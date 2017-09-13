₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by Opinionated: 2:36pm
Sending emails have rules of etiquette to guide the action. These rules of etiquette are more or less guidelines that help avoid mistakes and misunderstandings when sending emails (especially business emails). Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 email etiquette rules most people ignore.
Taking Another Look Before Sending a Message
The rule basically goes along the line of ‘send once, look twice’. This is to avoid accidentally sending embarrassing emails that you won’t be able to take back, once it’s been sent out. Avoid sending emails the minute you are done drafting them; allow some minutes of rest for every of your email messages after you’re done drafting them, then look over them once more just before you click send. Additionally, if your email software has an unsend feature (for example, Gmail has an unsend feature), you can enable the unsend feature to give you a couple of minutes to undo your sending of a message, in the event of an error or omission.
Cleaning Up Emails Before Forwarding Them
Nobody likes to read cumbersome emails, we all like it neat, brief and straight to the point. To ensure that your emails are clean before forwarding them, make sure you remove all addresses from the email before forwarding it (except the addresses are essential to the email you are forwarding); clean up the unnecessary characters and messed up lines from the email body (email cleanup utilities can help with this); and clean up the subject of the email to suit what you desire or you can leave it as is, if that is what is prefered.
Letting People Know their Emails Have Been Received
Email softwares are not Whatsapp, where you can easily know when a message that you have sent has been read by the recipient. It is, therefore, courteous for the recipient of a message to send a reply back to the sender indicating that the message has been received. This email can be referred to as an ‘acknowledgment email’. Even if you don’t intend to reply the email yet, it is best to send an acknowledgment email in the interim, pending when you will reply the email. In addition, to avoid forgetting about replying the email once an acknowledgment email has been sent, you can mark the email as unread and star it, so it will act as a kind of reminder for you to attend to the email.
Keeping Emails Short
When drafting and sending emails, some people forget that it’s an email and proceed to draft and send epistles. This should not be so. Long emails can be intimidating, and long sequence of paragraphs with long run-on sentences can be cumbersome and discouraging for many to read. Keep your emails as short as possible, and this can be done by being brief and straight to the point with your messages. If you think something longer will be appropriate, it is best to call the person and have a phone discussion instead. You can later highlight the key points of your discussion in an email and send to the person for confirmation.
Personal emails can be more superfluous but business emails should typically be succinct. You can keep your emails short by breaking your message into bullet points and ensuring each point captures the essence or summary of any action you want taken. Also, be sure to avoid treating many subjects within one mail, treat one subject per mail and avoid lumping it all together.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/4-email-etiquettes-people-ignore/
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by BiafranBushBoy: 2:40pm
Nice.
It is very paramount.
1) Acknowledge every E-mail received
2) Always attach a signature to your Email
3) Proof-read every line before sending out the email.
Kind Regards
BiafranBushBoy [FTC Nairaland & Mods Ltd]
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by 9jvirgin(m): 4:27pm
Yeah. Good job!
A guy at my former job once wrote an entire email in Capital Case, even though he was trying to report a very critical situation our Kano office was experiencing; the MD lambasted him and told him to go to hell. . I am still laughing now remembering that day.
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by talk2saintify(m): 4:27pm
hmmmm
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by xreal: 4:28pm
You are telling me that Jumia Travels is now the leading travel agency.
Did 'justwise' approve that?
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by royalamour(m): 4:28pm
You forgot to add Email Signatures.
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by Factfinder1(f): 4:29pm
Nice one
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by madridguy(m): 4:29pm
Well noted. Thanks for sharing.
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by Florblu(f): 4:29pm
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by DanielsParker(m): 4:29pm
nice one
|Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by KarisLam: 4:29pm
cool.. nice write up.. you tried..
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by Mac2016(m): 4:29pm
Nice ones
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by OmoAtlanta: 4:30pm
Guilty.
when you are under some type of pressure, you will forget etiquette atimes.
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by ayourbamie: 4:30pm
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by itiswellandwell: 4:30pm
Good tips. Thanks Op.
Good tips. Thanks Op.
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by Adaowerri111: 4:31pm
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by free2ryhme: 4:32pm
Opinionated:
Well in this age of social media madness and poor writing for quick post
we can always be reminded of the above
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by sunbbo(m): 4:33pm
Good op,
Good op,
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by samintegrity(m): 4:33pm
Thanks op..
Thanks op..
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by mykh01(m): 4:33pm
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by ignis(f): 4:33pm
This is a nice email tip...
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by 9jvirgin(m): 4:35pm
Adaowerri111:
Clap for yourself. Take this award of Grand Foolishness.
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by oshe11(m): 4:35pm
u mean it oo
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by OboOlora(f): 4:35pm
Adaowerri111:hahahaha, u people must sha drag that old man into everything. Dude has suffered
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by logadims: 4:36pm
BiafranBushBoy:whatsup bro!
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by oxiide22(m): 4:37pm
Oga why do u call uself the way u did? and, you are not even a boy
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by Itzurboi(m): 4:40pm
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by BiafranBushBoy: 4:40pm
logadims:
I am good bro. How are you?
Re: 4 Email Etiquettes Most People Ignore by tmanis(m): 4:43pm
Regards
