|Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by 40ng: 1:28pm
Checkout the Reactions Of Fans Over the Semi Nude Pictures Released By One of the Top Nollywood Actresses , Yvonne Jegede. Viviangist is serving the comments as hot as possible!! Some of her followers are not really happy people --- At a point i almost believed they were transferring aggression ... Read below.
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by 40ng: 1:29pm
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by biacan(f): 1:30pm
They should leave her alone she's just recovering from the miscarriage she had and if these is the best way she feels can take it off her mind then so be it
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by fuckerstard: 1:32pm
Jobless people everywhere.
That's not nakèd jor.
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by iamJ: 1:32pm
sorry for anybody that takes things said on instagram seriously
Click on their profiles and see the people talking
The poor in nigeria are very judgmental
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Preca(f): 1:32pm
...people giving themselves headache over someone else's issue
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by itspzpics(m): 1:46pm
her body her bizz
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Airforce1(m): 1:48pm
biacan:
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by biacan(f): 1:50pm
Airforce1:Go eat your remaining provisions and leave me alone
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Airforce1(m): 1:52pm
biacan:You didn't tell me you were hungry and needed some , I woulda shared with you.
I don't eat alone , I swear.
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by biacan(f): 1:57pm
Airforce1:Next time wash the cup you use to drink tea before drinking water with it
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Airforce1(m): 1:58pm
biacan:Lol my dear paddy
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Oyiboman69: 2:01pm
Confused creatures
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by biacan(f): 2:01pm
Airforce1:Nah true talk abi you think say I No go notice am
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Airforce1(m): 2:05pm
biacan:No be everything you see you suppose talk na
So how are you and your queen friends doing
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by biacan(f): 2:07pm
Airforce1:We doing great.....watch out for our grand entrance to the nairaland party with me and my fellow queens
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Airforce1(m): 2:10pm
biacan:Are you girls coming for real?
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by biacan(f): 2:12pm
Airforce1:Sure with our security men so better behave when you see me
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Airforce1(m): 2:13pm
biacan:Lol
Dress sexy sha
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Giddymoney(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by festwiz(m): 2:24pm
She looks good, really good..
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Esmael699: 2:24pm
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Adaumunocha(f): 2:24pm
Her husband is probably open minded
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by abbeyty(m): 2:26pm
is her husband complaing? all these Internet busybody self. I will be back i am off to studio
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by muller101(m): 2:31pm
The hubby is forking elsewhere
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by jaymejate(m): 2:32pm
Olosho
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by cutefergiee(m): 2:36pm
see chocolate body
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by Earthquake1: 2:37pm
It's like she is not getting enough attention from her husband.
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by tayo200(m): 2:40pm
ebony...pass me some Vaseline pls
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by GeniusVincent(m): 2:41pm
Who cares.Nairalanders show me some love that's genuine
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by GeniusVincent(m): 2:42pm
I am new here.
|Re: Fans Slam Yvonne Jegede For Dropping Racy Pictures by chloride6: 2:42pm
Thick feet
