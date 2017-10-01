Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos (12385 Views)

Alex Iwobi's Father Meets With Super Eagles Ahead Of South Africa Clash. Photos / South Africa Arrives Uyo Ahead Nigeria AFCON Qualifier's Clash / Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Other players currently in the camp are Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, Alex Iwobi of Arsenal, Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi and Uche Agbo of Standard Liege, Gent forward Moses Simon, Ola Aina of Hull City and Chidozie Awaziem of Nantes.



Source; More players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on Saturday. Chelsea star; Victor Moses and Tobi Samuel arrived Uyo safely few hours ago - having boarded the same flight from Lagos.Other players currently in the camp are Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, Alex Iwobi of Arsenal, Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi and Uche Agbo of Standard Liege, Gent forward Moses Simon, Ola Aina of Hull City and Chidozie Awaziem of Nantes.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/victor-moses-arives-super-eagles-camp-in-uyo.html 2 Likes 1 Share

I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match 8 Likes

ChineseBuggati3:

I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match

I see naija winning, let me high ur morale. ... the 2 half casts are in uyo already !! I see naija winning, let me high ur morale. ... the 2 half casts are in uyo already !! 28 Likes 1 Share

ChineseBuggati3:

I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match

If na joke abeg quench am,it not good for your health If na joke abeg quench am,it not good for your health 16 Likes 3 Shares

Be careful with those Uyo girls o. I empathize with Ebuoue, even though they are several ways one can get HIV, we all know were sportsmen get it. It's simply via free toto. 2 Likes

oook

it seems stylish has a different meaning 2 Likes

ChineseBuggati3:

I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match



Loose koh, Screw ni. Mtcheew Loose koh, Screw ni. Mtcheew 5 Likes 1 Share

I'm still looking for the "stylish" landing 14 Likes

See as Moses Dey Look �. I hope dem Uyo boys don dey ask una for Money �� instead of autograph ���

ChineseBuggati3:

I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match



Did ur girlfriend just break up with u? Did ur girlfriend just break up with u? 3 Likes

I don't even know the names of 70% of our players by just seeing their faces. Who's that Albino? 6 Likes

Fly..... #GreenEagles

Nice one

See Moses like one Aboki guy 1 Like

what is stylish here abeg? why is that albino not smiling? 4 Likes

niqqa:

it seems stylish has a different meaning

Lol, I thought I noticed that alone Lol, I thought I noticed that alone 1 Like

you mean they are in the same city with me right now

ChineseBuggati3:

I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match bros me too bros me too 3 Likes

We have to win this match because I don't want Nigerians to start solving statistics all in the name of qualifiers e. g "if Cameroon draw and the other people win plus our last points... we fit qualify o" 6 Likes





ChineseBuggati3:

I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match Zombie has never stopped Nigeria. Go and study the history. As hard as they may try.

that his friend sef dey feel himself 1 Like

WELLCOME

Please show me the stylish when you see it I came to see the stylishly lands. 2 Likes

CARLOSZ:

But wait, is it Nigeria via Zambia or Nigeria 2%/Biafra 98% vs Zambia ?



Na question I ask o



YOUR DAD! YOUR DAD! 3 Likes

The up and down joggers are stylish but looks a bit too small for him, and that makes it less stylish. I'd rather put on oversize than undersize 1 Like