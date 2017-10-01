



According to further findings following the reports, it was gathered that Owomabo’s rant was brought about by the refusal of Soundcity to play the latest video by his artiste, Demmie Vee.



The high definition video titled “Love Me Tender” Remix featuring 9ice and shot by respected director, Adasa Cookey was released few days ago and while other stations like HipTV, Planet TV, Trace Naija among others have continued to rotate it, while Soundcity has refused to do so.



We further gathered that Owomabo had sent the video to them for more than a week now only for one Olamide Adedeji, the General Manager of the station to tell him he has disapproved the video.



As if that was not enough, it was revealed that the station has particularly never played any video from Demmie Vee sent to them in the past, including “Awesome God” featuring Tubaba, despite these videos being of international standard.



"Technology and social media have brought power back to the people.This quote is only applicable to civilized nations.Thank God Instagram,twitter, whatsapp,Google, Facebook aren’t owned by Nigerians.These platforms are the highest platforms that has the highest coverage and reach. Why are Nigerians enemy to themselves? Why does everything that works well with people from other countries doesn’t work well with Nigerians" Owomabo fumed.



The music entrepreneur continued; “what do you think if these platforms were owned by Nigerians ? Am sure corruption will have set in and most of the things revealed on this platforms won’t be allowed to be posted. If you find yourself heading any media position in Nigeria and you are using this position against the masses may Ogun, Sango,and all other gods of the land kill you. This is the only power we have to talk to our government. But this power again is being privatised by some fools. Yes there are few good ones among them. You will disapprove videos that needed to be aired for the benefit of the masses all because of your selfish interest. If any artist sings about the hardship and corruption in the country, that song won’t be approved. Why won’t all our artists sing about ladies, who ever controls the media, controls the mind. “The media is the right arm of Anarchy. This is the only power for the masses. Don’t keep mute about this. Let all artist/label owners unite and plug out this heartless fools who turn themselves to gods. Dont let them keep controlling our minds.”



Recall that this is not the first time artistes have called out Sound City, some years back musical duo Psquare went on a massive rant against the musical station for similar reasons, when the duo accused them of playing politics with artistes’ careers.





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/owomabo-slams-sound-city-rejecting-artistes-new-video/ Chairman of Hope Never Die (HND) record, Owomabo has taken to his Instagram page to rant about how some members of the Nigerian media, particularly Soundcity have been frustrating effort of artistes in the country.According to further findings following the reports, it was gathered that Owomabo’s rant was brought about by the refusal of Soundcity to play the latest video by his artiste, Demmie Vee.The high definition video titled “Love Me Tender” Remix featuring 9ice and shot by respected director, Adasa Cookey was released few days ago and while other stations like HipTV, Planet TV, Trace Naija among others have continued to rotate it, while Soundcity has refused to do so.We further gathered that Owomabo had sent the video to them for more than a week now only for one Olamide Adedeji, the General Manager of the station to tell him he has disapproved the video.As if that was not enough, it was revealed that the station has particularly never played any video from Demmie Vee sent to them in the past, including “Awesome God” featuring Tubaba, despite these videos being of international standard.Owomabo fumed.The music entrepreneur continued;Recall that this is not the first time artistes have called out Sound City, some years back musical duo Psquare went on a massive rant against the musical station for similar reasons, when the duo accused them of playing politics with artistes’ careers.