₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,427 members, 3,831,231 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 October 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger (459 Views)
16 Facts You Don't Know About Google / Do You Really Need A Forum Site Like Nairaland??? Then Get In Here. / Make Your Money At Home Using Your Phone Or Computer (1) (2) (3) (4)
|You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by sunnyelevates: 2:04pm On Oct 03
Only few bloggers who really knows what it means to be a blogger actually are the ones who enjoy massive success when it comes to blogging! do you know why? it is because they know what it means to be a blogger and aside their smartphones and computer,they carry out some basic instructions that has brought them this far!
Today i will be sharing some of these tips with you; so get ready to learn
1.Determination/passion
what really led you into blogging? Do you really want to give up because you feel you haven’t achieve anything since you started blogging? They never give no matter what they pass through,to them failure is a stepping-stone that moves you to the next level. you need to be determined never to give up because your passion for success grows as a result of determination. Successful bloggers went through a lot in order to be where they are today.
2. Good relationship with people
As a blogger,how do you relate with people both online and offline? this is a question you really need to ask yourself over and over again. How do you respond to critics as a blogger?for you to be successful as a blogger,you must know how to build good relationship with others be it online or offline.
Read also:5 Classes Of People To Value
3.You need self-discipline to be a successful blogger
The regular practice of disciplining yourself to do what you should,when you should do it,whether you feel like it or not becomes stronger and stronger as you practice it.As a blogger do you know what it means to sacrifice your time,pleasure in order to achieve a good result?
4.You must make out time to learn from experts
If you want to be successful,your first obligation should be to learn what you need to learn in order to achieve the success you desire. Study the lives and ways of other bloggers and how they achieve the success they needed; don’t just seat there calling yourself a blogger while you don’t make effort to learn what it takes to be successful.
5.Most of their contents are original not copy and paste!
as a blogger,what are you doing to reduce the rate of copy and paste on ypour website/ I personally discovered that google sometimes crawl your site when they discover that you actually write posts yourself and not copy and paste. To help yourself as an upcoming blogger you need to avoid the high rate of copy and paste on your website. you need to write your own unique once in awhile.
6.You must help others who are in need of solution
being a blogger equally means that you are a remedy. Successful bloggers of today are problem solvers:they prefer solutions to many of the problems in the society. When they come across problems,they think of what to do and the possible way out…you must learn to come up with ideas that will benefit others; doing this will bring you the success you desire.
Note: for you to be successful in blogging,you must not give in to lazziness,you must be determine and hardworking
http://livelyinfo.com/2017/10/03/dont-really-need-computer-smart-phone-successful-blogger/
@lalasticlala
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:03am
Yes this fact.It starts with the person.His personality will influence his blog.if his personality is good,you will see it,if is not you will also see.So to be a successful blogger it start with you in person.How do you help to solve people problem out there.Do you influence people around.I totally believe this ,It really does go a long way in your blogging deal.Anyways don't forget to check this out.
http://www.nairaland.com/4076198/15-15 Things You Can Do Online Just Sitting At Home And Earning Big(Proof)
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:04am
Bloggers don too many. you have to do something other bloggers neva do, to be outstanding
1 Like
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by wickyyolo: 7:05am
Too many bloggers in Nigeria. I think most Youths are confused.
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by sanfranka2(m): 7:05am
I still stand with ffk and NK " the man you are seeing ain't Buhari, he is Jubril a Sudanese" quote me and see your manhood miss
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by Boyooosa(m): 7:06am
Ok
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by Esiobu95(m): 7:06am
Is lai Mohammed a blogger
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 7:07am
First to Comment, Nice One Bro, Take a good look at my website via http://www.naijacover.com Rate my website
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by Esiobu95(m): 7:07am
Bring back our buhari
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by obryneblaque: 7:09am
Truth! To be a successful blogger you must be patient.
Come for your website design and development at affordable rate
(Whatsapp: 08130767357)
1 Like
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 7:09am
Esiobu95:Who you Epp
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by chinedubrazil(m): 7:10am
good points, but i think people should also engage in other internet business most especially creating of forum on a particular niche rather than going all round with a saturated idea.
do i make any point?
1 Like
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by sofeco(m): 7:11am
Noted, Thanks.
Visit: www.creativestudioone.com
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by frankiekinase(m): 7:13am
Nice one bro...
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by Finstar: 7:22am
I love the self discipline part... Most bloggers are not self discipline.. They are not ready to get out of their comfort zone... Worst of all, they are not ready to learn.
If you want to start a blog, contact me and I will help you out.
0.8.1.6.7.9.7.0.9.6.9 Call or whatapp
|Re: You Don't Really Need Smartphone Or Computer To Be A Successsful Blogger by Amastermovic(m): 7:27am
Many freaking post on how to be a successful blogger.. To be honest just be your self no ever guarantee way on how to B successful
(0) (Reply)
Used Kitchen Cabinets / Free Bulksms Portal Script Shared For PBNL Users / Speed Up Your Website With CDN
Viewing this topic: AmicableEd, wickyyolo, morereb10, dosantos, Buzzboy(m), Redslip, enochogaga(m), queensera(f), KelvinC1(m), go4success(f), infogenius(m), realoscar84(m) and 12 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19