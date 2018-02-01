Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React (15826 Views)

During her diary session this evening, the current head of House was asked what she would want, if Biggie decided to reward her.



Nina who has been acting all love struck with fellow housemate, Miracle said she would like to put a call across to her family and boyfriend to tell them she loves and misses them.



She also said she would want to tell them to keep praying for her and to forgive her if she has wronged them by her actions in the house.



Her request had tongues wagging on social media as they couldn’t believe she still believes she has a boyfriend after publicly having sex with Miracle, and publicly declaring him her top priority in the house.



See some reactions…



Her boyfriend should be proud of himself.

This is true love.



When your woman still yearns for you even after she has tasted new preek,

Her boyfriend should be proud of himself.

This is true love.

When your woman still yearns for you even after she has tasted new preek,

Be rest assured you are the real deal!!!







Typical Nigerian girl.





Typical Nigerian girl.

The spirit of a hoe Lol

After having and begging for sèx from Miracle for almost 2hrs on live TV,issorite,win the 45m first. 5 Likes

But she said Miracle is her priority in the house 7 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:



Her boyfriend should be proud of himself. This is true love.



When your woman still yearns for you even after she has tasted new preek, Be rest assured you are the real deal!!!



Maybe its because Miracle is a one minute man



Amagite2:

I can't even begin to imagine the Shane, frustration and humiliation her boyfriend will be going through right now.



There is a difference between hearing your girlfriend cheated on you and watching her live on TV sucking another guy's dick (alongside your family and friends)



She keeps fücking miracle and sucking his dick every night then she goes back to the diary room to give a shout out to her boyfriend and his mother.



What is she trying to say?



That the guy will take her back?



Marry her?



Make beautiful kids and live happily ever after?



May God never give us a girlfriend/boyfriend that will make us and our parents a fool to the world in Jesus name.



We now have limited wife material in this generation, All these ones running around are not wives but WI-FI (to be shared with another person available) 24 Likes

Nice strategy from Nina.

Bicycle � kick! How man U d play sef? No Time for #BBN 1 Like

Nigerian guys have suffered

Real girl!!

Wating come be legbegbe again

Nina and stupidity ehn. the girl so cheap. 2 Likes

lol

Abeg



Wetin be BBNaija?

Wetin be Nina?

Wetin be request?

Wetin be boyfriend?

Wetin be Nigerians react?



Na Obalande be BBNaija?

Na Olosho abi olosha mushin be Nina?

Na nonsense be request?

Na fool wey dey commit himself in a loving relationship with Nina dem dey call boyfriend?

Na people wey no get anything to do dem dey call Nigerians react? 4 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







Her boyfriend should be proud of himself.

This is true love.



When your woman still yearns for you even after she has tasted new preek,

Be rest assured you are the real deal!!!







Your brain get stretch marks Your brain get stretch marks 3 Likes

LesbianBoy:

Nigerian guys have suffered Her boyfriend could be a Demon like you... Her boyfriend could be a Demon like you...

Finally my village pple have succeeded in allowing me have interest in big brother naija. 1 Like

Hahahahahahaha, joke of the year. 1 Like

Savages!! savages everywhere

ngwababe:

Real girl!!

Bed of same feathers Bed of same feathers

I think it’s better to sit outside and be counting the stars in the sky than to be watching bbnaija. 1 Like

Its crazy and even sounds ridiculous bt Nina is a natural Real ass chic. She doesn't acting funny or shady. Even wen clearly wrong

Olosho with conscience





She is just trying to create a soft landing for herself if she eventually gets evicted.



You know what the funniest part is, I've never watch this show but I'm well aware of all that is going on...



Hardly a day goes by without BBNaija thread on the front page.



I was forced to pick interest in it...



I think the show is interesting, because they are trying to show your the true nature of humans especially when money is involved..





P.S Shout out to all those hypocrites that are always on every BBNaija thread condemning the show.....You guys should keep doing the Lord's work... Reality is beginning to dawn on her that she could be evicted (or not immune to eviction)....She is just trying to create a soft landing for herself if she eventually gets evicted.You know what the funniest part is, I've never watch this show but I'm well aware of all that is going on...Hardly a day goes by without BBNaija thread on the front page.I was forced to pick interest in it...I think the show is interesting, because they are trying to show your the true nature of humans especially when money is involved..P.S Shout out to all those hypocrites that are always on every BBNaija thread condemning the show.....You guys should keep doing the Lord's work... 1 Like

Nina

oh well she's playing her game, I hope it works out perfectly?

All these people asking whether she thinks she still has a boyfriend outside should wait for her to win the 45Million first....and see how loving and caring the boyfriend would be,even after what she did.



Abi no b money again??