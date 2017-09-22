₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Yarnvibes(f): 1:56pm
Here is a list of top 7 celebrities who were ruined by alcohol and drugs by Fabinfos.com. This stars got themselves addicted in alcohol and drugs, ending up ruining their career and lives.
1. Majek Fashek
Majekodunmi Fasheke was one of the biggest music act from Nigeria, he worked with acts like Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff and Beyoncé. Unfortunately, his addiction to drugs ruined his career, and life entirely.
2. Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse was an English singer and songwriter who was known for her deep contralto vocals and eclectic mix of musical genres, but she sadly was addicted to alcohol, and later died as a result of alcohol poisoning.
3. Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston was everyones favorite singer and was recognised as the most awarded female act ever by the Guiness Book of Record in the year 2009. Despite all are talents, she was addicted to drugs and died on the 11th of February 2012, as a result of drowning due to intoxication.
4. Britney Spears
Britney Spears was so big that she was once described as the biggest female pop star on earth, but she became addicted to drugs and everything fell apart.
5. DMX
DMX dominated the rap/Hip-Hop scene in the late 90’s/early 2000’s dropping albums like “It’s dark and hell is hot”, “And then there was X”, etc. He is the first rapper in history to release two number one albums in the same year, and the only artist in history to release 5 consecutive albums that debuted at number one. Though drugs have ruined his career.
6. Lindsay Lohan
She was everybody’s sweetheart. It was overwhelming to watch her with numerous mug shots from post-drunken sprees. Coupled with kleptomania, she hasn’t had an easy adult life, and this has cost her a lot in revenue money.
7. Hanks Anuku
Finally on this list is Hanks Anuku, who was one of the biggest actors in Nollywood in the early 2000s. His fate changed because of drugs and alcohol. He dropped off the radar and even though he was a Special Assistant to then Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, his addiction affected him mentally.
There you have it on this post “List of Top 7 Celebrities who were ruined by Drugs and Alcohol.” I hope you found this piece helpful.
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by mrbillz(m): 2:00pm
Whitney Houston made my "salad days" a memory to reminisce. Her lyrics and dexterity in delivery was so great that you be touched by every words she uttered.
Too bad drug ruined it all
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by mikejj(m): 2:00pm
the way the world they go more will soon join
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by VenaCava: 2:01pm
our dear brother terry G
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by OLUTOYOSI15(m): 2:03pm
So many of these people are depressed. I just can't explain their problems. You get to the top and suddenly stuffs happen.
Truly only God gives riches and adds no sorrow.
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by mikejj(m): 2:03pm
mrbillz:. to much of igboh and burukutu
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by mrbillz(m): 2:23pm
mikejj:Too much of everything ain't just cool bro...
Most musician/celebrity does that tho! But when addiction sets in, that's where the problem comes. I miss OJB
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by lekjons(m): 3:56pm
Too bad!
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by CARLOSZ: 3:56pm
Eedris no dey the list, even
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by michael142(m): 3:57pm
Terry G
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by itiswellandwell: 3:57pm
No 8. segun, omo iya meta wey dey my street. He can smoke and drink for Africa. He is also a celeb cos him sabi all the whole ashawo joints for lagos.
check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by holluwai(m): 3:58pm
Why una dey call terry G when Burna Boy dey there.
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by ShitHead: 3:58pm
Terry G is missing there.
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Iamnobody: 3:58pm
How about that guy Timaya was talking about.
That guy that likes to run his mouth calling people names. But in teal life nigga ain’t shii
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by seunmohmoh(f): 3:59pm
ok
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by frenzyduchess(f): 3:59pm
Singing :Na igbo na im make Hakeem go gaga,
Chorus : se the fool, oye ara
Na igbo and codeine ti gbo gbo
Chorus : se the fool oye ara
E mama warn am
Chorus :oye ara
Stop igbo o
Chorus : oye ara
No e dey for yaba left
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Dollarship(m): 3:59pm
Wizkid
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by blaqroy: 3:59pm
Drugs helps no one,no benefit
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Pidgin2(f): 4:00pm
Hmmm
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by KAPOVee: 4:00pm
All I need is success, my struggle story is ready.
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by toyinjimoh(m): 4:00pm
Nawaooo, I weak...eedris abdulkareem
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Diesel1(m): 4:00pm
And Buhari
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Pavore9: 4:01pm
And some feel it is cool to be involved in them.
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Iamnobody: 4:01pm
blaqroy:
Vitamin C nko
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Kemiii(f): 4:01pm
So someone career cannot ruin again
Who was expecting wizkid on the list too?
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by vicola0281: 4:01pm
;Dthe OP is just trying to say wizkid should be careful with his weed addiction
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by mykh01(m): 4:01pm
So disheartening, from glory to ashes...Their story is a pathetic one
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Lagusta(m): 4:01pm
@OP you didn't mention Burna boy, black face, Eedris Abdulkareem, weird MC, speed darlington and the worst of them all.... VIC OOOO
Hit like if you feel VIC O should be fed to the crocodiles.....
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by MaconAwire(m): 4:01pm
IN DANFO DRIVERS VOICE;
if e gud for ur health, smoke!
if e gud for ur health, smoke!
if e no gud 4 ur health, quit make u no go insane....
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by hijacke(m): 4:02pm
What about that home alone actor
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by heryurh(m): 4:02pm
No 8. Wizkid
|Re: List Of Top 7 Celebrities Who Were Ruined By Drugs And Alcohol by Pidgin2(f): 4:02pm
No gospel singer or entertainer is among these lots after one miserable atheist will say there is no God
