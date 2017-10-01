₦airaland Forum

Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 1:44pm
More players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on Saturday. Chelsea star; Victor Moses and Tobi Samuel arrived Uyo safely few hours ago - having boarded the same flight from Lagos.

Other players currently in the camp are Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, Alex Iwobi of Arsenal, Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi and Uche Agbo of Standard Liege, Gent forward Moses Simon, Ola Aina of Hull City and Chidozie Awaziem of Nantes.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/victor-moses-arives-super-eagles-camp-in-uyo.html

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by ChineseBuggati3(m): 1:57pm
I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by majamajic(m): 2:02pm
ChineseBuggati3:
I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match

I see naija winning, let me high ur morale. ... the 2 half casts are in uyo already !!

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by ifyan(m): 2:07pm
ChineseBuggati3:
I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match

If na joke abeg quench am,it not good for your health

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by 9jvirgin(m): 3:50pm
Be careful with those Uyo girls o. I empathize with Ebuoue, even though they are several ways one can get HIV, we all know were sportsmen get it. It's simply via free toto.

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by Bolustical: 3:50pm
oook
Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by niqqa(m): 3:50pm
it seems stylish has a different meaning

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by EmperorLee(m): 3:50pm
ChineseBuggati3:
I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match


Loose koh, Screw ni. Mtcheew

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by hacmond(m): 3:51pm
grin
Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by Winnyluv(f): 3:51pm
I'm still looking for the "stylish" landing undecided

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by Abbeywest: 3:51pm
See as Moses Dey Look �. I hope dem Uyo boys don dey ask una for Money �� instead of autograph ���
Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by feranmi400: 3:51pm
Seun Osewa
Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by Felixalex(m): 3:51pm
ChineseBuggati3:
I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match


Did ur girlfriend just break up with u?

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by Afam4eva(m): 3:51pm
I don't even know the names of 70% of our players by just seeing their faces. Who's that Albino?

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by homopoliticus: 3:51pm
Fly..... #GreenEagles
Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by pedro4hope(m): 3:52pm
Nice one
Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by IMakeItOnline: 3:52pm
See Moses like one Aboki guy

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by Bryancrox(m): 3:52pm
what is stylish here abeg? why is that albino not smiling?

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by mazimee(m): 3:52pm
niqqa:
it seems stylish has a different meaning

Lol, I thought I noticed that alone

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by Liamm(m): 3:52pm
you mean they are in the same city with me right now shocked
Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by AFONJAPIG(m): 3:52pm
ChineseBuggati3:
I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match
bros me too

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by attention007(m): 3:53pm
We have to win this match because I don't want Nigerians to start solving statistics all in the name of qualifiers e. g "if Cameroon draw and the other people win plus our last points... we fit qualify o"

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by Benosky011(m): 3:53pm
Zombie has never stopped Nigeria. Go and study the history. As hard as they may try.

ChineseBuggati3:
I have a bad feeling that Nigeria might loose this match
Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by femianski: 3:53pm
that his friend sef dey feel himself

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by lefentis: 3:54pm
WELLCOME
Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by mostwantedguy: 3:55pm
Please show me the stylish when you see it grin grin grin grin I came to see the stylishly lands.

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by EMIOMOADEOYE: 3:55pm
CARLOSZ:
But wait, is it Nigeria via Zambia or Nigeria 2%/Biafra 98% vs Zambia ?

Na question I ask o


YOUR DAD!

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by Sochimaobim(m): 3:55pm
The up and down joggers are stylish but looks a bit too small for him, and that makes it less stylish. I'd rather put on oversize than undersize

Re: Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos by qozyme29: 3:55pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

