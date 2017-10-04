Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake (10079 Views)

Tboss Reacts To Being Put Up For Eviction, Blasts Efe And Bisola / Tboss Reacts To Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija / AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In a telephone conversation with May Ubeku, Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Madu Ugo on Wednesday 4th October, 2017, said, “Our attention has been drawn to memos circulating on social media claiming TSTV illegally used the logo of Bein Sport and Tuner on its website. We wish to state that this is malicious and false. The memos circulating on social media are FAKE. Both letters were packaged in a single brown envelop and was hurriedly dropped at our office by an unidentified person.”



“TSTV has a non-disclosure agreement with Beni Sports and Turner to air their stations on TSTV satellite Television. The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission team were also in Qatar to confirm our agreement with Bein Sports and also have a copy of our agreement with Bein Sport,” Ugo added.



Nigerians should kindly disregard the documents because they are frivolous. TSTV is prepared to offer affordable and excellent digital services to Nigerians and Africans completely hitch free.



Cc myndd44

Cc lalasticlala

Cc Seun





http://www.thebreakingtimes.com/tstv-reacts-memo-circulating-on-social-media-says-memos-are-fake/ TSTV Africa management has reacted to released memos on the Internet stating TSTV agreement with some sports channels are illegal.In a telephone conversation with May Ubeku, Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Madu Ugo on Wednesday 4th October, 2017, said, “Our attention has been drawn to memos circulating on social media claiming TSTV illegally used the logo of Bein Sport and Tuner on its website. We wish to state that this is malicious and false. The memos circulating on social media are FAKE. Both letters were packaged in a single brown envelop and was hurriedly dropped at our office by an unidentified person.”“TSTV has a non-disclosure agreement with Beni Sports and Turner to air their stations on TSTV satellite Television. The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission team were also in Qatar to confirm our agreement with Bein Sports and also have a copy of our agreement with Bein Sport,” Ugo added.Nigerians should kindly disregard the documents because they are frivolous. TSTV is prepared to offer affordable and excellent digital services to Nigerians and Africans completely hitch free.Cc myndd44Cc lalasticlalaCc Seun 1 Like

Stick to ur Dstv or Gotv nobody forcing pple to buy Tstv 9 Likes

? where is the memo

I hope this TSTV could be available throughout the country very soon. I'm loving it already 18 Likes

Nigerian citizens and lies are like 50 and 60 1 Like

memo or memorandum



DSTV's handiwork DSTV's handiwork 25 Likes 1 Share

Honestly, we Nigerians need to be patient. We all know competing with Dstv won't be easy. Let just be patient and hope for the best.

Now will know Dstv or so don't like competition, they just want to monopolised the market that is not theirs.

Well i only wish they see how much we Nigerians had spent for their services thus far without appreciations. 9 Likes 1 Share

DSTV DOING OPERATION TSTV MUST FALL... 5 Likes 1 Share

Ok. Start already





Nigerians should kindly disregard the documents because they are frivolous. TSTV is prepared to offer affordable and excellent digital services to Nigerians and Africans completely hitch free





My people! my people!!



Anyone that says TSTV will not work



Die die die die by fireeeee! My people! my people!!Anyone that says TSTV will not workDie die die die by fireeeee! 58 Likes 2 Shares

Let them prove it wrong by rolling out quality TV services. 5 Likes

All these Dstv agents and enemy of progress.......Tstv have come to stay oo 4 Likes

standing the test of time.

I don't understand shal

I wonder o...

Its all those devilish DSTV E-warriors,agents and enemy of progress.





TSTV have come to stay 12 Likes

Have any one actually purchased and used their services? Please come forward

Anything you guys say we agree o....and we are still waiting for it 1 Like





TRYING SO HARD TO DISCREDIT TSTV



DSTV AT WORKTRYING SO HARD TO DISCREDIT TSTV 26 Likes 3 Shares

OK, let's keep our finger crossed as the drama unfold. let's support our own naija product 1 Like

This people should pls leave tstv for us na.. We like am like dat, na we own o.

Don't mind the mischief makers, they are scared of being outplayed.

Amen

DSTV at work.......



Trying all means to make this TSTV unbelievable to Nigerians...it wont work o.



With TSTV we stand! 6 Likes

ff

AustineCJ:

All these Dstv agents and enemy of progress.......Tstv have come to stay oo pls stop call my moniker,I no get hand for the matter pls stop call my moniker,I no get hand for the matter 1 Like

DSTV/GOTV at work. enemy of progress dem



TSTV and Naija people shall overcome una.



Long live TSTV 4 Likes

why are we disturbing ourselves, let someone that who has installed speak out on the performance why are we disturbing ourselves, let someone that who has installed speak out on the performance