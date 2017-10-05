₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by rodeo0070(m): 8:32am On Oct 04
The Chinese scientists have come closer to develop a faster wireless communication channel that would be accessible in the next six years. They have made progress in creating full-color emissive carbon dots (F-CDs).
LiFi or Light Fidelity transfer data at a rapid pace using visible light from LED bulbs. It is much faster than radio wave-based Wi-Fi.
The latest research going on related to Li-Fi uses rare earth materials to provide light, but Chinese experts have come up with another option, F-CDs, a fluorescent carbon nanomaterial to provide light. This method is safer, reliable and faster.
Qu Songnan, an associate researcher at Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics, and Physics, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said, “Many researchers around the world are still working on this. We were the first to successfully create it using cost-effective raw materials such as urea with simple processing.”
Qu informed that as the rare earth has a longer lifespan it diminish the speed of Li-Fi transmission. F-CDs, on the other hand, provides faster transmission of data.
New nanomaterial introduced by Qu’s group of scientists can emit all light visible to the human eye. This is an innovative development in fluorescent carbon nanomaterial field. Qu further added that this breakthrough this essential in the development of Li-Fi which he anticipates will enter the market in next six years.
As per statistics, Li-Fi can reach a speed of 50 gigabytes per second. So in simplest terms, your movies can download in 0.3 seconds. I believe this would define the importance of this discovery to a common man.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/wi-fi-to-be-replaced-by-li-fi-soon/
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by HsLBroker(m): 8:38am On Oct 04
Technology is all about improvement, kudos
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by nosiebaba(m): 8:58am On Oct 04
Tech booked!!?
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by xpizzy(m): 9:35am On Oct 04
.
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by toocoded: 9:45am On Oct 04
Whoaaaaa! Awesomeeeeee!! Cool stuff!!!
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by Fidelismaria(m): 11:16am On Oct 04
okay
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by chloride6: 12:04pm On Oct 04
Will only make sense if the back end can handle such speeds.
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by UncleSnr(m): 12:31pm On Oct 04
It won't overshadow Wi-Fi anytime soon...
https://talkroute.com/why-li-fi-wont-replace-your-wi-fi-router-any-time-soon/
And for those saying China introduced it, it is false...
Professor Harald Haas, coined the term "Li-Fi" at his 2011 TED Global Talk where he introduced the idea of "Wireless data from every light". He is Chairman of Mobile Communications at the University of Edinburgh and co-founder of pureLiFi.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li-Fi
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by LastMumu: 1:30pm On Oct 04
America introduced Wi-Fi, China introducing Li-fi, Africa introducing One corner dance.
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by Viccur(m): 1:56pm On Oct 04
Ni-fi's next
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by wins18(m): 2:32pm On Oct 04
Nice development, keep it up China.
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by Niyeal(m): 3:09pm On Oct 04
and the "we developed Lagos" gang we do Bia-fi for them iPod
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by number5(m): 3:30pm On Oct 04
China? Are they not our brethren know for manufacturing short life spanned products loved by afrikaans
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by free2ryhme: 4:19pm On Oct 04
waiting for those that would say this is false information
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by sonofanarchy(m): 4:26pm On Oct 04
false information
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by flashmax(f): 4:28pm On Oct 04
Kudos to china.
looking forward to the day we stop exporting yam and crude oil, and invest more in technology free of corruption.
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by Goldeno(m): 4:36pm On Oct 04
I just can't imagine the kind of technology in the next
50 years.
The future will indeed be interesting
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by teekay213(m): 5:30pm On Oct 04
It will take 10yrs to come naija
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by OCTAVO: 6:00pm On Oct 04
From China?
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by falcon01: 6:51pm On Oct 04
same old Sh*t
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by leonard002(m): 7:16pm On Oct 04
the name funny sha
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by Hhenryy: 8:46pm On Oct 04
as an Engineer, i think one of it's downsides will be unidirectional (LOS) transmission and reception since it's not RF. its similar to IR used in early Mobile phones for data transfer.
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by ollah1: 9:06pm On Oct 04
It's being rumoured to debut for years now.
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by Finstar: 7:16am
Change is constant.. Although good change
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:17am
Ok.waiting.Don't forget to check this
out http://www.nairaland.com/4092389/how-earn-15-online-hourly
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by SWORD419: 7:17am
good
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by peeBoss: 7:17am
flashmax:
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by shegzan(m): 7:18am
Been seeing this for a while now ... I'm waiting tho!
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by Chukason1(m): 7:18am
lemme book space
|Re: Wi-fi To Be Replaced By Li-fi Soon by royalamour(m): 7:18am
