|Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by argob44(f): 11:57pm On Oct 02
Some top Super Eagles players have arrived camp ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers Third round match between Nigeria and Zambia.
The match will take place on Saturday, 7 October, by 5:00 PM at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.
The players in camp at the moment include John Obi Mikel, Echiejile, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Shehu, Agu, Ndidi Wilfred, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ogu, Etebo, Nwakaeme, Ezenwa, Ajiboye.
Victor Moses is also expected to arrive tonight.
According to the schedule released by the Nigeria Football Federation, through their official Twitter handle, the Super Eagles will hold their first training session on Tuesday, and the fans and media will be allowed to watch the session.
The Super Eagles training sessions on Thursday and Friday will be closed sessions.
Nigeria will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia if they beat Zambia by any goal margin on October 7.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by shikshark: 12:09am
Cs, 3-0
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:22am
Iheaneacho should be drop.. his not on form..
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by hardywaltz(m): 9:36am
When Mikel was in Chelsea and his prime he wouldn't have arrived camp by now.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:36am
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by aau88061: 9:36am
correct
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Jesuspikin8: 9:36am
So e mean say Akwa Ibom don colonize all our home fixtures?
The kind of lobbying Akpabio fashioned must have been in long period installments
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by burg: 9:38am
Super eagle u still exist u son tire me
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by DanielsParker(m): 9:38am
nice..
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by burg: 9:38am
Super eagle u still exist u don tire me
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Jagz16(m): 9:39am
Nice one I'll be there love to cheer them..please I'm still Looking for a lady with big butt not girl
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by joxxy01(m): 9:40am
Are there suppose to be arriving now or trainning. No time o. Zambia are allready strategizing.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Stevengerd(m): 9:40am
Road To russia 2018. e sure ooo! Mikel i see ur artistry for Tianjin Teda Mehn.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by arukwe123: 9:40am
If you are a true Nigerian, you are to bet this game 1x with atleast 50k.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Legolast: 9:40am
God bless eagles
Goooooaaaaalllll!!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by ahnaija: 9:42am
imagine I don't know how is going on in Nigeria football team again....
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by modelmike7(m): 9:42am
Up Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by shockwave91(m): 9:44am
Iwobi nko?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Nicolikedat: 9:44am
This should b an easy match 4 d eagles......up eagles...even though am a terrorist (Biafran).
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Homeboiy(m): 9:45am
Upon all the money the two moses dey chop
Them still black pass charcoal
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by cutediva87(f): 9:46am
Ahmed was at zaro in kano on Saturday, now I know why he came.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Edopesin(m): 9:46am
adewumiopeyemi:in form nt on form
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by TeamSimple(m): 9:46am
Win this and qualify Mikel's family for a proper introduction in Russia 2018.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by blaise00700: 9:46am
Well done OP, i like babes way get interest for sport
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by edibobo: 9:46am
I so much cherish this spirit
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Integrityfarms(m): 9:46am
If only merit can be extended to every sector of Nigeria just like in football, no body will cry of marginalization but...
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by franciskaine(m): 9:48am
arukwe123:with odd of 1.08
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Asiwaju9ja(m): 9:48am
argob44:
Waist dey Pain Ighalo? He No fit Squat o!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by majamajic(m): 9:48am
victor moses didn't play at Chelsea this past weekend. ... yet he wan arrive late.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by Ladyjumong(f): 9:53am
tension ooo. i no even sabi weda to watch dz match or not. the fear of losing
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Mikel, Ighalo, Ekong, Balogun, Ndidi, Iheanacho Arrived Camp by dratine: 9:54am
There is no hiding place for the zambians. It will be a demolition. Operation Russia dance.
