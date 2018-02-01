₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Amagite2: 8:19pm On Mar 13
Housemate Nina has requested to call her boyfriend and family.
During her diary session this evening, the current head of House was asked what she would want, if Biggie decided to reward her.
Nina who has been acting all love struck with fellow housemate, Miracle said she would like to put a call across to her family and boyfriend to tell them she loves and misses them.
She also said she would want to tell them to keep praying for her and to forgive her if she has wronged them by her actions in the house.
Her request had tongues wagging on social media as they couldn’t believe she still believes she has a boyfriend after publicly having sex with Miracle, and publicly declaring him her top priority in the house.
See some reactions…
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Amagite2: 8:20pm On Mar 13
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by NwaAmaikpe: 8:21pm On Mar 13
Her boyfriend should be proud of himself.
This is true love.
When your woman still yearns for you even after she has tasted new preek,
Be rest assured you are the real deal!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by igboOSU: 8:28pm On Mar 13
Lol
Typical Nigerian girl.
The spirit of a hoe
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Evablizin(f): 8:47pm On Mar 13
After having and begging for sèx from Miracle for almost 2hrs on live TV,issorite,win the 45m first.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:36pm On Mar 13
But she said Miracle is her priority in the house
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by TheNigerianMan: 10:03pm On Mar 13
NwaAmaikpe:
Maybe its because Miracle is a one minute man
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by free2ryhme: 10:04pm On Mar 13
Amagite2:
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by KushyKush: 10:05pm On Mar 13
I can't even begin to imagine the Shane, frustration and humiliation her boyfriend will be going through right now.
There is a difference between hearing your girlfriend cheated on you and watching her live on TV sucking another guy's dick (alongside your family and friends)
She keeps fücking miracle and sucking his dick every night then she goes back to the diary room to give a shout out to her boyfriend and his mother.
What is she trying to say?
That the guy will take her back?
Marry her?
Make beautiful kids and live happily ever after?
May God never give us a girlfriend/boyfriend that will make us and our parents a fool to the world in Jesus name.
We now have limited wife material in this generation, All these ones running around are not wives but WI-FI (to be shared with another person available)
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Pharaoh001(f): 10:05pm On Mar 13
Nice strategy from Nina.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by adzer: 10:05pm On Mar 13
Bicycle � kick! How man U d play sef? No Time for #BBN
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by LesbianBoy(m): 10:05pm On Mar 13
Nigerian guys have suffered
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by ngwababe(f): 10:05pm On Mar 13
Real girl!!
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by SeniorZato(m): 10:05pm On Mar 13
Wating come be legbegbe again
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by JohnnyBling(m): 10:05pm On Mar 13
Nina and stupidity ehn. the girl so cheap.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by GreenMavro: 10:05pm On Mar 13
lol
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Bedlecturer(m): 10:06pm On Mar 13
Abeg
Wetin be BBNaija?
Wetin be Nina?
Wetin be request?
Wetin be boyfriend?
Wetin be Nigerians react?
Na Obalande be BBNaija?
Na Olosho abi olosha mushin be Nina?
Na nonsense be request?
Na fool wey dey commit himself in a loving relationship with Nina dem dey call boyfriend?
Na people wey no get anything to do dem dey call Nigerians react?
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by free2ryhme: 10:07pm On Mar 13
NwaAmaikpe:
Your brain get stretch marks
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Pharaoh001(f): 10:07pm On Mar 13
LesbianBoy:Her boyfriend could be a Demon like you...
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Mulatta(m): 10:08pm On Mar 13
Finally my village pple have succeeded in allowing me have interest in big brother naija.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Chikita66(f): 10:08pm On Mar 13
Hahahahahahaha, joke of the year.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Seniorita001(f): 10:08pm On Mar 13
Savages!! savages everywhere
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by ehardetola(m): 10:11pm On Mar 13
ngwababe:
Bed of same feathers
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Wiseonetemmy(m): 10:13pm On Mar 13
I think it’s better to sit outside and be counting the stars in the sky than to be watching bbnaija.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by jaxxy(m): 10:14pm On Mar 13
Its crazy and even sounds ridiculous bt Nina is a natural Real ass chic. She doesn't acting funny or shady. Even wen clearly wrong
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by wayne4loan: 10:14pm On Mar 13
Olosho with conscience
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Fkforyou(m): 10:14pm On Mar 13
Reality is beginning to dawn on her that she could be evicted (or not immune to eviction)....
She is just trying to create a soft landing for herself if she eventually gets evicted.
You know what the funniest part is, I've never watch this show but I'm well aware of all that is going on...
Hardly a day goes by without BBNaija thread on the front page.
I was forced to pick interest in it...
I think the show is interesting, because they are trying to show your the true nature of humans especially when money is involved..
P.S Shout out to all those hypocrites that are always on every BBNaija thread condemning the show.....You guys should keep doing the Lord's work...
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by DivinelyBlessed: 10:14pm On Mar 13
Nina
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Tessie01(f): 10:15pm On Mar 13
oh well she's playing her game, I hope it works out perfectly?
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by AlphaBest007: 10:16pm On Mar 13
All these people asking whether she thinks she still has a boyfriend outside should wait for her to win the 45Million first....and see how loving and caring the boyfriend would be,even after what she did.
Abi no b money again??
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Macgreat(m): 10:24pm On Mar 13
|Re: BBNaija: Nina Requests To Call Her Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Oluwason(m): 10:29pm On Mar 13
Which
