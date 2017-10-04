₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by TechyNigerian: 11:27pm On Oct 03
Hello Nairaland!
I created a unboxing video of Infinix Hot 5 Please watch to know what to expect from the device... I will really appreciate it if you can subscribe to my channel.. it will mean a lot.. God bless you!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZyqMEQ5QRk
I will really really appreciate it..
Thanks Guys, Thanks Nairaland
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by lastbaff(m): 1:07am
Nice unboxing. I also don't like flashy colors. Cool colors are cool
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by FabulousAutos(m): 7:21am
Seem to be just a regular phone to me. Nothing too special about it. Will I buy it or not? Yes, I will if the price is reasonable.
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by nony43(m): 7:21am
K
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Xblink(m): 7:21am
Ok....I hv heard u OP... I will subscribe to your channel...... We will just b unboxing phones for ppl abi?....
thank you!
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by mikool007(m): 7:21am
This people still dey this country
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by SWORD419: 7:21am
rocking my camon cx
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Lokoyen(m): 7:22am
So!
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by DanielsParker(m): 7:22am
lovely.
Expecting zero 5 before the end of the year.
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Naijamate: 7:22am
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by ostechno: 7:22am
100 likes for infinix
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by onuwaje(m): 7:22am
I don't pray to buy this product... it is not different from the hot 4 & hot 4pro..
I'm expecting to see
hot 5(ordinary)
hot 5 lte
hot 5 pro
hot 5 legend
or probably
hot 5 Liverpool edition
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Johnson799(m): 7:23am
Seen
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Gomd: 7:23am
na my papa name?
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Deicide: 7:23am
When we go get the Unboxing of TSTV
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by alexistaiwo: 7:23am
Same old
Same old.
Same shiit
Different name
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by sharpshap(m): 7:24am
Recycling the same phone, changing some few features and giving it a new name. Anyway.......... Pass me the alomo.
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Deicide: 7:24am
onuwaje:Same thing happens with Top brand like Samsung and iPhones
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Sanford77: 7:25am
Infinix and packaging
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by FabulousAutos(m): 7:25am
Looks ok
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by patonyx1: 7:28am
Good job Dare
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by hezy4real01(m): 7:28am
Oh these people sha, they just make u feel you are using poo!! you need to get another, after this na infinix hot 6 abi? Yeye people
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Lakeside79(m): 7:29am
SHITFINIX, SHITFINIX, SHITFINIX, SHITFINIX, SHITFINIX,
Una don come again with una garbage rubbish phones haba
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by Lakeside79(m): 7:31am
TechyNigerian:
SHITFINIX, SHITFINIX, SHITFINIX, SHITFINIX, SHITFINIX,
Una don come again with una garbage rubbish phones haba
|Re: Infinix Hot 5 Unboxing Video And First Impression by bastien: 7:34am
Lubbish
