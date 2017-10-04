₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by obafemee80(m): 10:47am
One woman's rose gold iPhone saved her life during the horrific Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.
The woman, who has not been publicly identified, showed her cab driver her damaged phone after the horrific attack that left 59 people dead and 527 injured during country music star Jason Aldean's concert Sunday night.
A photo of the pricey and popular device shows the back of the iPhone completely shattered after being hit by a single bullet. It's unclear how or where the woman was holding the phone while fleeing the scene of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
Gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, died from what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say Paddock started firing down on the crowd of 22,000 people at the concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino.
His motive for the horrendous attack is being investigated by police and federal authorities.
It took police 72 minutes to zero in on Paddock's hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the festival.
They say he had cameras set up in the hallway so he would know when authorities arrived.
Paddock continued to fight even as police breached his room - firing through the front door at officers. But by the time the SWAT team finally made it into the room, Paddock had killed himself.
He lived in 27 residences in Nevada, Florida and Texas as an adult, but other than that he had apparently lived a quiet and unremarkable life.
The retired accountant had worked as an internal auditor at Lockheed Martin for three years in the late 1980s, and was a manager and investor in apartment complexes located in Mesquite, Texas and California, which made him millions, his brother said, according to the Las Vegas Sun.
Local police said they had no run-ins with the man, not even traffic violations, and his brother described him as 'just a guy who lived in Mesquite who drove down and gambled in Las Vegas and... liked burritos'.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4946090/Las-Vegas-concertgoer-s-life-saved-iPhone.html
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by richeeyo(m): 10:50am
I would be saved by my Android too
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by attention007(m): 10:51am
Hian my Nokia 3310 can take the hit
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Aldebaran(m): 10:54am
An
Hmm,Saved by the Angels in disguise
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by WeNoGoDie: 11:13am
Story!! Apple fans ever looking for every conceivable avenue to make their overpriced outdated devices look relevant...
Even if it means lying.
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by saintkeppy(m): 12:20pm
That is to say, it's a multi-purpose phone. #bullet proof
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by teamsynergy: 12:37pm
thank God for her... that bastard is a local terrorist
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by adenine02: 12:37pm
Ha make una elp me tan God o!
I wass dia o! Ma nokia 3310 saf ma life
An cud u belif is still working
See am o!
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by morikee(m): 12:37pm
Lies
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by rawpadgin(m): 12:37pm
Instead of this woman to give glory to God for saving her life she's giving the glory to ordinary man made device
Even if u are putting on a bullet proof vest & u are shot in the chest, u can still die from suffocation
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Keneking: 12:37pm
Scam
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by jomoh: 12:37pm
Wow
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by iphanyiuma(m): 12:38pm
The more reason why I need to buy an iPhone... That iPhone deserves a national award
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by oluwaseunhere: 12:38pm
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by fabulousfortune(m): 12:38pm
Wow...... I must get an iphone den
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by aziaka111(m): 12:38pm
thank God for her life,life b4 phone
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Adaumunocha(f): 12:39pm
Nice one
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by OTayobami(m): 12:39pm
Nigerian victim be like eysh! God which kyn unwanted expenses be this now
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by enemyofprogress: 12:39pm
I must buy an apu phone
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by fuckerstard: 12:40pm
Techno can't take bullet for you o
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Ruggedfitness: 12:40pm
And they said iphone is outdated when its busy saving lives.
iphone and nokia are two similar phones when it comes to quality.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for Warning!!! 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Mobile Phone
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Bigajeff(m): 12:40pm
#takebulletforthe***sy
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by AlmiqhteeAllah(m): 12:41pm
America, a nation that has more guns than people. Psychopaths and lunatics have equal access to these guns as sane people, and you expect catastrophes like this not to occur.
So sad, the number of innocent people killed by this nutjob with guns.
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Divay22(f): 12:41pm
Another hype for IPhone users..
Lemme bookmark for future reference
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by ChineseBuggati3(m): 12:41pm
She was just lucky
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by alignacademy(m): 12:41pm
WeNoGoDie:
It could be true
However, you do have a point: some brands will do anything to get a little press coverage
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Chevalier(m): 12:41pm
Nokia is d best defender I this kind of situation.
Na God really save dat woman sha o
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Dollarship(m): 12:41pm
mine while in Nigeria is better bullet hit me than my iPhone
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Drniyi4u(m): 12:41pm
I hope my Innjoo phone can do the same
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by Ratello: 12:42pm
That's a wizzler waozaas
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by segebase(m): 12:42pm
|Re: A Woman's Iphone Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Mass Shooting by kindklemz(m): 12:42pm
I love reading people's comments I just can't help myself. It's like an addiction. So in honor of those comments that I have read, I have decided to write my own comment. And it's all for you. I hope you enjoy reading my comment as much as I have enjoyed writing it. It's not an interesting comment, but I'm pretty certain you have read the comment up to this point, so you may as well just keep reading right down to the end. And also thank me for wasting your time cause this is very useless.
