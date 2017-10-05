₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by BOBBYTRICK: 7:03pm On Oct 04
Y'ello! From Oct. 7, we're modifying the 1.5GB plan to give you 1GB+500MB bonus only at night(1am - 7am) when you buy or renew. Thank you for choosing MTN
Crazy people, am still flexing NTEL unlimited + Glo
The rest network are counterfeit.����
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by prospero5(m): 7:06pm On Oct 04
what do they mean?
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by temblor1(m): 7:21pm On Oct 04
Keep deceiving youselfs. TSTV is here for good. You'll soon sell 1GB for 100 and no one will subscribe.
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by mikool007(m): 8:08pm On Oct 04
You People are just greedy thieves
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:20pm On Oct 04
What they mean is that
1GB will be for DAY and NIGHT
500MB Bonus will be able to be used ONLY at NIGHT !!!
But there's a way out sha.... Switch off your data by 12:58am to stop using the 1GB plan.
Put your data back on by 1:05am to switch to the 500MB plan.
If you want to use it without touching the 1GB plan.
DO NOT SWITCH OFF YOUR DATA ONCE IT'S PAST 7AM.
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by femidejulius(m): 10:08pm On Oct 04
Seems thieves from South Africa aren't leaving Nigeria anytime soon.
Shoprite - South African big thief
MTN - South African bigger thief
DSTV - South African biggest thief.
While South Africans kill, loot and destroy Nigerians legitimate business in South Africa hiding under xenophobic, their businesses in Nigeria continue to steal from us.
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by Iamzik: 10:51pm On Oct 04
femidejulius:
You forgot......
Stanbic IBTC
Pep Store
SabMiller
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by Nbote(m): 11:12pm On Oct 04
Rapsowdee01:
Kip dreaming.. So u think a programmed system is bypassable by jus switching on ur end. They'll have d data on various accounts and d deductions are solely based on their system timing not urs. Anyways abeg make una help me buy my data. My rates are beta than theirs jare. Wen one door closes a beta one opens. U can get two GB for as low as one thousand two hundred on mtn. zero eight zero six four tiri one eight four two one.
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by asuustrike2009: 11:25pm On Oct 04
Ncc should be blamed for this madness
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by fidalgo19: 11:39pm On Oct 04
What kind of bleeping network is this, I will remove that wooden of eye of that human being who approved this.
Am switching back to glo with 4G network if this poo happens.
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by Sava4: 8:16am
No
So call Biafra versus Zambia game
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by obajoey(m): 8:16am
This MTN people sha.
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by Chukason1(m): 8:17am
Airtel remains the best .... Imagine 6gb for 2000 ....
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:17am
How much please
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by martineverest(m): 8:17am
It's really shocking
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by MrTymlez: 8:18am
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by teamsynergy: 8:18am
Nbote:
this trick once worked.....
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by grin88(m): 8:19am
empty hen
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by TeamSimple(m): 8:19am
femidejulius:while you think about the thieving ,also think about the employment they bring
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by tbanj07(m): 8:19am
Ori won ti baje...staying up all night tori 500MB
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by benueguy(m): 8:19am
Hmm... I prefer all these resellers to MTN. 1.5GB doesn't last. I tried it once and regretted
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by Jboy5050(m): 8:19am
AIRTEL DOUBLE DATA ROCKS...MTN should go and sleep...
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by greatman247(m): 8:20am
H
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by MrTymlez: 8:20am
Chukason1:
Say God
how pls
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by talk2percy(m): 8:21am
Hahaha...the fear of TSTV!!!! I love this...buh we no go buy...na our own we sabi now....unless una go sale am for fifty naira?
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by Nackzy: 8:21am
Thief's... Copy copy u cant do something on your own... After glo is giving us 3.5gig for one thousand... Ur now giving ur own on stupid condition... U don't value your customers...their sleep at night isn't important to you fools.... Wen I become a fed house member my first motion will be a bill for only indigenous telecommunication companies to be operating in Nigeria
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by Gkemz(m): 8:22am
Time for them to lose their customers to other networks. MTN is yet to learn from DSTV, her sister company.
|Re: MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) by martineverest(m): 8:22am
Nbote:I think the guy is correct....I noticed that my normal data got finished with the bonus remaining. .I woke up 5.30 browsed till 9 .am
