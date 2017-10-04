₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by lalasticlala(m): 7:09pm
Fear has gripped the residents of Bayelsa State as a deadly viral epidemic known as “monkeypox” has broken out in the state.
Human Monkeypox, DRC 1984.
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by prospero5(m): 7:11pm
before it was chickenpox. now it is monkeypox. before you know, it will be buharipox.
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Lalas247(f): 7:12pm
Omg
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by obafemee80(m): 7:14pm
May GOD save us all
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by AfonjaConehead: 7:15pm
Monkeypos ke?
Well thank God it aint snakepos..
God pls help them..
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by temblor1(m): 7:16pm
“The monkeypox virus can cause a fatal illness in humans and, although it is similar to human smallpox which has been eradicated, it is much milder,” WHO says. Pls what is this?
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:18pm
monkeypox
wtf is dis fuggery
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by piperson(m): 7:18pm
Shisos!!!!!
Hope it is not sexually transmitted
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by smartistics(m): 7:19pm
Dear Lord!
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Tinnytony24(m): 7:19pm
Chai ... Someone brief me abeg
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by rozayx5(m): 7:19pm
hope their useless governor
takes this serious
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by nNEOo(m): 7:19pm
nasty
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Drniyi4u(m): 7:19pm
Strange diseases every 2 years, may God help us in this country!
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by aleeyus(m): 7:19pm
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Ninethmare: 7:19pm
Buhari ! Buhari !! Buhari !!!
Just kill us
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by lawboss: 7:19pm
May the Good Lord heal all those infected and eradicate such this disease ijn.Amen.....our cas is different...
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Narldon(f): 7:19pm
Monkeypox Viral Disease
Monkeypox virus is an Orthopoxvirus, a genus of the family Poxviridae that contains other viral species that target mammals. The virus is found mainly in tropical rainforest regions of central and West Africa.
The virus was first discovered in monkeys (hence the name) in 1958, and in humans in 1970. Between 1970 and 1986, over 400 cases in humans were reported. Small viral outbreaks with a death rate in the range of 10% and a secondary human to human infection rate of about the same amount occur routinely in equatorial Central and West Africa.
The primary route of infection is thought to be contact with the infected animals or their bodily fluids.
The virus can spread both from animal to human and from human to human. Infection from animal to human can occur via an animal bite or by direct contact with an infected animal’s bodily fluids. The virus can spread from human to human by both respiratory (airborne) contact and contact with infected person's bodily fluids.
Risk factors for transmission include sharing a bed, room, or using the same utensils as an infected patient. Increased transmission risk associated with factors involving introduction of virus to the oral mucosa.
Incubation period is 10–14 days. Prodromal symptoms include swelling of lymph nodes, muscle pain, headache, fever, prior to the emergence of the rash.The rash is usually only present on the trunk but has the capacity to spread to the palms and soles of the feet, occurring in a centrifugal distribution. The initial macular lesions exhibit a papular, then vesicular and pustular appearance.
Symptoms and course
In humans, monkeypox is similar to smallpox, although it is often milder. Vaccination against smallpox is assumed to provide protection against human monkeypox infection considering they are closely related viruses and the vaccine protects animals from experimental lethal monkeypox challenge. This has not been conclusively demonstrated in humans because routine smallpox vaccination was discontinued following the apparent eradication of smallpox and due to safety concerns with the vaccine. Limited person-to-person spread of infection has been reported in disease-endemic areas in Africa. Case-fatality ratios in Africa have ranged from 1% to 10%.
Prevention and treatment
Currently, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox. Smallpox vaccine has been reported to reduce the risk of monkeypox among previously vaccinated persons in Africa. The decrease in immunity to poxviruses in exposed populations is a factor in the prevalence of monkeypox. It is attributed both to waning cross-protective immunity among those vaccinated before 1980 when mass smallpox vaccinations were discontinued, and to the gradually increasing proportion of unvaccinated individuals.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that persons investigating monkeypox outbreaks and involved in caring for infected individuals or animals should receive a smallpox vaccination to protect against monkeypox. Persons who have had close or intimate contact with individuals or animals confirmed to have monkeypox should also be vaccinated. The people who have been infected can be vaccinated up to 14 days after exposure.
SOURCE: Wikipedia
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by dazzlingd: 7:20pm
we know of chicken pox, we know of small pox....pls which is monkey pox??
Definitely the gods are angry
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by CallMeNJay: 7:20pm
Monkeypox
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Pidginwhisper: 7:20pm
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:20pm
they want to stop chopping bush meat again
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by CallMeNJay: 7:20pm
Hmmm
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Santinojr: 7:20pm
They deserve it. Meat Don finish sotey na monkey sweet pass
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Leopantro: 7:20pm
Remembered that series of Boondocks where Uncle Rockus said "Goddam Nigerian Monkey pox""?
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by Narldon(f): 7:20pm
Ok
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by LexngtonSteele: 7:21pm
Why would any sane person kill a monkey for meat?
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by burg: 7:21pm
Nigerian with their disease again
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:21pm
prospero5:since it started in bayelsa we can also call it jonapox
Re: Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined by BuhariNaWah: 7:22pm
Monkey what?!
