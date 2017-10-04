₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by kidap: 9:15am
2017 is definitely not a good year for fast rising Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad who lost her lover to the cold hand of death recently.
The mother of one lost the father of her 12-year-old son, one Mr Shola Kehinde to kidney disease on Tuesday August 15th 2017.
Mr Kehinde was said to have died in his sleep on the aforementioned day 3 years after he contracted the disease.
The couple who met in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos back in 2003 were planning their introduction when an unforeseen event led to their separation.
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-habibat-jinad-loses-lover-kidney-disease/
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by pyyxxaro: 9:22am
Sorry oh
Cream I hail oh
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by uzoclinton(m): 9:27am
Bleachers delight.... Nigerian girls and shallowness = 1''.. Meanwhile may his soul travel safely out of earth
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by MrNollyzone: 10:06am
ehya
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by itiswellandwell: 10:26am
Take heart
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by Keneking: 10:27am
She would get another lover soon
Do you mean lover or partner or husband or concubine
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by Naff24(f): 10:28am
Inalillah wa hina ilaehi rojihun. May God forgive him and grant his loved ones fortitude to bear the loss
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by oruma19: 10:28am
[/quote]u mean cream is the major source of the seeming beauty of all these Yoruba actresses? Na wa oooo
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by muller101(m): 10:28am
Is that the same woman?
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by mathewsbola: 10:29am
Sad
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by Partnerbiz3: 10:29am
Eiyaa..
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by martineverest(m): 10:29am
pyyxxaro:and she was beautiful with her black colour
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by Lexusgs430: 10:30am
Is it flash, exposure, camera, MP strength or bleaching cream/pill?
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by bentlywills(m): 10:33am
RIP
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by Viergeachar: 10:33am
choi
Why can't people just stick with their natural complexion?
Why does everybody want to be like me?
It's not a big deal Maybe it is. The lighter lady is more beautiful
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by dominique(f): 10:34am
The guy resemble p-square a bit sha. May he RIP
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by Tapout(m): 10:36am
na mehn, is it the same lady? Or its the camera pixel
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by mazinoweb(m): 10:37am
Sad news and some people are arguing about cream.
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by spafu(m): 10:38am
Sorry
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by uminem02(m): 10:40am
uzoclinton:Fear not!!! Plane no go jam d soul
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by AreaFada2: 10:40am
RIP.
So all these women just bleached their original lovely black skin.
No wonder the level of yellow pawpaw ladies is high these days.
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by fvckme(f): 10:45am
pyyxxaro:You no fit mind your business?
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by Eazybay(m): 10:45am
Ok
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by olatade(m): 10:46am
Compare both pics,she looks brighter than her future presently
Rip to the baby daddy
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by ShockWeaver: 10:52am
No respect for privacy! Kidney disease isn't a communicable disease either, so the use of "contracted" is wrong!! she should be given more privacy and mourning space.
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by beez567: 10:55am
|Re: Shola Kehinde: Habibat Jinad's Baby Daddy Dies From Kidney Disease by ACE1010: 11:00am
pyyxxaro:
No be small thing oo
(0) (Reply)
