Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) (22225 Views)

Man Crushes Cobra Which Attacked Him In Bed With His Bare Hands (Photos) / Thirsty King Cobra Is Given Water From A Bottle In India Village(photos). / Dad Kills Cobra With With Bare Hands After The Snake Killed His Son (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

All thank to almighty for his safety over my neighbor. I am not available presently but I saw the picture she shared on facebook

cc:Lalasticlala 2 Shares





Lalasticlala Lalasticlala 7 Likes

And u think lala will care about dis? U are on a long thing without d photos 2 Likes

La... Laaaa.... Laaaaa 27 Likes 1 Share

OK

Here is the picture

More

Snake no dey finish for this country?

Na man-woman self...

Oya where lala? 2 Likes

Story she shared

Lala, food is ready

No pishure yet, how lala go take confam am. Abi na me



Modified

Ooh, i don see pishures 1 Like 1 Share

at least you Don see d pishure now

Cool

Snakes going into extinction really soon 2 Likes 1 Share

I need some dumb animal activists on this thread to prove their stupidity... 1 Like

This people lie pass Lai sha





Lala will be held responsible ... ahhh The rate at which snakes are being killed in Naija, by year 2030, they will go extinctLala will be held responsible ... ahhh 4 Likes

Lala be viewing this thread like 1 Like

.

Only if she knew the havoc the snake could cause..



Why laughing??

NigeriaNs..







Finally we have sin the woman that gaved birth to lala. Mama thanks for giving the world the snake master Introducing mama lalaFinally we have sin the woman that gaved birth to lala. Mama thanks for giving the world the snake master 2 Likes

Food is ready

Na wa ooo!! Cobra cannot just come to say hello again........ 1 Like

Well, lala needs it much more

mods and snake thread are like 5&6

Looks like a black mamba. Usually very long, and very deadly too.

And I know some guys like me that will run out of the house.

Even the women have joined BAD GANG of wildlife eliminators. Issokay. BTW, make i greet elders first...

ok oò

see joy for the woman face,... she don dey visualize correct snake soup...















ofe agwo 1 Like 1 Share