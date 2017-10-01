Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) (25959 Views)

Victor Anichebe Flies Dj Cuppy To His New Base In China [PICS] / DJ Cuppy And Temi Otedola Step Out With Their Boyfriends (Photos) / DJ Cuppy Talks About Victor Anichebe, Her Boyfriend On Rubbin’ Minds (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Cuppy shared a video of her chasing, Victor Anichebe out of their hotel room, calling him her new best friend and captioned it with; "When you are cool with your ex".



The former lovebirds finally called it quit during their getaway in Dubai.



Moments after sharing the video, Dj Cuppy reacted on a post of her describing her ex, calling Victor a fool in her mother tongue, she wrote; 'Issa Ode'.





Click below for video



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZy2N-ynhwX/



http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com/2017/10/victor-anichebe-is-fool-dj-cuppy-throws.html Things have gone sour between Nigerian disc jockey, Dj Cuppy and Nigerian footballer, Victor Anichebe as the pair have finally call it quit on their relationship.Cuppy shared a video of her chasing, Victor Anichebe out of their hotel room, calling him her new best friend and captioned it with; "When you are cool with your ex".The former lovebirds finally called it quit during their getaway in Dubai.Moments after sharing the video, Dj Cuppy reacted on a post of her describing her ex, calling Victor a fool in her mother tongue, she wrote; 'Issa Ode'.Click below for video 2 Shares

PLease i want to ask.. what talent does she have? what does she do for a living? 49 Likes

Saintsammurai:

PLease i want to ask.. what talent does she has? what does she do for a living?



















her papa na billionaire her papa na billionaire 178 Likes 5 Shares

celebrities be changing lovers like footballers change jerseys� 2 Likes 1 Share

before nko.... ..........u no go cool abi u wan slap billonier daughter for face ni!!? 2 Likes

Saintsammurai:

PLease i want to ask.. what talent does she has? what does she do for a living? she is a child to a billionaire, that alone is a talent, e no easy to become pikin of one of the richest man in Nigeria. she is a child to a billionaire, that alone is a talent, e no easy to become pikin of one of the richest man in Nigeria. 66 Likes 3 Shares

Glad she is in the single clique 1 Like

Lol. That moment after you don chukuchuku finish; bae ask "what are we now" and you gavé that epic and savage reply,......you don turn ex bdat. And for nigga mind ( Ope oo).



Lol. Cuppys been played like any other hoe mehn. Anichebe my guy, you didnt disappoint 61 Likes

Na wa o

The only way the guy loses is if he spent a fortune on you and didn't get to fvck her at the end. In this case, she was clearly doing the spending and yet getting fvcked by the player 25 Likes

Lol.

Anichebe don to this one 30.



Becareful when u wana fall in love with a footballer.

Becoz they Run the pretiest gurls on earth. 1 Like

selflessposhheart:

Glad she is in the single clique

Be consoling yoursef dere, nor go marry Be consoling yoursef dere, nor go marry 3 Likes 1 Share

Sad. Nairaland has lost its essence. DJ Cuppy has bought the common sense on this platform. This is a shame, I am not sure Seun is seeing this. 14 Likes 1 Share

laribari:





Be consoling yoursef dere, nor go marry

come nd marry me na come nd marry me na

When you hit on girls like Dj cuppy.... you gonna find out they are just empty... spoilt selfish ill manner and the rest.... you might say not all of them.... but I say 99% of girls like her...... the moment Victor falls in he finds out there is nothing so he falls out... 15 Likes 1 Share

lemme come and be going

Ọ dị mma 1 Like

DJ! DJ , but DJ I never see your work before oo , abi na ur nickname e be? 4 Likes 1 Share

Y

Next news pls

Ok

Good news

better

Where z my cup where coffee 1 Like

Anichebe.....used and dumped

Saintsammurai:

PLease i want to ask.. what talent does she has? what does she do for a living?

She sell okirika cloths She sell okirika cloths 3 Likes

Act

Actually i have nothing to say

Smh nonsense who dey put all this rubbish here self

Pathetic

Iykestix:

she is a child to a billionaire, that alone is a talent, e no easy to become pikin of one of the richest man in Nigeria.

Please what do you have to do to become the pikin of anyone?

Thanks. Please what do you have to do to become the pikin of anyone?Thanks. 3 Likes

THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER IS THAT I USED TO Admire Dj Cuppy's Dress sense Especially WHEN SHE IS ON A NATIVE DRESS THAT DOSENT EXPOSE HER unclothedness..



RIGHT NOW AM TIRED OF HER STORIES ON INTERNET.... No Hate.... Am Just being Sincere 2 Likes