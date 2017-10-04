Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease (5601 Views)

http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-habibat-jinad-loses-lover-kidney-disease/ 2017 is definitely not a good year for fast rising Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad who lost her lover to the cold hand of death recently.The mother of one lost the father of her 12-year-old son, one Mr Shola Kehinde to kidney disease on Tuesday August 15th 2017.Mr Kehinde was said to have died in his sleep on the aforementioned day 3 years after he contracted the disease.The couple who met in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos back in 2003 were planning their introduction when an unforeseen event led to their separation.

Cream I hail oh

Bleachers delight.... Nigerian girls and shallowness = 1''.. Meanwhile may his soul travel safely out of earth 4 Likes

Do you mean lover or partner or husband or concubine

Inalillah wa hina ilaehi rojihun. May God forgive him and grant his loved ones fortitude to bear the loss





u mean cream is the major source of the seeming beauty of all these Yoruba actresses? Na wa oooo

and she was beautiful with her black colour

Is it flash, exposure, camera, MP strength or bleaching cream/pill?

Why can't people just stick with their natural complexion?



Why does everybody want to be like me?



Why can't people just stick with their natural complexion?

Why does everybody want to be like me?

It's not a big deal Maybe it is. The lighter lady is more beautiful

The guy resemble p-square a bit sha. May he RIP

na mehn, is it the same lady? Or its the camera pixel 1 Like

Sad news and some people are arguing about cream.

Fear not!!! Plane no go jam d soul





So all these women just bleached their original lovely black skin.



So all these women just bleached their original lovely black skin.

No wonder the level of yellow pawpaw ladies is high these days.

You no fit mind your business?

Rip to the baby daddy Compare both pics,she looks brighter than her future presently

No respect for privacy! Kidney disease isn't a communicable disease either, so the use of "contracted" is wrong!! she should be given more privacy and mourning space.

positivity always takes the lead, always stay positive.



see details below...