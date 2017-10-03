Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Landlord Blasts Outgoing Tenants Over Toilet Misuse: "Are These Humans Or Pigs?" (13824 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/are-these-humans-or-pigs-landlord-blasts-outgoing-tenants-over-toilet-misuse An aggrieved landlord, who goes by the name Ujumonye has publicly exposed his outgoing tenants and referred to them as pigs over the state in which the left the toilet in their apartment. He shared several photos of the toilet while he put them on a blast.

Sometimes, it is better to rear a group of flucks than to be a landlord in Nigeria . Especially tenants with plenty children. To be a landlord is not easy ooSometimes, it is better to rear a group of flucks than to be a landlord in Nigeria. Especially tenants with plenty children. 12 Likes

pigs apparently. 26 Likes

Did dey eva have guests?



Maybe the landlord annoyed them and dey decided to use the ''dirty toilet'' as a parting gift. 2 Likes

Do you people have portable and running water in the house? Poor water supply isn't an excuse. Poor water supply isn't an excuse. 28 Likes 3 Shares

dirty pigs!!!! 3 Likes

the tenants must be ipobs,they are so wicked and stingy that they will never replace a leaking tap head,talk less of maintaining your property .after destroying your house,they will move into theirs and being to order their tenants anyhow. 20 Likes 1 Share

OK

Na wa oh. Spirogyra

The Nigerian factor though, what works in a black man's world? Mention One Thing. 3 Likes

Kama is a bitch. They intentionally wanted to do it. 2 Likes

Exactly my thought



...They Must be IPOB pigs 4 Likes

who are you know asking, i mean the land lord, you gave them the apartment so you should know if its PIGS OR HUMANS that you gave the house to. 3 Likes

humans, they are not!...PIGS, they are!... 1 Like

That's too bad LMAO ;That's too bad

lmaooooo

social media HV done more harm than good Y not call dem and ask,y give out their full detail??social media HV done more harm than good 1 Like

As them do others na so dem go do them



Why not just withhold their deposit instead of coming to tell us? Who internet epp? Why not just withhold their deposit instead of coming to tell us? Who internet epp?

Lol, make I leave this matter for tenant / landlord 1 Like





Must yhu Mention thier Names and Where they work?? It Looks Like A Personal Issue 1 Like