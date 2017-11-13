₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by choku123: 5:14pm
Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu has come under massive heat over the way her breast looked in a recent photo.
The actress had shared a photo of herself rocking a Mai Atafo piece but instead of getting beautiful comments, got attacked for her boobs.
Read some of the comments below;
http://news.nollyzone.com/fans-attacks-beverly-osu-exposing-sagging-breast/
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:16pm
see as the bweast b like fried egg wen over done
This kin bweast go quick melt for hell fire
But people like Cossy Orjiakor , 4years for hell fire their bweast go still de burn
10 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 5:19pm
Sagging boobs
3 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by kidap: 5:37pm
hmmmmm
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Qsscruz(m): 5:59pm
It must be her new fans... She has bared it all to the world times without number.. For someone with such audacious escapades, putting on anything is a welcomed development.. At least we know there is gradual improvement from nothing to something.. Lets hope she gets there.
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 6:03pm
pyyxxaro:
If we check right now, you probably have a short small Di::ck with sagging balls like that of an old man.
But on the internet people are so quick to insult people.
Because hey the internet give them the privilege of been
anonymous. SMH.
Offcourse we all have eyes to see that her breast are sagging must you be rude about it? Or is that your own shallow way of boasting your low self esteem?
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 6:20pm
What da hell is this one now?
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:20pm
Ride on slay aunty.
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 6:20pm
This One Is "North Korea Has Fallen"
Not London This Time
3 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 6:20pm
Those boobs dey remind me of the famous vintage white&blue Dunlop slippers
8 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 6:20pm
Flavour no even remain anything for this girl brwest...he press everything commot... ....see as the tin be like satchet water wey get lickage
2 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by wellmax(m): 6:21pm
One minute silence for the fallen heroes
4 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by silasweb(m): 6:21pm
Will she ever change
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Anonymous60087: 6:21pm
Are Senators, Members of House of Representatives, Governors entitled to a Nigerian Diplomatic Passport? I need an answer. A good and detailed answer.
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 6:21pm
Those of u insulting her are even worse than her
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by kenonze(f): 6:22pm
Fans keep slamming
Celebrities keep making their money
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by dayleke(m): 6:22pm
Are they yours?
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by AlexCk: 6:22pm
Fans always reacting.
Fans are unstable elements naaa.
But na the dress dem suppose analyze, not her 'front'.
2 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by adaksbullet(m): 6:23pm
It is a breast or it is an sleeperrs
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by TimeMod1: 6:23pm
If you want to show us boobi, show us full & firm ones bikonu but una naija babes no dey free hear word.
No dey come here dey dull men with retired breasts..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Godsate: 6:23pm
Even the breast is a nightmare.
Something is really wrong with this girl.
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 6:23pm
ayama...soori buh I find this not interesting @ all...didn't she check herself with a mirror b4 exposing such a gory thing?? or the fone camera made her boobs that way??I would have faulted my eyes...buh majority are seeing the same thing...quite sad
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Memphis357(m): 6:24pm
Definition of "The Laws of Gravity"
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 6:24pm
They call this different names like, flat tyre, London has fallen, fallen heroes, slippers, empty Orange, solved mathematics, solved assignment e.t.c
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by holuwamurewa(m): 6:24pm
Don't judge no one's perfect
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by alasco1: 6:24pm
FEMALES WORLD..... RULE YOUR WORLD!
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 6:25pm
someone should get her a magic bra
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 6:26pm
If them body shame am now, them go tok say we lack morals
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 6:27pm
One minute silence for her fallen heroes
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by HERSLEY(f): 6:27pm
They r disgracing us
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by gurunlocker: 6:28pm
See as bress be like omelet or cookies..... Is everyone a Nollywood actress on Nairaland?
|Re: Fans Slam Beverly Osu Over Open Chest Outfit (Photos) by omooba969: 6:29pm
Slippers.
