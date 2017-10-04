₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:06pm
What I Saw In My Uncle's Compound
You can't believe all these were found in my Uncle's compound , the plants are green while the Animals are healthy . How I wish everyone in Nigeria have this type of Garden in their backyard.
No doubt, Nigeria is blessed. Nigeria can only survive if we take agriculture serious
The land is fertile
The weather is good
God bless Nigeria
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:07pm
More
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:08pm
more
farmTech
pavorea
come and see beautiful farm
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 4:16pm
That's what I want to do after I have some investments making regular earnings
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by internationalman(m): 4:21pm
is anything wrong with what u saw?
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 4:22pm
Your uncle has got it all right and well.....this is the next level in this country for everyone.
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:24pm
internationalman:
nothing wrong bro, i was just amazed ni
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:26pm
AnodaIT:
me too im planing to do the same soon
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by internationalman(m): 4:34pm
moscobabs:OK
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by cosby02(m): 4:44pm
Is there snake?
I'm not sure Lalasticlala will be impressed....theres no snake in your uncle's compound.
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 4:50pm
Operation feed the nation
Just imagine every family owning a farm like this...
But No, landlords will build up the whole compound... That there is no space for fresh air sef.
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by Tolexander: 4:52pm
You uncle seems to have returned to the garden of Eden!
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 6:34pm
cosby02:Then I will have to tell.him to start rearing snakes
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by Chuukwudi(m): 6:42pm
I like your Uncle.
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by designer01(m): 6:43pm
Is your brother married? If not I have a sister for him
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by flawlessT(f): 6:43pm
Your Uncle knows what the Nigeria is all about
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by JamesReacher(m): 6:43pm
There we go with 1MP phone camera everytime
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by GloryCardinal(m): 6:44pm
Another news abeg Meanwhile "war for the planet of the apes"is out now very interesting movie
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by Valindazz(m): 6:44pm
My dream is to be a farmer last last
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by soath(m): 6:44pm
Beware of snakes in that compound o!
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 6:45pm
Chai. Where does he live?
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by premium9ja(m): 6:45pm
OK
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by nonut: 6:45pm
Den of snakes... Be ready for them.
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:46pm
moscobabs:
everywhere is not a village so not everybody can have it in their backyard
if davido show you wetin dey for im uncle backyard wetin you go talk
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by chuckskaycee: 6:46pm
farmer friendly
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 6:46pm
I can saw, even the animals are green. It's Jehovah's handywork my friend!
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by Flashh: 6:47pm
JamesReacher:Stop it. How do you mean?
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by Rilwayne001: 6:47pm
Three gbosas for your uncle.. I'll like to do all these too when I settle down, although I will add goats to it because I like goats.
|Re: The Plants And Animals I Saw In My Uncle's Compound (Photos) by iyke926(m): 6:47pm
Beautiful. It's good to have a little garden at the backyard of one's house. We try to emulate oyinbo but we don't wanna get our hands dirrty.
Those chicken don grow sha
