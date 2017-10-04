







One woman's rose gold iPhone saved her life during the horrific Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, showed her cab driver her damaged phone after the horrific attack that left 59 people dead and 527 injured during country music star Jason Aldean's concert Sunday night.



A photo of the pricey and popular device shows the back of the iPhone completely shattered after being hit by a single bullet. It's unclear how or where the woman was holding the phone while fleeing the scene of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.



Gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, died from what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Paddock started firing down on the crowd of 22,000 people at the concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino.

His motive for the horrendous attack is being investigated by police and federal authorities.



It took police 72 minutes to zero in on Paddock's hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the festival.

They say he had cameras set up in the hallway so he would know when authorities arrived.



Paddock continued to fight even as police breached his room - firing through the front door at officers. But by the time the SWAT team finally made it into the room, Paddock had killed himself.



He lived in 27 residences in Nevada, Florida and Texas as an adult, but other than that he had apparently lived a quiet and unremarkable life.

The retired accountant had worked as an internal auditor at Lockheed Martin for three years in the late 1980s, and was a manager and investor in apartment complexes located in Mesquite, Texas and California, which made him millions, his brother said, according to the Las Vegas Sun.



Local police said they had no run-ins with the man, not even traffic violations, and his brother described him as 'just a guy who lived in Mesquite who drove down and gambled in Las Vegas and... liked burritos'.



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4946090/Las-Vegas-concertgoer-s-life-saved-iPhone.html One woman's rose gold iPhone saved her life during the horrific Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.The woman, who has not been publicly identified, showed her cab driver her damaged phone after the horrific attack that left 59 people dead and 527 injured during country music star Jason Aldean's concert Sunday night.A photo of the pricey and popular device shows the back of the iPhone completely shattered after being hit by a single bullet. It's unclear how or where the woman was holding the phone while fleeing the scene of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.Gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, died from what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Police say Paddock started firing down on the crowd of 22,000 people at the concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino.His motive for the horrendous attack is being investigated by police and federal authorities.It took police 72 minutes to zero in on Paddock's hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the festival.They say he had cameras set up in the hallway so he would know when authorities arrived.Paddock continued to fight even as police breached his room - firing through the front door at officers. But by the time the SWAT team finally made it into the room, Paddock had killed himself.He lived in 27 residences in Nevada, Florida and Texas as an adult, but other than that he had apparently lived a quiet and unremarkable life.The retired accountant had worked as an internal auditor at Lockheed Martin for three years in the late 1980s, and was a manager and investor in apartment complexes located in Mesquite, Texas and California, which made him millions, his brother said, according to the Las Vegas Sun.Local police said they had no run-ins with the man, not even traffic violations, and his brother described him as 'just a guy who lived in Mesquite who drove down and gambled in Las Vegas and... liked burritos'. 1 Like