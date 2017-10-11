Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy: "Victor Anichebe And I Broke Up Because Of Distance" (21247 Views)

DJ Cuppy And Victor Anichebe Breakup. Become Cool Exes (Photos) / Victor Anichebe Flies Dj Cuppy To His New Base In China [PICS] / DJ Cuppy Talks About Victor Anichebe, Her Boyfriend On Rubbin’ Minds (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







She disclosed this during an interview today with Beat FM.



Cuppy says they broke up because of time difference as he lives in China while she is in London. According to her, they resolved to be friendly exes.



"I literally do not have a boo. I and Victor are not together anymore. The picture I put up recently was a picture of us when we were together. We are still friends. People find it so weird" she said



On why they stopped dating, Cuppy said;



"I feel like we just...He lives in China, I moved here. Time difference. It was really difficult. Anyone that knows footballers know that their schedules are crazy and my schedule is also crazy. So it was just difficult but he is such a great guy".



She said they were private while dating but made their relationship public towards the end. Cuppy says she expects them to at least give each other a year before making public their new relationships. She added that she hasn't found anyone yet and is not looking right now because she is concentrating on her career.





https://www.lailasblog.com/dj-cuppy-finally-admits-victor-anichebe-broken/ After denying reports that they are still together, billionaire daughter Florence Otedola popularly DJ Cuppy, have finally admitted that herself and footballer, Victor Anichebe have broken up.She disclosed this during an interview today with Beat FM.Cuppy says they broke up because of time difference as he lives in China while she is in London. According to her, they resolved to be friendly exes."I literally do not have a boo. I and Victor are not together anymore. The picture I put up recently was a picture of us when we were together. We are still friends. People find it so weird" she saidOn why they stopped dating, Cuppy said;"I feel like we just...He lives in China, I moved here. Time difference. It was really difficult. Anyone that knows footballers know that their schedules are crazy and my schedule is also crazy. So it was just difficult but he is such a great guy".She said they were private while dating but made their relationship public towards the end. Cuppy says she expects them to at least give each other a year before making public their new relationships. She added that she hasn't found anyone yet and is not looking right now because she is concentrating on her career. 1 Like 1 Share

I don't have any business here 23 Likes 4 Shares

After he don fvck her tire... 36 Likes

how does this change the price of ijebu garri or garri Igbo 13 Likes

A BROKEN RELATIONSHIP IS BETTER THAN A BROKEN MARRIAGE....



Everyone CAN'T handle a long distance relationship like some of us.

Life goes on for them both......... 4 Likes

This will have been good news if she was my type......... 4 Likes

Me and ma gal break up yesterday too. 8 Likes

So are they now friends with benefits or what?? this girl na small pikin.. sighs..











INTRODUCING V-UPGRADE with ;



* Offline Map Navigation System for All Routes within Nigeria - YOU DONT NEED INTERNET



* Reverse Camera For Cars Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with No stress



* Bluetooth Call while driving/3G/WIFI



* Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country( CAR ASSIST)



* Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country



* More Features Includes Video,and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,G-SENSOR etc..



check here >>> * Offline Map Navigation System for All Routes within Nigeria - YOU DONT NEED INTERNET* Reverse Camera For Cars Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with No stress* Bluetooth Call while driving/3G/WIFI* Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country( CAR ASSIST)* Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country* More Features Includes Video,and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,G-SENSOR etc..check here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse 1 Like







When the banging is too sweet to forget.



Anichebe, well done Friendly exes?When the banging is too sweet to forget.Anichebe, well done 27 Likes

at least the guy chop free geisha at least the guy chop free geisha 13 Likes

Victor has claimed Victory over this glorified Ashy!! 13 Likes

what career is she building and what schedule does she have that's so busy?





there's is nothing like friendly ex when the Congo isn't been shined 23 Likes 1 Share







No time.... Sharp Igbo boy!No time.... 14 Likes 1 Share

time difference ko,weather difference ni....story for the gods 4 Likes



One corner

One corner One cornerOne cornerOne corner 6 Likes

Hmmm... it's none of my business though, so I didn't find it weird 2 Likes

massinola:

Me and ma gal break up yesterday too.







You'll not make headlines cus your net worth can't buy a bag of garri. No mind dem You'll not make headlines cus your net worth can't buy a bag of garri. No mind dem 52 Likes 4 Shares





just like what Wiz'kid said about Aunty Linda Ikeji's own





He said anytime he goes close to her kpekus , its always like rat died inside





IPOB 1 - AFONJA 0. Victor personally told me he broke up with her because her kpekus smells like stock fish ,just like what Wiz'kid said about Aunty Linda Ikeji's ownHe said anytime he goes close to her kpekus , its always like rat died insideIPOB 1 - AFONJA 0. 11 Likes 1 Share

Anichebe still fit chop her kpomo be that 5 Likes

Having an ex as a friend is like using sugarcane as a walking stick, when thirsty, u wud definitely chew it!!!!



DJ Cupy.... Keep copying,



thank God it did not land in celebrity marriage breakup saga like some others....



Anichebe Abeg no bring Chinko wife with round face come here oh!!!! 12 Likes

I thank God say Victor don finally vacate that office. Time for Me to take over. Abeg guys make una donate money for me abeg make I for fit date her. I promise not to be selfish like Mr Eazi when I finally get to office of the Billionaires Daughter Boyfriend. Support a brother biko 18 Likes 1 Share



Ok sexconomics I see Which career!!Ok sexconomics I see 2 Likes

What a life!



Time difference?



Smh... 1 Like

na dem sabi,,,,,

their life, their palava. 1 Like

Okkk

No be this guy dem say buy her Range Rover for her birthday? Hope say em no demand am back? Na wa oh 2 Likes

So make we fried bean.......

Hmm! After how many wasted yrs sleepin together!





The career you should be chasing right now must be in Nigerian politics.



cc: Oga Lai Time Difference?The career you should be chasing right now must be in Nigerian politics.cc: Oga Lai

i broke up with girl becuz of p*ssy difference

now thats news. 3 Likes