|DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by TunezMedia: 6:51pm
Things have gone sour between Nigerian disc jockey, Dj Cuppy and Nigerian footballer, Victor Anichebe as the pair have finally call it quit on their relationship.
Cuppy shared a video of her chasing, Victor Anichebe out of their hotel room, calling him her new best friend and captioned it with; "When you are cool with your ex".
The former lovebirds finally called it quit during their getaway in Dubai.
Moments after sharing the video, Dj Cuppy reacted on a post of her describing her ex, calling Victor a fool in her mother tongue, she wrote; 'Issa Ode'.
Click below for video
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZy2N-ynhwX/
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com/2017/10/victor-anichebe-is-fool-dj-cuppy-throws.html
2 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 6:53pm
PLease i want to ask.. what talent does she have? what does she do for a living?
49 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by kodded(m): 6:56pm
Saintsammurai:
her papa na billionaire
178 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by foxzy(m): 7:05pm
celebrities be changing lovers like footballers change jerseys�
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by joseo: 7:09pm
before nko.... ..........u no go cool abi u wan slap billonier daughter for face ni!!?
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by Iykestix: 7:10pm
Saintsammurai:she is a child to a billionaire, that alone is a talent, e no easy to become pikin of one of the richest man in Nigeria.
66 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by selflessposhheart(f): 7:37pm
Glad she is in the single clique
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by ItchingPreek(m): 7:44pm
Lol. That moment after you don chukuchuku finish; bae ask "what are we now" and you gavé that epic and savage reply,......you don turn ex bdat. And for nigga mind ( Ope oo).
Lol. Cuppys been played like any other hoe mehn. Anichebe my guy, you didnt disappoint
61 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:05pm
Na wa o
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by coluka: 8:13pm
The only way the guy loses is if he spent a fortune on you and didn't get to fvck her at the end. In this case, she was clearly doing the spending and yet getting fvcked by the player
25 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by CaptainGOOD: 8:33pm
Lol.
Anichebe don to this one 30.
Becareful when u wana fall in love with a footballer.
Becoz they Run the pretiest gurls on earth.
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by laribari(m): 8:35pm
selflessposhheart:
Be consoling yoursef dere, nor go marry
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 8:40pm
Sad. Nairaland has lost its essence. DJ Cuppy has bought the common sense on this platform. This is a shame, I am not sure Seun is seeing this.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by selflessposhheart(f): 8:40pm
laribari:
come nd marry me na
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by rodrirodri(m): 8:40pm
When you hit on girls like Dj cuppy.... you gonna find out they are just empty... spoilt selfish ill manner and the rest.... you might say not all of them.... but I say 99% of girls like her...... the moment Victor falls in he finds out there is nothing so he falls out...
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by skills50(m): 8:40pm
lemme come and be going
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by priscaoge(f): 8:40pm
Ọ dị mma
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 8:40pm
DJ! DJ , but DJ I never see your work before oo , abi na ur nickname e be?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by Holyfield1(m): 8:41pm
Y
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 8:41pm
Next news pls
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 8:41pm
Ok
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by Omofunaab2: 8:41pm
Good news
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 8:41pm
better
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by burg: 8:41pm
Where z my cup where coffee
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by jobaltol: 8:41pm
Anichebe.....used and dumped
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by Day11(m): 8:42pm
Saintsammurai:
She sell okirika cloths
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by mykh01(m): 8:42pm
Act
Actually i have nothing to say
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 8:42pm
Smh nonsense who dey put all this rubbish here self
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by davodyguy: 8:42pm
Pathetic
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by seguno2: 8:42pm
Iykestix:
Please what do you have to do to become the pikin of anyone?
Thanks.
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by bedspread: 8:42pm
THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER IS THAT I USED TO Admire Dj Cuppy's Dress sense Especially WHEN SHE IS ON A NATIVE DRESS THAT DOSENT EXPOSE HER unclothedness..
RIGHT NOW AM TIRED OF HER STORIES ON INTERNET.... No Hate.... Am Just being Sincere
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) by davodyguy: 8:43pm
Saintsammurai:Have
6 Likes
