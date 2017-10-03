



Today i will be sharing some of these tips with you; so get ready to learn



1.Determination/passion



what really led you into blogging? Do you really want to give up because you feel you haven’t achieve anything since you started blogging? They never give no matter what they pass through,to them failure is a stepping-stone that moves you to the next level. you need to be determined never to give up because your passion for success grows as a result of determination. Successful bloggers went through a lot in order to be where they are today.



2. Good relationship with people



As a blogger,how do you relate with people both online and offline? this is a question you really need to ask yourself over and over again. How do you respond to critics as a blogger?for you to be successful as a blogger,you must know how to build good relationship with others be it online or offline.



3.You need self-discipline to be a successful blogger



The regular practice of disciplining yourself to do what you should,when you should do it,whether you feel like it or not becomes stronger and stronger as you practice it.As a blogger do you know what it means to sacrifice your time,pleasure in order to achieve a good result?



4.You must make out time to learn from experts



If you want to be successful,your first obligation should be to learn what you need to learn in order to achieve the success you desire. Study the lives and ways of other bloggers and how they achieve the success they needed; don’t just seat there calling yourself a blogger while you don’t make effort to learn what it takes to be successful.



5.Most of their contents are original not copy and paste!



as a blogger,what are you doing to reduce the rate of copy and paste on ypour website/ I personally discovered that google sometimes crawl your site when they discover that you actually write posts yourself and not copy and paste. To help yourself as an upcoming blogger you need to avoid the high rate of copy and paste on your website. you need to write your own unique once in awhile.



6.You must help others who are in need of solution



being a blogger equally means that you are a remedy. Successful bloggers of today are problem solvers:they prefer solutions to many of the problems in the society. When they come across problems,they think of what to do and the possible way out…you must learn to come up with ideas that will benefit others; doing this will bring you the success you desire.



Note: for you to be successful in blogging,you must not give in to lazziness,you must be determine and hardworking



