|DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by Amagite: 4:57pm
After denying reports that they are still together, billionaire daughter Florence Otedola popularly DJ Cuppy, have finally admitted that herself and footballer, Victor Anichebe have broken up.
She disclosed this during an interview today with Beat FM.
Cuppy says they broke up because of time difference as he lives in China while she is in London. According to her, they resolved to be friendly exes.
"I literally do not have a boo. I and Victor are not together anymore. The picture I put up recently was a picture of us when we were together. We are still friends. People find it so weird" she said
On why they stopped dating, Cuppy said;
"I feel like we just...He lives in China, I moved here. Time difference. It was really difficult. Anyone that knows footballers know that their schedules are crazy and my schedule is also crazy. So it was just difficult but he is such a great guy".
She said they were private while dating but made their relationship public towards the end. Cuppy says she expects them to at least give each other a year before making public their new relationships. She added that she hasn't found anyone yet and is not looking right now because she is concentrating on her career.
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by HsLBroker(m): 5:00pm
I don't have any business here
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by Ericaikince(m): 5:45pm
After he don fvck her tire...
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by cristianisraeli: 5:45pm
how does this change the price of ijebu garri or garri Igbo
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by modelmike7(m): 5:46pm
A BROKEN RELATIONSHIP IS BETTER THAN A BROKEN MARRIAGE....
Everyone CAN'T handle a long distance relationship like some of us.
Life goes on for them both.........
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by soberdrunk(m): 5:46pm
This will have been good news if she was my type.........
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by ExAngel007(f): 5:46pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by massinola(m): 5:47pm
Me and ma gal break up yesterday too.
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by naijaisGOOD: 5:47pm
So are they now friends with benefits or what?? this girl na small pikin.. sighs..
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by comradespade(m): 5:47pm
Friendly exes?
When the banging is too sweet to forget.
Anichebe, well done
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by ipobarecriminals: 5:47pm
at least the guy chop free geisha
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by kindnyce(m): 5:47pm
Victor has claimed Victory over this glorified Ashy!!
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by chidichuddo: 5:47pm
what career is she building and what schedule does she have that's so busy?
there's is nothing like friendly ex when the Congo isn't been shined
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by BrutalJab: 5:48pm
Sharp Igbo boy!
No time....
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by adeom141(m): 5:48pm
time difference ko,weather difference ni....story for the gods
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by TikaBodi: 5:48pm
One corner
One corner
One corner
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by Afrok(m): 5:48pm
Hmmm... it's none of my business though, so I didn't find it weird
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by MasViews: 5:48pm
massinola:
You'll not make headlines cus your net worth can't buy a bag of garri. No mind dem
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by pyyxxaro: 5:48pm
Victor personally told me he broke up with her because her kpekus smells like stock fish ,
just like what Wiz'kid said about Aunty Linda Ikeji's own
He said anytime he goes close to her kpekus , its always like rat died inside
IPOB 1 - AFONJA 0.
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by seankay(m): 5:48pm
Anichebe still fit chop her kpomo be that
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by inositol88(m): 5:48pm
Having an ex as a friend is like using sugarcane as a walking stick, when thirsty, u wud definitely chew it!!!!
DJ Cupy.... Keep copying,
thank God it did not land in celebrity marriage breakup saga like some others....
Anichebe Abeg no bring Chinko wife with round face come here oh!!!!
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by Mathe77: 5:49pm
I thank God say Victor don finally vacate that office. Time for Me to take over. Abeg guys make una donate money for me abeg make I for fit date her. I promise not to be selfish like Mr Eazi when I finally get to office of the Billionaires Daughter Boyfriend. Support a brother biko
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by fuckpro: 5:49pm
Which career!!
Ok sexconomics I see
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by icon8: 5:49pm
What a life!
Time difference?
Smh...
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by michresa(m): 5:49pm
na dem sabi,,,,,
their life, their palava.
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by Hentizzle: 5:49pm
Okkk
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by obaataaokpaewu: 5:49pm
No be this guy dem say buy her Range Rover for her birthday? Hope say em no demand am back? Na wa oh
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by mindurbiz(m): 5:49pm
So make we fried bean.......
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by FbiSegun(m): 5:50pm
Hmm! After how many wasted yrs sleepin together!
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by pmc01(m): 5:50pm
Time Difference?
The career you should be chasing right now must be in Nigerian politics.
cc: Oga Lai
|Re: DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" by Titheman(m): 5:50pm
i broke up with girl becuz of p*ssy difference
now thats news.
