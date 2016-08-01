Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Strange Test Econometrics Question In UNILAG (9598 Views)

After reading and practicing for calculations for an econometrics test yesterday behold what the lecturer set. For nearly 15 minutes I blanked out. Scholars in the house happy solving... 5 Shares

I guess the lecturer is just asking you to derive a formula. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Leave it blank na



Don't comman goan kill urself ooo 7 Likes 1 Share

"Amounted to zero or did not amounted to zero" what kind of English is that? It should be "amounted to zero or did not AMOUNT to zero"



So much from unilag, its like saying "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVED at zero" the correct statement should be "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVE at zero" or saying "he did not came to zero"



Up unilag 35 Likes 2 Shares

we go survive.....our educational system nor go fit kill us,remember wetin nor fit kill you go make you strong,for where the injury go pain you long

Did not amounted ke?



You go fear lecturer now....Unilag has lost it! 6 Likes

chairman maybe u did not read well, all I see is a logical question nd am very sure the answer is in your note so leave social media and use ur time well on reading.









when I was in 100l my biology lecturer set a question using flowers anther and filament with butterfly as a compulsory question I almost left it unanswered before I reason d man was asking question on mitosis and meiosis



so oga read well 5 Likes

betterABIAstate:

"Amounted to zero or did not amounted to zero" what kind of English is that? It should be "amounted to zero or did not AMOUNT to zero"



So much from unilag, its like saying "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVED at zero" the correct statement should be "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVE at zero" or saying "he did not came to zero"



simply means less than or equal to zero

Simple thing

Because he didn't say prove that

Rhetorical Question.



Aferall, They'll still produce 5.00 Graduates. Its their werk ...

how does this question change the bad economy or even put a meal on anyone's table. what happens on schools is completely different from what we see and have in the outside world. 2 Likes 1 Share

sexy74:



simply means less than or equal to zero the English is wrong the English is wrong 1 Like

betterABIAstate:

the English is wrong My brother I know, but it's not English they are writing but economics . My brother I know, but it's not English they are writing but economics . 3 Likes

sexy74:



My brother I know, but it's not English they are writing but economics . is economics a language? is economics a language? 2 Likes

betterABIAstate:

"Amounted to zero or did not amounted to zero" what kind of English is that? It should be "amounted to zero or did not AMOUNT to zero"



So much from unilag, its like saying "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVED at zero" the correct statement should be "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVE at zero" or saying "he did not came to zero"



Up unilag Beta grammar from Unilag Prof? na wa o Beta grammar from Unilag Prof? na wa o 1 Like

[quote author=betterABIAstate post=61110858]is economics a language?[/quote



No its not.

sexy74:



My brother I know, but it's not English they are writing but economics . You don't know what you are defending. Instead of you to correct your so-called Prof. You don't know what you are defending. Instead of you to correct your so-called Prof. 2 Likes

betterABIAstate:

"Amounted to zero or did not amounted to zero" what kind of English is that? It should be "amounted to zero or did not AMOUNT to zero"



So much from unilag, its like saying "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVED at zero" the correct statement should be "arrived at zero or did not ARRIVE at zero" or saying "he did not came to zero"



Up unilag

That was not a grammatical error. It's in the economics lexicon. That was not a grammatical error. It's in the economics lexicon. 6 Likes

The question simply means "prove that the sum of the error term equals to zero". 1 Like 1 Share





Esere826, butterflion, sanchez01, oya comman answer This is pure logic and plenty EnglishEsere826, butterflion, sanchez01, oya comman answer

Emm, God over zero equation...? I think you should represent the problem in equation, factorise it (or worreva) and then solve the problem. The rest is just big grammar to confuse you.







I hate maths!! 1 Like

See simple question that is causing OP brain to overheat

JUST ANSWER= JESUS IS LORD and Submit 5 Likes

Sheikwonder:

After reading and practicing for calculations for an econometrics test yesterday behold what the lecturer set. For nearly 15 minutes I blanked out. Scholars in the house happy solving...

I guess Dr fashola did set this test. This is a typical question of his. I guess Dr fashola did set this test. This is a typical question of his.

This one is even small compared to my econometrics last semester exam, three pages full of questions.



Unit root test, Langer tests, cointegration test, my dad actually told me these tests are taught in msc, Nigerian lecturers are bent on frustrating students 1 Like

Which kain tin be dis?