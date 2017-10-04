₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by Amagite: 4:20pm
Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede-Fawole has slammed an online report claiming she had a miscarriage in August. She posted a photo used in the report and wrote;
"If you want any information about me, my phone number isn't that difficult to get.. It will be appreciated if you referred to it as rumors and not claiming you called any bloody "Sources close to nobody". Miscarriage means the death of a child and should not be joked with. You don't have to wish me bad because you are looking for news. Miscarriage is not what you joke about. I reject miscarriage (It will never happen to me, because I am God's own)."
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by H2omaster: 6:26pm
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by GrandMufti: 6:26pm
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by oviejnr(m): 6:27pm
Monitoring spirits everywhere
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by free2ryhme: 6:27pm
Una wan commot the thing by force
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by Pidginwhisper: 6:27pm
The funniest part na be say thing reach front page without a single comment been made...Seun kill corruption before corruption kill Nairaland for you
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by Ruggedfitness: 6:27pm
"If you want any information about me, my phone number isn't that difficult to get.. It will be appreciated if you referred to it as rumors and not claiming you called any bloody "Sources close to nobody". Miscarriage means the death of a child and should not be joked with. You don't have to wish me bad because you are looking for news. Miscarriage is not what you joke about. I reject miscarriage (It will never happen to me, because I am God's own)."

A very matured response
A very matured response
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by Ochasky23(m): 6:28pm
Safe delivery
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by MhizzAJ(f): 6:28pm
Womb watchers and monitoring spirits
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by free2ryhme: 6:28pm
awon womb watchers
how market
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by Foxtrox266: 6:29pm
Amagite:and how is dis our busnx
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by oshe11(m): 6:29pm
These bloggers
Indirectly SWEARING for themselves
But Seriously.....
Nigerians can be funny ooo
Automatically thinking someone is RICH cos He is FAIR n HANDSOME
Me: Madam how much is the toothpaste
Madam: YELLOW! na 400naira ooo
Me: U no sell 200(Knowing its 250)
Madam: Shuu! YELLOW! U still dey Price
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by Nov6(m): 6:29pm
I don't know her
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by Disneylady(f): 6:31pm
Who is she? coz..............
We don't know her here in Sao Tome & Principe
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by ct2(m): 6:31pm
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by nairavsdollars: 6:32pm
Bloody yeyebrity
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by Teadavid23(m): 6:33pm
Toor mogbo o
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by joystickextend1(m): 6:33pm
okay seen..
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by Samsimple(m): 6:34pm
Like seriously who dis want help
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by muller101(m): 6:34pm
She aborted the pregnancy. Which miscarriage
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by kabakaauu: 6:34pm
Pls show me the Blogger way blog the nonsense...
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by ARISTOCRATDAMMY1(m): 6:35pm
miscarriage or Not after 9months we go know ,if you like Slam if you hammer .....
All this bloggers no get better gist self
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by GloryCardinal(m): 6:40pm
My spirit is pushing me to be a blogger but not to this level my question "bloggers do you have sense ?.....
|Re: Yvonne Jegede Slams Miscarriage Reports by michealdeco(m): 6:48pm
She has said it all
Lemme come and be going
