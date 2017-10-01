₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by CastedDude: 9:44pm On Oct 02
A man was buried in a casket which looked like a Star beer bottle. In a trending video footage posted online, the pallbearers can be seen dancing with the "unique" coffin in front of mourners during the funeral before committing the deceased to ground.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/pallbearers-dance-man-buried-star-beer-bottle-shaped-coffin-photos.html
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by ArewaYouths: 9:47pm On Oct 02
Fake
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by daveP(m): 9:48pm On Oct 02
If true, then the verses in the book of Proverbs have new meaning
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by Tolexander: 9:48pm On Oct 02
This fit be Ghana, na dem dey design different types of casket!
Dem get more coffin designers than Urban designers.
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by princekalani: 9:49pm On Oct 02
This one probably drank himself to death.Nothing we no go see for this country ooo
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by josephine123: 9:49pm On Oct 02
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by opeyehmmy(m): 9:58pm On Oct 02
It can only happen in Africa...
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 10:02pm On Oct 02
When I die
They will read this and say a genius wrote it
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by EKITI001: 10:10pm On Oct 02
josephine123:lalasticlala Seun
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by sirgalahad26(m): 10:10pm On Oct 02
[color=#006600][/color] this is obviously the burial of a drunkard!
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by DeBlessedOne(m): 10:25pm On Oct 02
Guess he wouldn't be needing judgment after arriving in this. �� his destination is clear.
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by xxxtedyxxx(m): 10:38pm On Oct 02
africa
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 7:45am
na wa oo.. this one gidi gan.. where is lalasticlala ?
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by Evablizin(f): 7:55am
NasososososoforAfrica.com
But wait ooo this is called Creativity although nah casket matter.
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by michresa(m): 10:33am
i guess d man died a star.
hmmmm
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by Pidginwhisper: 10:33am
Na only for Ghana this kind thing fit happen ..I dey wonder the kind casket dem go take bury person like pusssy too much
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by modelmike7(m): 10:33am
A STAR IS GONE!!
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by HottestFire: 10:33am
He is a star depot dealer..
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by Pavore9: 10:35am
That is certainly Ghana.
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by Integrityfarms(m): 10:35am
Creativity taken to the underworld... Maybe the corpse was a drunk in his days or star ambassador
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by Falzdbadtguy: 10:35am
what will future generations think when they dig up this beer bottle 500yrs from now?!
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by thorbar(m): 10:35am
ok
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by adexuxin(m): 10:36am
munkar and nakir ,Allah Akbar.
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by charlesucheh(m): 10:36am
This one must have died a star in drinking!
What a way a remembering and sending a valuable customer to the great beyond!
Who knows! That must have been his wish!
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by talk2percy(m): 10:37am
Na the CEO of star lager beer die or one of the shareholders.
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by xreal: 10:37am
The deceased na Shine-Shine Bobo.
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by pastoray: 10:38am
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by burkingx(f): 10:38am
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by Dronedude(m): 10:38am
Brother Kpeku Mansa finally died an original Star brand Ambassador
|Re: Pallbearers Dance As Man Is Buried In A 'star Beer' Bottle Shaped Coffin. Photos by Incrizz(f): 10:40am
Shameful.
