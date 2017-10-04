Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) (9704 Views)

What I Saw In My Uncle's Compound



You can't believe all these were found in my Uncle's compound , the plants are green while the Animals are healthy . How I wish everyone in Nigeria have this type of Garden in their backyard.



No doubt, Nigeria is blessed. Nigeria can only survive if we take agriculture serious



The land is fertile



The weather is good



God bless Nigeria 11 Likes 2 Shares

farmTech



pavorea



come and see beautiful farm 2 Likes

That's what I want to do after I have some investments making regular earnings 4 Likes

is anything wrong with what u saw? 24 Likes

Your uncle has got it all right and well.....this is the next level in this country for everyone. 12 Likes

internationalman:

is anything wrong with what u saw?

nothing wrong bro, i was just amazed ni nothing wrong bro, i was just amazed ni 1 Like

AnodaIT:

That's what I want to do after I have some investments making regular earnings

me too im planing to do the same soon me too im planing to do the same soon

moscobabs:



I'm not sure Lalasticlala will be impressed....theres no snake in your uncle's compound. Is there snake?I'm not sure Lalasticlala will be impressed....theres no snake in your uncle's compound. 39 Likes 4 Shares

Operation feed the nation



Just imagine every family owning a farm like this...



But No, landlords will build up the whole compound... That there is no space for fresh air sef. 4 Likes 2 Shares

You uncle seems to have returned to the garden of Eden! 7 Likes

cosby02:

I'm not sure Lalasticlala will be impressed....theres no snake in your uncle's compound. Then I will have to tell.him to start rearing snakes Then I will have to tell.him to start rearing snakes 4 Likes

I like your Uncle.

Is your brother married? If not I have a sister for him 1 Like 1 Share

Your Uncle knows what the Nigeria is all about 1 Like

There we go with 1MP phone camera everytime

Another news abeg Meanwhile "war for the planet of the apes"is out now very interesting movie

My dream is to be a farmer last last

Beware of snakes in that compound o!

Chai. Where does he live?

Den of snakes... Be ready for them.

moscobabs:

everywhere is not a village so not everybody can have it in their backyard



if davido show you wetin dey for im uncle backyard wetin you go talk everywhere is not a village so not everybody can have it in their backyardif davido show you wetin dey for im uncle backyard wetin you go talk 2 Likes

farmer friendly

I can saw, even the animals are green. It's Jehovah's handywork my friend!

JamesReacher:

There we go with 1MP phone camera everytime Stop it. How do you mean?

Three gbosas for your uncle.. I'll like to do all these too when I settle down, although I will add goats to it because I like goats.