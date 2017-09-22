



1. Majek Fashek



Majekodunmi Fasheke was one of the biggest music act from Nigeria, he worked with acts like Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff and Beyoncé. Unfortunately, his addiction to drugs ruined his career, and life entirely.



2. Amy Winehouse



Amy Winehouse was an English singer and songwriter who was known for her deep contralto vocals and eclectic mix of musical genres, but she sadly was addicted to alcohol, and later died as a result of alcohol poisoning.



3. Whitney Houston



Whitney Houston was everyones favorite singer and was recognised as the most awarded female act ever by the Guiness Book of Record in the year 2009. Despite all are talents, she was addicted to drugs and died on the 11th of February 2012, as a result of drowning due to intoxication.



4. Britney Spears



Britney Spears was so big that she was once described as the biggest female pop star on earth, but she became addicted to drugs and everything fell apart.



5. DMX



DMX dominated the rap/Hip-Hop scene in the late 90’s/early 2000’s dropping albums like “It’s dark and hell is hot”, “And then there was X”, etc. He is the first rapper in history to release two number one albums in the same year, and the only artist in history to release 5 consecutive albums that debuted at number one. Though drugs have ruined his career.



6. Lindsay Lohan



She was everybody’s sweetheart. It was overwhelming to watch her with numerous mug shots from post-drunken sprees. Coupled with kleptomania, she hasn’t had an easy adult life, and this has cost her a lot in revenue money.



7. Hanks Anuku



Finally on this list is Hanks Anuku, who was one of the biggest actors in Nollywood in the early 2000s. His fate changed because of drugs and alcohol. He dropped off the radar and even though he was a Special Assistant to then Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, his addiction affected him mentally.



There you have it on this post “List of Top 7 Celebrities who were ruined by Drugs and Alcohol.” I hope you found this piece helpful.



