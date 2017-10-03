₦airaland Forum

Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 6:18pm
All thank to almighty for his safety over my neighbor. I am not available presently but I saw the picture she shared on facebook
cc:Lalasticlala

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by herzern(m): 6:19pm
shocked

Lalasticlala grin

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Nbote(m): 6:19pm
And u think lala will care about dis? U are on a long thing without d photos

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by iliyande(m): 6:20pm
La... Laaaa.... Laaaaa grin

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Ninethmare: 6:21pm
OK
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 6:24pm
Here is the picture

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 6:25pm
More

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by temblor1(m): 6:25pm
Snake no dey finish for this country?
Na man-woman self...
Oya where lala?

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 6:26pm
Story she shared

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Sirkelvin: 6:31pm
Lala, food is ready grin
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by tosinjay(m): 7:13pm
No pishure yet, how lala go take confam am. Abi na me

Modified
Ooh, i don see pishures

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 7:55pm
at least you Don see d pishure now
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:26pm
Cool
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Iamnobody: 8:26pm
Snakes going into extinction really soon

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by lilmax(m): 8:27pm
I need some dumb animal activists on this thread to prove their stupidity...

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 8:27pm
This people lie pass Lai sha shocked

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Bantino: 8:27pm
The rate at which snakes are being killed in Naija, by year 2030, they will go extinct grin grin grin grin

Lala will be held responsible ... ahhh

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:28pm
Lala be viewing this thread like grin

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:28pm
.
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Sixaxis: 8:28pm
Only if she knew the havoc the snake could cause..

Why laughing??
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by visijo(m): 8:29pm
NigeriaNs..
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:29pm
Introducing mama lala grin grin


Finally we have sin the woman that gaved birth to lala. Mama thanks for giving the world the snake master

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by habash: 8:29pm
Food is ready
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:30pm
Na wa ooo!! Cobra cannot just come to say hello again........ angry

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by mykh01(m): 8:30pm
Well, lala needs it much more
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by babdap: 8:30pm
mods and snake thread are like 5&6
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by iamclime(m): 8:31pm
Looks like a black mamba. Usually very long, and very deadly too.
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by LEXYCOM: 8:31pm
And I know some guys like me that will run out of the house.
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by opeyehmmy(m): 8:31pm
Even the women have joined BAD GANG of wildlife eliminators. Issokay. BTW, make i greet elders first...
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by colossus91(m): 8:31pm
ok oò
Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by mightyhazel: 8:32pm
see joy for the woman face,... she don dey visualize correct snake soup...







ofe agwo

Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 8:32pm
I,

