|Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by Kolababe: 2:06pm
An aggrieved landlord, who goes by the name Ujumonye has publicly exposed his outgoing tenants and referred to them as pigs over the state in which the left the toilet in their apartment. He shared several photos of the toilet while he put them on a blast.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/are-these-humans-or-pigs-landlord-blasts-outgoing-tenants-over-toilet-misuse
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by Kolababe: 2:06pm
See all the irritating toilet pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/are-these-humans-or-pigs-landlord-blasts-outgoing-tenants-over-toilet-misuse
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by iliyande(m): 2:07pm
To be a landlord is not easy oo
Sometimes, it is better to rear a group of flucks than to be a landlord in Nigeria . Especially tenants with plenty children.
12 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by Michellla(f): 2:10pm
pigs apparently.
26 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by sexy74(m): 2:13pm
Kolababe:Do you people have portable and running water in the house?
7 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by ColdSun: 2:17pm
Did dey eva have guests?
Maybe the landlord annoyed them and dey decided to use the ''dirty toilet'' as a parting gift.
2 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by ColdSun: 2:18pm
sexy74:Poor water supply isn't an excuse.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by smardray(m): 2:30pm
dirty pigs!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by sexy74(m): 3:44pm
ColdSun:Am not saying it is I only asked a question. The reason for this is that if there is no water is an issue.
2 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by sexy74(m): 3:44pm
ColdSun:Am not saying it is I only asked a question. The reason for this is that if there is no water is an issue.
1 Like
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by urvillagepeoplee(m): 4:43pm
the tenants must be ipobs,they are so wicked and stingy that they will never replace a leaking tap head,talk less of maintaining your property .after destroying your house,they will move into theirs and being to order their tenants anyhow.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by sotall(m): 6:06pm
OK
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by owomida1: 6:06pm
Na wa oh. Spirogyra
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by 9jvirgin(m): 6:07pm
The Nigerian factor though, what works in a black man's world? Mention One Thing.
3 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by LordAA(m): 6:08pm
Kama is a bitch. They intentionally wanted to do it.
2 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by BornnAgainChild(f): 6:08pm
ColdSun:
Exactly my thought
Same thing am gonna do to my Landlord very soon especially his hypocrite wife
2 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:08pm
...They Must be IPOB pigs
4 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by Nnwannsukka(m): 6:08pm
who are you know asking, i mean the land lord, you gave them the apartment so you should know if its PIGS OR HUMANS that you gave the house to.
3 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by WowSweetGuy(m): 6:08pm
but i bet thats after sometime they left.
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by 9jakohai(m): 6:08pm
urvillagepeoplee:
How do you know the identity of the tenants?
Shebi you are psychic?
3 Likes
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by ceezarhh(m): 6:08pm
humans, they are not!...PIGS, they are!...
1 Like
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by burg: 6:09pm
Kolababe:y y are u posting dis kind stuff here let us apply sense nw
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by Daeylar(f): 6:10pm
LMAO ;
That's too bad
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by rosalieene(f): 6:10pm
lmaooooo
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by migeoart(f): 6:11pm
Y not call dem and ask,y give out their full detail?? social media HV done more harm than good
1 Like
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by free2ryhme: 6:11pm
Kolababe:
As them do others na so dem go do them
But landlord no tell us say he collect down payment incase of situation like this
1 Like
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by abike12(f): 6:11pm
Why not just withhold their deposit instead of coming to tell us? Who internet epp?
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by Dearlord(m): 6:11pm
Lol, make I leave this matter for tenant / landlord
1 Like
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by talk2saintify(m): 6:11pm
It Looks Like A Personal Issue
Must yhu Mention thier Names and Where they work??
1 Like
|Re: Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" by Houseofglam7(f): 6:12pm
Ewwwwwwww
