In response, a female fan said she wishes her bank account would smile and Toke decided to send her lunch money. Another fan followed suit and she did the same.





jesus











madam abeg i never eat since 2015 buhari won election







don't even quote me am not feeling fine 18 Likes

taylor88:

jesus











madam abeg i never since 2015 Omor ur own bad oooo 1 Like 1 Share

Nice !!! When will seun and lalasticlala send us money for breakfast 64 Likes 6 Shares

Op I was frying earlier, but I ran out of oil. 14 Likes 1 Share

Seun has never done anything like this for Nairalanders.. All what hw knows is to make money off of us.. and ban us 19 Likes

Mediapace:

Nice !!! When will seun and lalasticlala send us money for breakfast lol lol

Good one. May God continue to bless her.



. I did so last week. lunch money to all my whatsapp fans. na smal thing . I did so last week. lunch money to all my whatsapp fans. na smal thing

Leave Twitter, come to NL you have plenty fans here

mtchewwwwww is it our business 1 Like

Gosh am so Hungry





Toke is a nice girl plus she's industrious 3 Likes

Beggars everywhere

must we hear about it. ..useless ppl

Mediapace:

Nice !!! When will seun and lalasticlala send us money for breakfast Lol...but useful topics don't bring traffic to nairaland, its snake, tonto dike, and co Lol...but useful topics don't bring traffic to nairaland, its snake, tonto dike, and co

NairalandCS:

Op I was frying earlier, but I ran out of oil. Op is into oil and gas abi Op is into oil and gas abi

This is nonsense on Nairaland. 1 Like

Nice one Toke.

Giving pays. Givers will always have because GOD knows they wi spread what they are given.

Mediapace:

Nice !!! When will seun and lalasticlala send us money for breakfast Hahahaha funny meme Hahahaha funny meme

taylor88:

jesus









madam abeg i never since 2015 This guy own just weak me This guy own just weak me

Like fayose sharing ponmo

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

mattyobrian:

. I did so last week. lunch money to all my whatsapp fans. na smal thing abeg give me u wattapps number na abeg give me u wattapps number na

nice of her

When God blesses you, he needs you to share it with those who don't have. If everyone did this, probably we'd have a better world. Well done Toke 2 Likes