|Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 6:18pm
All thank to almighty for his safety over my neighbor. I am not available presently but I saw the picture she shared on facebook
cc:Lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by herzern(m): 6:19pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Nbote(m): 6:19pm
And u think lala will care about dis? U are on a long thing without d photos
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by iliyande(m): 6:20pm
La... Laaaa.... Laaaaa
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Ninethmare: 6:21pm
OK
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 6:24pm
Here is the picture
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 6:25pm
More
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by temblor1(m): 6:25pm
Snake no dey finish for this country?
Na man-woman self...
Oya where lala?
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 6:26pm
Story she shared
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Sirkelvin: 6:31pm
Lala, food is ready
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by tosinjay(m): 7:13pm
No pishure yet, how lala go take confam am. Abi na me
Modified
Ooh, i don see pishures
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by blogbuilder: 7:55pm
at least you Don see d pishure now
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:26pm
Cool
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Iamnobody: 8:26pm
Snakes going into extinction really soon
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by lilmax(m): 8:27pm
I need some dumb animal activists on this thread to prove their stupidity...
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 8:27pm
This people lie pass Lai sha
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Bantino: 8:27pm
The rate at which snakes are being killed in Naija, by year 2030, they will go extinct
Lala will be held responsible ... ahhh
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:28pm
Lala be viewing this thread like
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:28pm
.
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by Sixaxis: 8:28pm
Only if she knew the havoc the snake could cause..
Why laughing??
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by visijo(m): 8:29pm
NigeriaNs..
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:29pm
Introducing mama lala
Finally we have sin the woman that gaved birth to lala. Mama thanks for giving the world the snake master
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by habash: 8:29pm
Food is ready
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:30pm
Na wa ooo!! Cobra cannot just come to say hello again........
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by mykh01(m): 8:30pm
Well, lala needs it much more
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by babdap: 8:30pm
mods and snake thread are like 5&6
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by iamclime(m): 8:31pm
Looks like a black mamba. Usually very long, and very deadly too.
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by LEXYCOM: 8:31pm
And I know some guys like me that will run out of the house.
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by opeyehmmy(m): 8:31pm
Even the women have joined BAD GANG of wildlife eliminators. Issokay. BTW, make i greet elders first...
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by colossus91(m): 8:31pm
ok oò
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by mightyhazel: 8:32pm
see joy for the woman face,... she don dey visualize correct snake soup...
ofe agwo
|Re: Woman Kills Cobra In Her Daughter's Room (Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 8:32pm
I,
