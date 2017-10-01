₦airaland Forum

Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by TunezMedia: 2:01pm
Nigerian actress, Beverly Osu has come out to confess that she has lied several times about her age in the past.

Ada Osu revealed that when she was still a video vixen and everyone thought she was 19, she was actually just 15. The nollywood actress spilled this secret in one of her birthday post on her social media where she also let out that she lied about her age during her stay in the Big Brother Africa House.

http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/beverly-osu-confess-to-lying-about-her.html?m=1

Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by majamajic(m): 2:03pm
she can't be 25.



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by Tamarapetty(f): 3:36pm
sad bet why
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by toyinjimoh(m): 4:04pm
Most them lied about their age I ain't surprise, original olosho with nafdac number



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by scofieldsimba(m): 4:04pm
LiEnuS MbA



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by obaataaokpaewu: 4:04pm
Na even reduce she wan to reduce it.... Make she park one place...
Na NNPC GMD v. Ibe Kachikwu topics we dey find



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by Abbeywest: 4:04pm
Olosho
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by walearoy(m): 4:05pm
This lady sha!!!

This lady sha!!!



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by sbashir10: 4:05pm
This girl is Lion.... She can lie
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by solochris(m): 4:05pm
Thought she has something meaningful to say angry angry



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by kabakaauu: 4:05pm
Hmmmm Na normal thing Na... Am not surprised ok ....



Hmmmm Na normal thing Na... Am not surprised ok ....


Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by coolcacuz: 4:05pm
so which one make we believe now?
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by costandi(m): 4:05pm
Another lie!
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by kenex4ever(m): 4:05pm
majamajic:
she can't be 25.
Thomas

Every body no old like u na



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by midehi2(f): 4:06pm
Na u sabi
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by blackbeau1(f): 4:06pm
When you discover no one is mentioning your name in the news , you must come up with something to remind people you are still alive . Attention seekers.



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by DanielsParker(m): 4:06pm
funny, who cares?
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by Judolisco(m): 4:06pm
Toor Hw can we help u now
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by TEYA: 4:06pm
Madam, you lied twice about your age, chances are there you are still lying. You are not 25, you are in your thirties at least. Once a liar, always a liar.
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by michael142(m): 4:06pm
My precious borehole



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by Manxman1(m): 4:07pm
sad



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by holluphemydavid(m): 4:07pm
her age her business
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by elmessiahs(m): 4:07pm
lmrs liar Mohammed osu
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by heliyukapa: 4:07pm
mi na 7 with beards
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by Silvertrinity(f): 4:08pm
What's she even saying
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by Kemiii(f): 4:08pm
I
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by HelenBee(f): 4:08pm
She no sabi maths.
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by Deefuray(f): 4:08pm
What is she saying exactly??
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by seunmohmoh(f): 4:08pm
almost everyone is guilty about dis...up till now i still lie about my age
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by Kemiii(f): 4:09pm
Their wahala



Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by eclecticbaron: 4:09pm
Strange. You expect us to believe that you are 25 after this confession. Abeg park well madam. grin grin
Re: Beverly Osu Confesses To Lying About Her Age [PICS] by Marvelous101: 4:09pm
Was my buisness with ur age?...if u like reduce or increase, I dnt care,i dnt give a Bleep



