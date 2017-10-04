₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by autojosh: 8:31pm On Oct 03
Ettore Arco Isidoro Bugatti was born in Milan on 15th of September 1881. He built his first car in 1901 and founded the automobile company is 1909. After the first world war, he continued producing lightweight sports cars and achieved great success like winning the Le Mans in 1920.
Ettore Bugatti died in Paris on 21 August 1947 after his son, Jean who was to be his successor had died in 1939 during a test drive. The company went defunct and was revived in the 1950s and it is now owned by the Volkswagen Group.
Evolution Of Bugatti
1901 Bugatti Type 2
Bugatti exhibited the first of his own cars in 1901 before he was 21. He built the Type 2 with the help of the Gulinelli brothers and it won an award from the french automobile club.
1910 Bugatti Type 10
The Type 10 was built with a four-cylinder 1.3 litre engine. It was put in for racing with Bugatti’s assistant being the driver.
1923 Bugatti Type 32
The Type 32 was nicknamed “the Tank” by the press because of its resemblance to the tanks used in the First World War. This model was one of the first cars to introduce the concept of aerodynamics.
1927 Bugatti Type 44
In 1927 Bugatti unveiled the Type 44 with eight cylinder, 3 litre engine. This became Bugatti’s most successful eight cylinder car ever with over 1,100 units sold. It had only 80 hp back then.
1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atlantic
Only 43 units was produced.. it is popularly known as one of the most expensive cars ever sold. It produces 170hp.
1950 Bugatti Type 101 VanAntem
It was built after the second world war with 3.3 litre dual overhead-camshaft inline eight-cylinder engine. Only 8 were produced because of low patronage as the car’s engine size was subjected to an annual tax under the post-war French regulations. One was auction in 2011 for ($616,000).
1989 Bugatti ID 90
A two-seater, mid-engined coupe. The 63rd Turin Motor Show saw the debut of the Bugatti ID 90, based on technical drawings published from March 1989. These were respected above all in their compact dimensions.
2005 Bugatti EB16-4 Veyron
Production of the Veyron began in 2005 with 1,001 hp and a top speed of 400km/hr with 0-60 time in less than 3 seconds. The Veyron which was name after a French racing driver (Pierre Veyron) exceeded the performance of any car previously seen in the automotive industry.
2008 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport
The Grand Sport is a Veyron with a lifestyle of open-top driving. It was quick to find admirers and the first one was sold for $3.2 million.
2010 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
On 26th of June 2010, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport broke the speed record for street-legal production sport cars. It achieved a top speed of 431.072 km/h making it the fastest production sport car in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
The major drawback of the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport is its price ($2,000,000) and high maintenance cost ($25,000 for tyres alone).
2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse
The 16-cylinder beast was unveiled at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show as the open-top version of the 1,200 hp Super Sport. It has a top speed of 410 km/hr. It goes from 0-60 in just in about 2.6 seconds. It is priced at about $2,000,000
2017 Bugatti Chiron
This is the Veyron’s successor and the newest Bugatti which costs about $3,000,000 with 1,500 hp.
The Chiron comes with a superb W16 quad-turbocharged engine that facilitates its extraordinary abilities. It can circulate an estimated 211 gallons of water throughout the engine in just one minute, for cooling purposes.
The climax of speed in automobile engineering, it reaches 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.
Which is your No.1 choice?..
Don't forget to rate, like and share.
https://autojosh.com/evolution-of-bugatti/
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 8:39pm On Oct 03
Chiron abi na shiroro. Abeg me and angels no dey compete for speed jor. Imagine say I dey 3rd Mainland bridge, I fit see myself for under lagoon. Nice car though. TMT your Veyron is old o, u need Chiron. FTC nothing special Jor, make I jejely de stroll my thing #KanawaDabo
Genius J
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by ifex370(m): 8:43pm On Oct 03
I'm waiting for the Bugatti nylon to come out first before I buy my own
2 Likes
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by nunamyeong(m): 8:44pm On Oct 03
1936... too dope
1 Like
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by Lovetinz(m): 8:53pm On Oct 03
Give me that 1927 type 44.
I will clean and polish it regularly.
Spin on on special occasions.
The Gliteratti will pay me a fortune to rent it for very very special occasions.
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by SUPERPACK: 8:58pm On Oct 03
just ordered 10pieces of bugatti chiron, who needs one.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by OCTAVO: 11:08pm On Oct 03
Hmmmmmm
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by somto9870111: 7:09am
you can make it today
dont depend on anybody
be the boss of your own
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by Gpac126: 7:09am
all
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:10am
.2017 Bugatti Chiron... See as motor be like heaven
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by money121(m): 7:10am
Alrty ooo
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by aleeyus(m): 7:10am
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by Roon9(m): 7:14am
Motor na motor to me. I'm no car freak jare.
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by kingdaro(f): 7:15am
Jerryojozy:TMT buy one red one before McGregor fight
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by shadeyinka(m): 7:17am
No more drinking of Sniper!
An excellent car for those who want to commit suicide on Nigerian Roads.
Close your eyes.
Press the Throttle
2.5 seconds later, You are in paradise!
Great consistent progressive innovation to Bugatti.
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by slapandfall(m): 7:18am
How you expect us to know them without pictures.. I dont even know the present one not to talk of evolution.
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by Ejomax77(m): 7:18am
I think I like the type 101 vanAntem
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by olaolaking(m): 7:19am
The first 2 are just wheelchairs
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by godman01(m): 7:20am
KendrickAyomide:You don visit heaven before ba?
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by abiolag(m): 7:20am
I like this Bugatti
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by SWORD419: 7:21am
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by EnkayDezign: 7:22am
OP how could you have forgotten the gorgeous EB110??
It was produced from 1991-1995.
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 7:22am
kingdaro:Not Chiron but veyron
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by HottestFire: 7:22am
The 2017 Bugatti cost $3,000,000 and can circulate 211gallons of water for cooling in one minute.
211 gallons is 798.75litres approximately.
Why oyinbo like wahala like this.
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by jomoh: 7:23am
I think I like the first one.
But not to be greedy, I will go for the Bugatti Chiron.
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by mikool007(m): 7:24am
The one i like most is the one i own
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by ba7man(m): 7:24am
You excluded the EB-110 which debuted in 1991.
It was the Mclaren f1 that overshadowed it's technical and performance brilliance.
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by naptu2: 7:25am
1991-1995 Bugatti EB110 SS
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by Mozoe(f): 7:25am
2008
2012
Theu both got me wishing
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by RoyalBoutique(m): 7:26am
ifex370:
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by ddeola: 7:29am
Leave story, anyone from 1989 to date don do me...
|Re: The Evolution Of Bugatti – Which Do You Like Most? (photos) by lonelydora(m): 7:31am
Wow
Viewing this topic: oz4real83(m), samir, orlando5, akeeen, breakeven, quomo, DaDevin(m), HARKsmart(m), Nubianprince101(m), abedammy, Gboyeboy(m), Sunnah1(m), mozat(m), Kaywaz(m), BiniShrine(m), naptu2, finofaya, Pidginwhisper, fasttrack(m), Sikfeel, lonelydora(m), Rolandonyi, HottestFire, 3mmanhu3l(m), Coded7, hok4u(m), CosmicJames(m), psyqs(m), Lordcenturion2(m), omsal84, crouch2014(m), OgunjiSAYO(m), Pauls0n(m), ikelords(m), spicyuzo(m), smemud(m), jmichlins(m), ChrisDiaz, nwapee(m), Emmanuel950(m), hoodboy(m), Johntitus, AaronSmith1980, candygebsslim, slim19(m), diatroc(m), MoSEXELLENCY, DCTrendy(m), mohswahgy, menace1, BrotherJesu(m), aAK1(m), laxetude, umassan(m), georgead(m), Perfectionist11(m), aklaw1000, emmayodata(m), slenjaman(m), arocute, oadewale(m), sheggsliveth, Okonzy1(m), King0071, courage1(m), fashrola(m), hayourmide01(m), Jack65, njokuuche77(m), potipher7, Mystic216, jonkay45(m), dabbe(m), Goandie, TAGf(m), swakop, Afz9095(m), Tvegas(m), leonard002(m), thonyokun(m), omotommy84(m), Coolboi05(m), kellystech(m), Childishbanjino, sureheaven(m), Toheeb31(m), Malcolmsweet, khaz(m)
