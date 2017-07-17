Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos (19826 Views)

With three points separating the two arch rivals, with the Super Eagles topping Group B with 10 points and closely followed by the Chipolopolo with 7 points; the Zambians believe that they can close the gap.



Even though the Super Eagles have all, but qualified for the 2018 World Cup, they must affirm their qualification by beating the Chipolopolo in Uyo; before the final qualifying match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.



With three points separating the two arch rivals, with the Super Eagles topping Group B with 10 points and closely followed by the Chipolopolo with 7 points; the Zambians believe that they can close the gap.

Even though the Super Eagles have all, but qualified for the 2018 World Cup, they must affirm their qualification by beating the Chipolopolo in Uyo; before the final qualifying match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Nigeria 1-3 Zambia





See as ezenwa de form foreign base Over confidence go make una loose today

Abeg make dem win today ooo, anyway I'm with my calculator 8 Likes

The ever classy Mikel 12 Likes

Nigeria 1-3 Zambia who is this one?

Wishing our darling super Eagles the best today!!! Victory is sure!!







#Sports, the only thing that Unites Nigeria..

Over confidence go make una loose today



See as ezenwa de form foreign base

So Ezenwa should disassociate himself coz he is not foreign base? Which school did you attend

So Ezenwa should disassociate himself coz he is not foreign base? Which school did you attend

Igbere nursery/primary school



Igbere nursery/primary school

Anything ?

Mikel dey reason strategy. No time to laugh with small small boys.





MhizzAJ how far na? If you keep doing this, I will leave you oo. Your shakara don dey too much. Uyo take style fine. Been there twice.

Nigeria 1-3 Zambia

Nigeria 1-3 Zambia come come

Captain OBI!!! I see you my man. 1 Like

Over confidence go make una loose today



ha ha ha

Over confidence go make una loose today



ha ha ha ha ha haha ha ha

I no say e no dey hard una, but make una no go mess up ooo 2 Likes

Zambia go chop am

just beat d chipolopolo bfr my zambian gf get mouth where i dey 3 Likes

Russia await you. All the best to the Super Eagles Of Nigeria.

They better not stroll out of this Qualifier oo



See dark handsome men though... God is good

Nigeria 1-3 Zambia

Welcome back bro

Over confidence go make una loose today



He will join the foreign legion come January

Let do this boys

Over confidence go make una loose today



See as ezenwa de form foreign base

lolssss @ bolded

wetin bros go do nah??



if not for em cluelessness, we for no dey take this match serious like this 1 Like

Uyo take style fine. Been there twice.



Take style ke?

Nigeria 1-3 Zambia

A Ghanaian spotted.

which Igbo name is Nwachibuzor?



A Ghanaian spotted.

which Igbo name is Nwachibuzor?

You should be more concerned about your boys who are at the verge of crashing out.