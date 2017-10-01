₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,889,212 members, 3,830,566 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 06:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video (4900 Views)
Demmie Vee: Greeting Lil Kesh Was My Biggest Regret Ever / Could Demmie Vee Be The Actual Reason 2face Fired Dammy Krane? / 2face Anoints Demmie Vee, Calls Him His Successor (Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by Towncrier247: 4:52pm
Chairman of Hope Never Die (HND) record, Owomabo has taken to his Instagram page to rant about how some members of the Nigerian media, particularly Soundcity have been frustrating effort of artistes in the country.
According to further findings following the reports, it was gathered that Owomabo’s rant was brought about by the refusal of Soundcity to play the latest video by his artiste, Demmie Vee.
The high definition video titled “Love Me Tender” Remix featuring 9ice and shot by respected director, Adasa Cookey was released few days ago and while other stations like HipTV, Planet TV, Trace Naija among others have continued to rotate it, while Soundcity has refused to do so.
We further gathered that Owomabo had sent the video to them for more than a week now only for one Olamide Adedeji, the General Manager of the station to tell him he has disapproved the video.
As if that was not enough, it was revealed that the station has particularly never played any video from Demmie Vee sent to them in the past, including “Awesome God” featuring Tubaba, despite these videos being of international standard.
"Technology and social media have brought power back to the people.This quote is only applicable to civilized nations.Thank God Instagram,twitter, whatsapp,Google, Facebook aren’t owned by Nigerians.These platforms are the highest platforms that has the highest coverage and reach. Why are Nigerians enemy to themselves? Why does everything that works well with people from other countries doesn’t work well with Nigerians" Owomabo fumed.
The music entrepreneur continued; “what do you think if these platforms were owned by Nigerians ? Am sure corruption will have set in and most of the things revealed on this platforms won’t be allowed to be posted. If you find yourself heading any media position in Nigeria and you are using this position against the masses may Ogun, Sango,and all other gods of the land kill you. This is the only power we have to talk to our government. But this power again is being privatised by some fools. Yes there are few good ones among them. You will disapprove videos that needed to be aired for the benefit of the masses all because of your selfish interest. If any artist sings about the hardship and corruption in the country, that song won’t be approved. Why won’t all our artists sing about ladies, who ever controls the media, controls the mind. “The media is the right arm of Anarchy. This is the only power for the masses. Don’t keep mute about this. Let all artist/label owners unite and plug out this heartless fools who turn themselves to gods. Dont let them keep controlling our minds.”
Recall that this is not the first time artistes have called out Sound City, some years back musical duo Psquare went on a massive rant against the musical station for similar reasons, when the duo accused them of playing politics with artistes’ careers.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/owomabo-slams-sound-city-rejecting-artistes-new-video/
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by Towncrier247: 5:08pm
Hmm
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by veekid(m): 5:39pm
Is it by force to have the video play by sound city?
3 Likes
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by soberdrunk(m): 5:39pm
The gbagauns in that 'letter 2' can wound someone physically......
5 Likes
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by dust144(m): 5:41pm
No vex hnd, try nta or ait all na station
1 Like
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by Dearlord(m): 5:41pm
Welcome
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by TheMainMan: 5:42pm
they are not even on tstv
2 Likes
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by lovemeohlord(m): 5:42pm
OK o,
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by Iyajelili(f): 5:42pm
See rejection and painment. Bro please try galaxy or LTV
2 Likes
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by lathrowinger: 5:42pm
Lubish
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by 9jvirgin(m): 5:43pm
Wait for your time bro. Successful people like me were rejected, But now I get calls from everywhere. Relax, it will come.
3 Likes
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by abike12(f): 5:43pm
Who are these people?
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by HerXLNC(f): 5:43pm
Like if you think this is publicity stunt to trend the video share if you disagree
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by seangy4konji: 5:43pm
U no carry dollars go ?
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by TDEMONEW: 5:43pm
Owomabo one of the most respected yahoo guy in Nigeria history.. .i so much envy you
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by 7Alexander(m): 5:44pm
I'm struggling to see where he mentioned Sound City in his post
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by Jaytecq(m): 5:44pm
so
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by fistonati(m): 5:44pm
Sound city has the right to accept or reject any artist's or offers made to it as a body for reasons that is available to it as an organisation. The artist may not have the market value or hasnt shown enough reason for Sound city to give it a Contract.
Its not by force promote artist on Sound City. Try another outlet, it may even be profitable than Sound City. All that matters most is the artist to prove him or herself in the ever demanding industry.
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by hushshinani(m): 5:45pm
na by force to collect ur video
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:46pm
Is that not Terry G in the first picture
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by wakes(m): 5:46pm
Ok
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by naijaisGOOD: 5:47pm
huh
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by Eyanmukaila(m): 5:48pm
no be lie sha. everything in Nigeria is stressful even the one that shouldn't have anything to do with stress. we are our own enemies.
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:48pm
Iyajelili:
You wicked
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by Sezua(m): 5:49pm
Go to OGTV na..
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by kingkardesh17(m): 5:49pm
I prefer hip tv to soundcity the only thing that makes me watch soundcity is because of thier uncensored videos.
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:50pm
Iyajelili:
Or even OGtv
|Re: Owomabo Slams Soundcity For Rejecting Demmie Vee's Video by Iyajelili(f): 5:51pm
BornnAgainChild:Hehen now,so the long rant na becos of rejection of a W-list artiste
Nadia Buari Ditches Jim Iyke For A Rich Nigerian-american (PHOTO) / Picture Of Atiku Abubakar Rocking Arsenal Jersey / .
Viewing this topic: OlowoB(m), nahd, dulux07(m), karferguso(m), duffman(m), optimus09, Kfed4ril(m), angelo5uk(m), Babysnow1, Hydriss(m), osy77(m), Wandeayo, Dimejidude(m), bashir1451(m), cho25bc(f), seanfer, hssl(m), qoudous(m), chic2pimp(m), Tolams16, Olarajee(m), freezyprinzy(m), omogeyoyo(f), marshalcarter, pedo360, Oluwasaeon(m), BabaRay007(m), IMO22(m), Jaiyeola24, Kolababe, TeetoEsq(m), drsugar, nunamyeong(m), hypergig(m), bunmiannie(f), kingkardesh17(m), theapeman, ifyan(m), megawebber, seegi(m), ohluwanome(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22