Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by lalasticlala(m): 7:09pm
Fear has gripped the residents of Bayelsa State as a deadly viral epidemic known as “monkeypox” has broken out in the state.

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a rare disease that occurs primarily in remote parts of Central and West Africa, near tropical rainforests.

“The monkeypox virus can cause a fatal illness in humans and, although it is similar to human smallpox which has been eradicated, it is much milder,” WHO says.

It was authoritatively learnt that a medical doctor and 10 persons who came down with the monkeypox had been quarantined in an isolation centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The isolation centre was reportedly created by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and the epidemiological team of the state’s Ministry of Health to control the spread of the virus.

The NCDC and the epidemiological team were said to be tracking 49 other persons who were said to have come in contact with persons who were already infected.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, confirmed the development, saying that samples of the virus had been sent to the World Health Organisation laboratory in Dakar, Senegal, for confirmation.

He described monkeypox as a viral illness caused by a group of viruses that include chicken pox and smallpox, adding that the first case was noticed in the Democratic Republic of Congo and subsequent outbreaks in West African region.

The commissioner explained that the virus has the Central African and the West African types, saying that the the West African type is milder and has no records of mortality.

Etebu stated, “Recently in Bayelsa State, we noticed a suspected outbreak of monkeypox. It has not been confirmed. We have sent samples to the World Health Organisation’s reference laboratory in Dakar, Senegal.

”When that comes out, we will be sure that it is confirmed. But from all indications, it points towards it.

”As the name implies, the virus was first seen in monkey, but can also be found in all bush animals such as rats, squirrels and antelopes.

”The source is usually all animals. It was first seen in monkeys and that is why it is called monkeypox. But every bush animals such as rats, squirrels, and antelopes are involved.

“So, the secretions from particularly dead animals are highly contagious.”

He listed the symptoms of monkeypox as severe headache, fever, back pains, etc., noting that most worrisome of all the signs are rashes bigger than those caused by chicken pox.

The commissioner said the rashes are usually frightening and usually spread to the entire body of infected persons.

Speaking on the Bayelsa case, Etebu stated, “We noticed the first index case from Agbura, where somebody was purported to have killed and eaten a monkey and after that, the people who are neighbours and families started developing the rashes.

“We have seen cases from as far as Biseni. We invited the NCDC together with our own epidemiological team from the Bayelsa Ministry of Health.

“We have been able to trace most of the people who have come in contact with the patients.

“So far, we have 10 patients and we have created an isolation centre at the NDUTH and most of them are on admission and we are following up the 49 cases that we are suspecting might come down with the illness.

“As a state, we are taking care of all the expenses of all the isolated cases.

“The disease has an incubation period and it is also self-limiting in the sense that within two to four weeks, you get healed and it confers you with immunity for life.

“We have mobilised virtually every arsenal at our disposal in terms of sensitising the general public and making them aware by radio programmes, jingles and fliers. So, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has mobilised fully to Bayelsa State. We are on top of the situation.

“The only thing I will tell the general public is to observe hand hygiene and ensure they don’t come in contact with dead animals and their secretions. The disease is air-borne too. So when you come down with it, it is very infectious.

“People should wash their hands whenever they go in or come out of their houses. If they come in touch with animals, they should ensure that they wash their hands.

“They should be very vigilant. People should report any similar cases to the relevant authorities.

“A lot of people have come down with the symptoms, but they are hiding in their houses. If they hide, there is the propensity for the infection to spread.

“It is better to quarantine them and treat them so that we can interrupt the spread of the disease.

“People should be calm and they shouldn’t get frightened. The state has distributed personal protective equipment to workers and they are using them.”

http://punchng.com/breaking-monkeypox-hits-bayelsa-medical-doctor-10-others-quarantined/


Human Monkeypox, DRC 1984.
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by prospero5(m): 7:11pm
before it was chickenpox. now it is monkeypox. before you know, it will be buharipox.

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Lalas247(f): 7:12pm
Omg shocked
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by obafemee80(m): 7:14pm
May GOD save us all

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by AfonjaConehead: 7:15pm
Monkeypos ke?
Well thank God it aint snakepos..
God pls help them..

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by temblor1(m): 7:16pm
“The monkeypox virus can cause a fatal illness in humans and, although it is similar to human smallpox which has been eradicated, it is much milder,” WHO says. Pls what is this?

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:18pm
monkeypox shocked

wtf is dis fuggery shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by piperson(m): 7:18pm
Shisos!!!!!


Hope it is not sexually transmitted

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by smartistics(m): 7:19pm
Dear Lord!
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Tinnytony24(m): 7:19pm
Chai cry... Someone brief me abeg undecided
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by rozayx5(m): 7:19pm
hope their useless governor


takes this serious

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by nNEOo(m): 7:19pm
nasty
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Drniyi4u(m): 7:19pm
Strange diseases every 2 years, may God help us in this country!
sad

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by aleeyus(m): 7:19pm
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Ninethmare: 7:19pm
Buhari ! Buhari !! Buhari !!!

Just kill us

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by lawboss: 7:19pm
May the Good Lord heal all those infected and eradicate such this disease ijn.Amen.....our cas is different...

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Narldon(f): 7:19pm


Monkeypox Viral Disease

Monkeypox virus is an Orthopoxvirus, a genus of the family Poxviridae that contains other viral species that target mammals. The virus is found mainly in tropical rainforest regions of central and West Africa.

The virus was first discovered in monkeys (hence the name) in 1958, and in humans in 1970. Between 1970 and 1986, over 400 cases in humans were reported. Small viral outbreaks with a death rate in the range of 10% and a secondary human to human infection rate of about the same amount occur routinely in equatorial Central and West Africa.

The primary route of infection is thought to be contact with the infected animals or their bodily fluids.

The virus can spread both from animal to human and from human to human. Infection from animal to human can occur via an animal bite or by direct contact with an infected animal’s bodily fluids. The virus can spread from human to human by both respiratory (airborne) contact and contact with infected person's bodily fluids.

Risk factors for transmission include sharing a bed, room, or using the same utensils as an infected patient. Increased transmission risk associated with factors involving introduction of virus to the oral mucosa.

Incubation period is 10–14 days. Prodromal symptoms include swelling of lymph nodes, muscle pain, headache, fever, prior to the emergence of the rash.The rash is usually only present on the trunk but has the capacity to spread to the palms and soles of the feet, occurring in a centrifugal distribution. The initial macular lesions exhibit a papular, then vesicular and pustular appearance.


Symptoms and course

In humans, monkeypox is similar to smallpox, although it is often milder. Vaccination against smallpox is assumed to provide protection against human monkeypox infection considering they are closely related viruses and the vaccine protects animals from experimental lethal monkeypox challenge. This has not been conclusively demonstrated in humans because routine smallpox vaccination was discontinued following the apparent eradication of smallpox and due to safety concerns with the vaccine. Limited person-to-person spread of infection has been reported in disease-endemic areas in Africa. Case-fatality ratios in Africa have ranged from 1% to 10%.

Prevention and treatment
Currently, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox. Smallpox vaccine has been reported to reduce the risk of monkeypox among previously vaccinated persons in Africa. The decrease in immunity to poxviruses in exposed populations is a factor in the prevalence of monkeypox. It is attributed both to waning cross-protective immunity among those vaccinated before 1980 when mass smallpox vaccinations were discontinued, and to the gradually increasing proportion of unvaccinated individuals.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that persons investigating monkeypox outbreaks and involved in caring for infected individuals or animals should receive a smallpox vaccination to protect against monkeypox. Persons who have had close or intimate contact with individuals or animals confirmed to have monkeypox should also be vaccinated. The people who have been infected can be vaccinated up to 14 days after exposure.


SOURCE: Wikipedia

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by dazzlingd: 7:20pm
we know of chicken pox, we know of small pox....pls which is monkey pox??
Definitely the gods are angry

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by CallMeNJay: 7:20pm
Monkeypox
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Pidginwhisper: 7:20pm
grin
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:20pm
they want to stop chopping bush meat again sad

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by CallMeNJay: 7:20pm
Hmmm
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Santinojr: 7:20pm
They deserve it. Meat Don finish sotey na monkey sweet pass
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Leopantro: 7:20pm
Remembered that series of Boondocks where Uncle Rockus said "Goddam Nigerian Monkey pox""?

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Narldon(f): 7:20pm
Ok
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by LexngtonSteele: 7:21pm
Why would any sane person kill a monkey for meat?
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by burg: 7:21pm
Nigerian with their disease again

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:21pm
prospero5:
before it was chickenpox. now it is monkeypox. before you know, it will be buharipox
since it started in bayelsa we can also call it jonapox

Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by BuhariNaWah: 7:22pm
Monkey what?!

