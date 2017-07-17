₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 2:19pm
Super Eagles squad engaged in a team walk on the streets of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital ahead of their crucial 2018 world cup qualifying game with Zambia. The players and the coaching crew also held some "pep" talk during the team's workout this morning.
With three points separating the two arch rivals, with the Super Eagles topping Group B with 10 points and closely followed by the Chipolopolo with 7 points; the Zambians believe that they can close the gap.
Even though the Super Eagles have all, but qualified for the 2018 World Cup, they must affirm their qualification by beating the Chipolopolo in Uyo; before the final qualifying match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/super-eagles-team-walk-in-uyo.html
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by NwaChibuzor: 2:23pm
Nigeria 1-3 Zambia
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 2:24pm
Over confidence go make una loose today
See as ezenwa de form foreign base
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by ChineseBuggati3(m): 2:24pm
Abeg make dem win today ooo, anyway I'm with my calculator
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by obinnashady(m): 2:31pm
The ever classy Mikel
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by jotey(m): 2:33pm
NwaChibuzor:who is this one?
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by doctimonyeka(m): 2:34pm
Wishing our darling super Eagles the best today!!! Victory is sure!!
#Sports, the only thing that Unites Nigeria..
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by Davidchibike(m): 2:35pm
Homeboiy:
So Ezenwa should disassociate himself coz he is not foreign base? Which school did you attend
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 2:35pm
Davidchibike:
Igbere nursery/primary school
Anything ?
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by fernandoc(m): 2:36pm
Mikel dey reason strategy. No time to laugh with small small boys.
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by FortifiedCity: 2:40pm
Uyo take style fine. Been there twice.
MhizzAJ how far na? If you keep doing this, I will leave you oo. Your shakara don dey too much.
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by Criis(m): 2:43pm
NwaChibuzor:
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by jmichlins(m): 3:05pm
NwaChibuzor:come
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by Obudupikin: 3:07pm
Captain OBI!!! I see you my man.
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by FirstCounsel(m): 3:25pm
Homeboiy:ha ha ha
Homeboiy:ha ha ha
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 3:35pm
I no say e no dey hard una, but make una no go mess up ooo
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by elyte89: 3:35pm
Zambia go chop am
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:36pm
just beat d chipolopolo bfr my zambian gf get mouth where i dey
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:36pm
Russia await you. All the best to the Super Eagles Of Nigeria.
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 3:36pm
They better not stroll out of this Qualifier oo
See dark handsome men though... God is good
12 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by chiefolododo(m): 3:36pm
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by calberian: 3:37pm
NwaChibuzor:
Welcome back bro
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by femi4: 3:37pm
Homeboiy:He will join the foreign legion come January
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by vadeonly(m): 3:37pm
Let do this boys
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by Aieboocaar(m): 3:37pm
Homeboiy:
lolssss @ bolded
wetin bros go do nah??
if not for em cluelessness, we for no dey take this match serious like this
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by calberian: 3:38pm
FortifiedCity:Take style ke?
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by Icon4s(m): 3:38pm
NwaChibuzor:
A Ghanaian spotted.
which Igbo name is Nwachibuzor?
You should be more concerned about your boys who are at the verge of crashing out.
|Re: Super Eagles Stroll On The Streets Of Uyo Ahead Of Match. Photos by jaychubi: 3:38pm
Up eagles
