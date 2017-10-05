Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / MTN Modifies 1.5GB Data Plan, Limits Bonus To Night Only (1am - 7am) (7371 Views)

Y'ello! From Oct. 7, we're modifying the 1.5GB plan to give you 1GB+500MB bonus only at night(1am - 7am) when you buy or renew. Thank you for choosing MTN





Crazy people, am still flexing NTEL unlimited + Glo

The rest network are counterfeit.���� 4 Likes

what do they mean?

Keep deceiving youselfs. TSTV is here for good. You'll soon sell 1GB for 100 and no one will subscribe. 63 Likes

You People are just greedy thieves 2 Likes

What they mean is that





1GB will be for DAY and NIGHT



500MB Bonus will be able to be used ONLY at NIGHT !!!





But there's a way out sha.... Switch off your data by 12:58am to stop using the 1GB plan.



Put your data back on by 1:05am to switch to the 500MB plan.

If you want to use it without touching the 1GB plan.



DO NOT SWITCH OFF YOUR DATA ONCE IT'S PAST 7AM. 9 Likes 1 Share

Seems thieves from South Africa aren't leaving Nigeria anytime soon.



Shoprite - South African big thief

MTN - South African bigger thief

DSTV - South African biggest thief.



While South Africans kill, loot and destroy Nigerians legitimate business in South Africa hiding under xenophobic, their businesses in Nigeria continue to steal from us. 17 Likes 1 Share

You forgot......



Stanbic IBTC

Pep Store

SabMiller You forgot......Stanbic IBTCPep StoreSabMiller 8 Likes

Kip dreaming.. So u think a programmed system is bypassable by jus switching on ur end. They'll have d data on various accounts and d deductions are solely based on their system timing not urs. Anyways abeg make una help me buy my data. My rates are beta than theirs jare. Wen one door closes a beta one opens. U can get two GB for as low as one thousand two hundred on mtn. zero eight zero six four tiri one eight four two one. Kip dreaming.. So u think a programmed system is bypassable by jus switching on ur end. They'll have d data on various accounts and d deductions are solely based on their system timing not urs. Anyways abeg make una help me buy my data. My rates are beta than theirs jare. Wen one door closes a beta one opens. U can get two GB for as low as one thousand two hundred on mtn. zero eight zero six four tiri one eight four two one. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Ncc should be blamed for this madness 1 Like

What kind of bleeping network is this, I will remove that wooden of eye of that human being who approved this.

Am switching back to glo with 4G network if this poo happens.

This MTN people sha.

Airtel remains the best .... Imagine 6gb for 2000 ....

How much please

It's really shocking

Nbote:





Kip dreaming.. So u think a programmed system is bypassable by jus switching on ur end. They'll have d data on various accounts and d deductions are solely based on their system timing not urs



this trick once worked..... this trick once worked.....

empty hen

Ori won ti baje...staying up all night tori 500MB 3 Likes

Hmm... I prefer all these resellers to MTN. 1.5GB doesn't last. I tried it once and regretted 2 Likes

AIRTEL DOUBLE DATA ROCKS...MTN should go and sleep... 1 Like

Chukason1:

Airtel remains the best .... Imagine 6gb for 2000 ....

Say God



how pls

Hahaha...the fear of TSTV!!!! I love this...buh we no go buy...na our own we sabi now....unless una go sale am for fifty naira?

Thief's... Copy copy u cant do something on your own... After glo is giving us 3.5gig for one thousand... Ur now giving ur own on stupid condition... U don't value your customers...their sleep at night isn't important to you fools.... Wen I become a fed house member my first motion will be a bill for only indigenous telecommunication companies to be operating in Nigeria 4 Likes 1 Share

Time for them to lose their customers to other networks. MTN is yet to learn from DSTV, her sister company.