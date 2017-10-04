₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by nwakibie3(m): 11:25am
TSTV Africa management has reacted to released memos on the Internet stating TSTV agreement with some sports channels are illegal.
In a telephone conversation with May Ubeku, Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Madu Ugo on Wednesday 4th October, 2017, said, “Our attention has been drawn to memos circulating on social media claiming TSTV illegally used the logo of Bein Sport and Tuner on its website. We wish to state that this is malicious and false. The memos circulating on social media are FAKE. Both letters were packaged in a single brown envelop and was hurriedly dropped at our office by an unidentified person.”
“TSTV has a non-disclosure agreement with Beni Sports and Turner to air their stations on TSTV satellite Television. The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission team were also in Qatar to confirm our agreement with Bein Sports and also have a copy of our agreement with Bein Sport,” Ugo added.
Nigerians should kindly disregard the documents because they are frivolous. TSTV is prepared to offer affordable and excellent digital services to Nigerians and Africans completely hitch free.
http://www.thebreakingtimes.com/tstv-reacts-memo-circulating-on-social-media-says-memos-are-fake/
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by BreezyCB(m): 11:34am
Stick to ur Dstv or Gotv nobody forcing pple to buy Tstv
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by philanthropist1(m): 11:35am
where is the memo?
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Drniyi4u(m): 12:46pm
I hope this TSTV could be available throughout the country very soon. I'm loving it already
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by pejuakinab: 12:46pm
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by nigeriankenyan: 12:47pm
Nigerian citizens and lies are like 50 and 60
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Keneking: 12:47pm
memo or memorandum
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by vicdom(m): 12:47pm
DSTV's handiwork
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Vizzim(m): 12:47pm
Honestly, we Nigerians need to be patient. We all know competing with Dstv won't be easy. Let just be patient and hope for the best.
Now will know Dstv or so don't like competition, they just want to monopolised the market that is not theirs.
Well i only wish they see how much we Nigerians had spent for their services thus far without appreciations.
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Mikelowe: 12:47pm
DSTV DOING OPERATION TSTV MUST FALL...
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by TurboBuilder: 12:47pm
Ok. Start already
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by NigerDeltan(m): 12:48pm
My people! my people!!
Anyone that says TSTV will not work
Die die die die by fireeeee!
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Temidayo9(m): 12:48pm
Let them prove it wrong by rolling out quality TV services.
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by AustineCJ: 12:48pm
All these Dstv agents and enemy of progress.......Tstv have come to stay oo
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Spexo001(m): 12:48pm
standing the test of time.
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by aziaka111(m): 12:48pm
I don't understand shal
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by rossovu: 12:48pm
I wonder o...
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Satansadvocate(m): 12:48pm
Its all those devilish DSTV E-warriors,agents and enemy of progress.
TSTV have come to stay
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by mekstaniac(m): 12:48pm
Have any one actually purchased and used their services? Please come forward
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by OTayobami(m): 12:48pm
Anything you guys say we agree o....and we are still waiting for it
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Lakeside79(m): 12:49pm
DSTV AT WORK
TRYING SO HARD TO DISCREDIT TSTV
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by grin88(m): 12:49pm
OK, let's keep our finger crossed as the drama unfold. let's support our own naija product
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by katunboy: 12:49pm
This people should pls leave tstv for us na.. We like am like dat, na we own o.
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Bimpe29: 12:49pm
Don't mind the mischief makers, they are scared of being outplayed.
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by PigCatcher: 12:50pm
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Niyinficient(m): 12:50pm
DSTV at work.......
Trying all means to make this TSTV unbelievable to Nigerians...it wont work o.
With TSTV we stand!
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by segebase(m): 12:51pm
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by enemyofprogress: 12:51pm
AustineCJ:pls stop call my moniker,I no get hand for the matter
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by checkolatunji: 12:51pm
DSTV/GOTV at work. enemy of progress dem
TSTV and Naija people shall overcome una.
Long live TSTV
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by Tman66(m): 12:51pm
why are we disturbing ourselves, let someone that who has installed speak out on the performance
|Re: TSTV Reacts To Memo Circulating On Social Media, Says Memos Are Fake by wordproof: 12:52pm
Make no mistake...the battle is real!
No matter how long it takes, we will wait.
Its already too late, TSTV must succeed.
