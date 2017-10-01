Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp (6883 Views)

Gernot Rohr Releases Eagles' Squad For Nigeria Vs Zambia Match (See Full List) / Victor Moses, Mikel, Ighalo Risk World Cup Ban In Yaounde / Victor Ikpeba Slammed Over Commentary Blunders During Nigeria Vs Zambia Match (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The match will take place on Saturday, 7 October, by 5:00 PM at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.



The players in camp at the moment include John Obi Mikel, Echiejile, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Shehu, Agu, Ndidi Wilfred, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ogu, Etebo, Nwakaeme, Ezenwa, Ajiboye.



Victor Moses is also expected to arrive tonight.



According to the schedule released by the Nigeria Football Federation, through their official Twitter handle, the Super Eagles will hold their first training session on Tuesday, and the fans and media will be allowed to watch the session.



The Super Eagles training sessions on Thursday and Friday will be closed sessions.



Nigeria will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia if they beat Zambia by any goal margin on October 7.



MORE:



cc: Lalasticlala Some top Super Eagles players have arrived camp ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers Third round match between Nigeria and Zambia.The match will take place on Saturday, 7 October, by 5:00 PM at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.The players in camp at the moment include John Obi Mikel, Echiejile, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Shehu, Agu, Ndidi Wilfred, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ogu, Etebo, Nwakaeme, Ezenwa, Ajiboye.Victor Moses is also expected to arrive tonight.According to the schedule released by the Nigeria Football Federation, through their official Twitter handle, the Super Eagles will hold their first training session on Tuesday, and the fans and media will be allowed to watch the session.The Super Eagles training sessions on Thursday and Friday will be closed sessions.Nigeria will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia if they beat Zambia by any goal margin on October 7.MORE: http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/10/nigeria-vs-zambia-mikel-ighalo-ekong.html cc: Lalasticlala

Cs, 3-0 3 Likes

Iheaneacho should be drop.. his not on form.. 3 Likes

When Mikel was in Chelsea and his prime he wouldn't have arrived camp by now. 13 Likes

Ok

correct 3 Likes

So e mean say Akwa Ibom don colonize all our home fixtures?



The kind of lobbying Akpabio fashioned must have been in long period installments

Super eagle u still exist u son tire me

nice..

Super eagle u still exist u don tire me

Nice one I'll be there love to cheer them..please I'm still Looking for a lady with big butt not girl

Are there suppose to be arriving now or trainning. No time o. Zambia are allready strategizing.

Road To russia 2018. e sure ooo! Mikel i see ur artistry for Tianjin Teda Mehn.

If you are a true Nigerian, you are to bet this game 1x with atleast 50k. 6 Likes

God bless eagles

Goooooaaaaalllll!!!

imagine I don't know how is going on in Nigeria football team again....

Up Nigeria

Iwobi nko?

This should b an easy match 4 d eagles......up eagles...even though am a terrorist (Biafran).

Upon all the money the two moses dey chop



Them still black pass charcoal

Ahmed was at zaro in kano on Saturday, now I know why he came.

adewumiopeyemi:

Iheaneacho should be drop.. his not on form.. in form nt on form in form nt on form 5 Likes 1 Share

Win this and qualify Mikel's family for a proper introduction in Russia 2018. 2 Likes

Well done OP, i like babes way get interest for sport

I so much cherish this spirit

If only merit can be extended to every sector of Nigeria just like in football, no body will cry of marginalization but... 4 Likes

arukwe123:

If you are a true Nigerian, you are to bet this game 1x with atleast 50k. with odd of 1.08 with odd of 1.08 1 Like

argob44:



Some top Super Eagles players have arrived camp ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers Third round match between Nigeria and Zambia.



The match will take place on Saturday, 7 October, by 5:00 PM at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.



The players in camp at the moment include John Obi Mikel, Echiejile, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Shehu, Agu, Ndidi Wilfred, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ogu, Etebo, Nwakaeme, Ezenwa, Ajiboye.



Victor Moses is also expected to arrive tonight.



According to the schedule released by the Nigeria Football Federation, through their official Twitter handle, the Super Eagles will hold their first training session on Tuesday, and the fans and media will be allowed to watch the session.



The Super Eagles training sessions on Thursday and Friday will be closed sessions.



Nigeria will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia if they beat Zambia by any goal margin on October 7.



MORE: http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/10/nigeria-vs-zambia-mikel-ighalo-ekong.html



cc: Lalasticlala

Waist dey Pain Ighalo? He No fit Squat o! Waist dey Pain Ighalo? He No fit Squat o!

victor moses didn't play at Chelsea this past weekend. ... yet he wan arrive late.

tension ooo. i no even sabi weda to watch dz match or not. the fear of losing