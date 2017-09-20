₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by Opinionated: 2:41pm
One of the biggest news of the weekend was the announcement of a 3-year tax exemption for TSTV by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture.
This got the TSTV MD/CEO, Bright Echefu, those at the launch and even beyond very excited. However, what many do not know is that there are certain types of business that qualify for the same tax exemption in Nigeria.
Are you wondering what they are? Don’t worry, we have the new list of these businesses in what is called Pioneer Relief which allows you to get 3 years tax exemption and a possible additional 2-year extension making a total of 5 years.
We know, you cannot wait here it is:
The new industries added to the PSI list are as follows:
1. Mining and processing of coal;
2. Processing and preservation of meat/poultry and production of meat/poultry products;
3. Manufacture of starches and starch products;
4. Processing of cocoa;
5. Manufacture of animal feeds;
6. Tanning and dressing of Leather;
7. Manufacture of leather footwear, luggage and handbags;
8. Manufacture of household and personal hygiene paper products;
9. Manufacture of paints, vanishes and printing ink;
10. Manufacture of plastic products (builders’ plastic ware) and moulds;
11. Manufacture of batteries and accumulators;
12. Manufacture of steam generators;
13. Manufacture of railway locomotives, wagons and rolling stock;
14. Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools;
15. Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy;
16. Manufacture of machinery for food and beverage processing;
17. Manufacture of machinery for textile, apparel and leather production;
18. Manufacture of machinery for paper and paperboard production;
19. Manufacture of plastics and rubber machinery;
20. Waste treatment, disposal and material recovery;
21. E-commerce services;
22. Software development and publishing;
23. Motion picture, video and television programme production, distribution, exhibition and photography;
24. Music production, publishing and distribution;
25. Real estate investment vehicles under the Investments and Securities Act;
26. Mortgage backed securities under the Investments and Securities Act; and
27. Business process outsourcing.
This policy was initially established in the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act and then reviewed by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) created additional provisions which took effect on 30th January 2014. This latest list of industries was released by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment on 7th August 2017.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/ultimate-tip-can-get-tax-exemption-like-tstv/
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by obidevine(m): 6:02pm
Lalasticlala please I think this is a very educative and informative post. Please move to front page.
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by 9jvirgin(m): 8:15pm
It's a lie, wake up from your slumber dude. This guy will pay more dearly than paying Taxes. Nothing is free in a black man's world, certainly not in Nigeria. He will learn his lessons in few years; MAYBE 2019.
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by veekid(m): 8:16pm
Arrange a babe for Lai Muhammed, the rest na history
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by phameous(f): 8:17pm
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by colossus91(m): 8:17pm
lol i hear
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by Ontarget: 8:18pm
OP why do you have to wait till TSTV got tax exemption before bring this info? We don't utilize opportunities till some persons get it then everyone overcrowds the boat to get it.
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by 9jakohai(m): 8:18pm
Good post, and thanks
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by donproject(m): 8:18pm
good
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:18pm
How about frying coconut...does that also get a tax exemption...cos thats what i intend venturing into
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by ultron12345: 8:19pm
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by toyinjimoh(m): 8:19pm
Dstv should park their load as soon as possible the era of exploitation is over
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by Danny287(m): 8:19pm
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by greatiyk4u(m): 8:19pm
CHANGE IS HERE WITH US
Time to stop the complains and take advantage of this great offer that is for reasonable Nigerians with the right entrepreneurial mindset
STOP WISHING/PRAYING FOR IT, WORK 4 IT
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by Broderick555: 8:19pm
This one join according to Warri people
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 8:20pm
Make dem no kill am like hitv oooo
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by BabyApple(m): 8:20pm
This will attract more investors
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by MySay(m): 8:20pm
very good initiative
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by scofieldsimba(m): 8:21pm
Yahoo boys no dey pay tax...
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by lollypeezle(m): 8:21pm
Learn to always appreciate good things . And for your info, many things are free in a black man's world
9jvirgin:
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by biolashn(m): 8:21pm
nice one...pioneer right of election.....3years tstv sha wan crash d whole market.....
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by Valjinn: 8:21pm
Nice if true
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by 9jakohai(m): 8:22pm
ICEFLAME419ja:
Hitv messed themselves up....by thinking that Nigerians bought cable TV for football.
Then their bouquet was poor.
TSTV appears to have a much better bouquet than hitv.
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by PrincessBecks(f): 8:22pm
Way to go
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by PrincessBecks(f): 8:24pm
9jvirgin:
You don't say that
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by dhardline(m): 8:24pm
I believe this will work for only federal tax, cause Lagos State will tax your business, your customers and even the goods you produce.
Lagos and tax are like....
someone please add that picture.
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by ikp120(m): 8:25pm
Great info mehn!
Time to get some fvcking tax exempt!
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by speaktome(m): 8:27pm
Am into Fabrication of Agricultural machines....
Why have they been disturbing me for Tax
#MySignatureMyBusiness
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by uyisteven(m): 8:28pm
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by Iseoluwani: 8:29pm
Re: How You Can Get Tax Exemption Like TSTV by Tonyreal49: 8:31pm
Una just dey advertise this Tstv like say e go put food for we table kilode
