground.

Fake

If true, then the verses in the book of Proverbs have new meaning

This fit be Ghana, na dem dey design different types of casket!

Dem get more coffin designers than Urban designers. 7 Likes

This one probably drank himself to death.Nothing we no go see for this country ooo

It can only happen in Africa...

When I die

They will read this and say a genius wrote it

josephine123:

[color=#006600][/color] this is obviously the burial of a drunkard!

Guess he wouldn't be needing judgment after arriving in this. �� his destination is clear. 2 Likes 1 Share

africa

na wa oo.. this one gidi gan.. where is lalasticlala ?







NasososososoforAfrica.com



But wait ooo this is called Creativity although nah casket matter. NasososososoforAfrica.comBut wait ooo this is called Creativity although nah casket matter.

i guess d man died a star.

hmmmm 1 Like

Na only for Ghana this kind thing fit happen ..I dey wonder the kind casket dem go take bury person like pusssy too much 2 Likes

A STAR IS GONE!! 1 Like





He is a star depot dealer..





That is certainly Ghana.

Creativity taken to the underworld... Maybe the corpse was a drunk in his days or star ambassador

what will future generations think when they dig up this beer bottle 500yrs from now?!

ok

munkar and nakir ,Allah Akbar. 1 Like

This one must have died a star in drinking!

What a way a remembering and sending a valuable customer to the great beyond!

Who knows! That must have been his wish!

Na the CEO of star lager beer die or one of the shareholders.

The deceased na Shine-Shine Bobo.

Brother Kpeku Mansa finally died an original Star brand Ambassador