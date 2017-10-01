₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by klanny: 3:46pm
Media personality , Toke Makinwa took to Twitter to thank God for blessing her enough to help others through her empowerment program.
In response, a female fan said she wishes her bank account would smile and Toke decided to send her lunch money. Another fan followed suit and she did the same.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by taylor88(m): 3:47pm
jesus
madam abeg i never eat since 2015 buhari won election
don't even quote me am not feeling fine
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by klanny: 3:49pm
Omor ur own bad oooo
taylor88:
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by Mediapace: 3:50pm
Nice !!! When will seun and lalasticlala send us money for breakfast
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by NairalandCS(m): 3:55pm
Op I was frying earlier, but I ran out of oil.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by lekjons(m): 5:16pm
Ok
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by uzoclinton(m): 5:17pm
Seun has never done anything like this for Nairalanders.. All what hw knows is to make money off of us.. and ban us
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by syndcatoh: 5:17pm
Mediapace:lol
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by itiswellandwell: 5:17pm
Good one. May God continue to bless her.
Good one. May God continue to bless her.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by mattyobrian(m): 5:17pm
. I did so last week. lunch money to all my whatsapp fans. na smal thing
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by sonnie10: 5:17pm
Leave Twitter, come to NL you have plenty fans here
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by joeaz58: 5:18pm
mtchewwwwww is it our business
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by talk2saintify(m): 5:18pm
Gosh am so Hungry
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by kabakaauu: 5:18pm
Na so...
Baba insulted @ BBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2xTy7e7PJQ
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by MhizzAJ(f): 5:18pm
Toke is a nice girl plus she's industrious
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by 1nigeriamyfoot: 5:19pm
Beggars everywhere
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by KarisLam: 5:19pm
ok
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by martineverest(m): 5:19pm
must we hear about it. ..useless ppl
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by Adebaba1(m): 5:20pm
Mediapace:Lol...but useful topics don't bring traffic to nairaland, its snake, tonto dike, and co
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by HelenBee(f): 5:20pm
NairalandCS:Op is into oil and gas abi
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by 9jvirgin(m): 5:20pm
This is nonsense on Nairaland.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by mykh01(m): 5:20pm
Nice one Toke.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by abescom: 5:21pm
Giving pays. Givers will always have because GOD knows they wi spread what they are given.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by Queendoncom(f): 5:21pm
Mediapace:Hahahaha funny meme
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by mykh01(m): 5:21pm
taylor88:This guy own just weak me
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by cr7rooney10(m): 5:22pm
Like fayose sharing ponmo
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by austonclint(m): 5:23pm
kabakaauu:
Lolz this is funny... See as baba dey try defend his lies
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by Manxman1(m): 5:23pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by Destinychild263(m): 5:26pm
mattyobrian:abeg give me u wattapps number na
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by donblade85555(m): 5:26pm
nice of her
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by blackbeau1(f): 5:28pm
When God blesses you, he needs you to share it with those who don't have. If everyone did this, probably we'd have a better world. Well done Toke
|Re: Toke Makinwa Sends Lunch Money To Her Twitter Fans by free2ryhme: 5:30pm
but they always want you to beg
that is the hook
