|Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by Sheikwonder(m): 8:49am On Oct 04
After reading and practicing for calculations for an econometrics test yesterday behold what the lecturer set. For nearly 15 minutes I blanked out. Scholars in the house happy solving...
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by nosiebaba(m): 8:52am On Oct 04
I guess the lecturer is just asking you to derive a formula.
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:54am On Oct 04
Leave it blank na
Don't comman goan kill urself ooo
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by betterABIAstate: 9:04am On Oct 04
"Amounted to zero or did not amounted to zero" what kind of English is that? It should be "amounted to zero or did not AMOUNT to zero"
So much from unilag, its like saying "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVED at zero" the correct statement should be "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVE at zero" or saying "he did not came to zero"
Up unilag
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by officialfestus(m): 9:27am On Oct 04
we go survive.....our educational system nor go fit kill us,remember wetin nor fit kill you go make you strong,for where the injury go pain you long
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by femi4: 10:59am On Oct 04
Did not amounted ke?
You go fear lecturer now....Unilag has lost it!
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by personal59(m): 12:04pm On Oct 04
chairman maybe u did not read well, all I see is a logical question nd am very sure the answer is in your note so leave social media and use ur time well on reading.
when I was in 100l my biology lecturer set a question using flowers anther and filament with butterfly as a compulsory question I almost left it unanswered before I reason d man was asking question on mitosis and meiosis
so oga read well
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by sexy74(m): 3:38pm On Oct 04
betterABIAstate:simply means less than or equal to zero
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by yasolan(m): 4:54pm On Oct 04
Simple thing
Because he didn't say prove that
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by UniosunBoy: 6:46pm On Oct 04
Rhetorical Question.
Aferall, They'll still produce 5.00 Graduates. Its their werk ...
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by Jodaoduagain(m): 7:05pm On Oct 04
how does this question change the bad economy or even put a meal on anyone's table. what happens on schools is completely different from what we see and have in the outside world.
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by betterABIAstate: 7:27pm On Oct 04
sexy74:the English is wrong
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:30pm On Oct 04
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by sexy74(m): 8:09pm On Oct 04
betterABIAstate:My brother I know, but it's not English they are writing but economics .
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by betterABIAstate: 8:15pm On Oct 04
sexy74:is economics a language?
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by walexy100: 8:24pm On Oct 04
betterABIAstate:Beta grammar from Unilag Prof? na wa o
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by sexy74(m): 8:25pm On Oct 04
[quote author=betterABIAstate post=61110858]is economics a language?[/quote
No its not.
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by walexy100: 8:28pm On Oct 04
sexy74:You don't know what you are defending. Instead of you to correct your so-called Prof.
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by d33types: 12:24am On Oct 05
betterABIAstate:
That was not a grammatical error. It's in the economics lexicon.
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by topeontop(m): 11:23am On Oct 11
The question simply means "prove that the sum of the error term equals to zero".
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by Ishilove: 8:31pm On Oct 11
This is pure logic and plenty English
Esere826, butterflion, sanchez01, oya comman answer
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by Ishilove: 8:33pm On Oct 11
Emm, God over zero equation...? I think you should represent the problem in equation, factorise it (or worreva) and then solve the problem. The rest is just big grammar to confuse you.
I hate maths!!
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by steveyoungwealth: 10:40pm On Oct 11
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by DanielsParker: 10:40pm On Oct 11
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by alexistaiwo: 10:40pm On Oct 11
See simple question that is causing OP brain to overheat
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by bedspread: 10:41pm On Oct 11
JUST ANSWER= JESUS IS LORD and Submit
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by JustichMedia: 10:42pm On Oct 11
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by papascode: 10:43pm On Oct 11
Sheikwonder:
I guess Dr fashola did set this test. This is a typical question of his.
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by MaritzaNL(f): 10:43pm On Oct 11
This one is even small compared to my econometrics last semester exam, three pages full of questions.
Unit root test, Langer tests, cointegration test, my dad actually told me these tests are taught in msc, Nigerian lecturers are bent on frustrating students
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by checkolatunji: 10:43pm On Oct 11
Which kain tin be dis?
|Re: Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG by gaeul(f): 10:43pm On Oct 11
Econometrics....the wahala of economic students lol
