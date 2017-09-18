Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Bridge Barrier Falls On Vehicle In Kaduna. 6 Passengers Killed (Graphic Pics) (5314 Views)

Read the report as shared by ‎Idris Ahmed‎ on Facebook;



HOW CORRUPTION AND RECKLESSNESS KILLED THEM!



This ghastly accident happened on Monday,18/9/2017, at the flyover bridge in Kawo Kaduna. Ms Rabi Adam (in yellow dress lying dead on the road and in passport size photograph), was a student of the National Open University. She was on her way to sit for exam at Rigachukun, when she lost her life.



The yellow stripped barrier pole shown in the attached pictures was erected by Kaduna state government to stop lorries and heavy goods vehicles plying over the flyover bridge at Kawo. One reckless lorry driver decided to ignore traffic warning sign and attempted to access the bridge, thereby knocking the barrier off. It then dropped and destroyed the blue vehicle with its occupants, which was passing beneath the bridge. Six people confirmed dead at the scene. One person critically ill was taken to hospital.



Meanwhile, because of the delay in arrival of police and emergency services at the scene, thieves stole the wallet and mobile phone of late Ms Rabi Adam. They had the audacity to use the stolen phone to call her parents and tell them that their daughter had died in a ghastly accident.



CUPS investigator, who spoke with Ms Rabi's colleague, learnt that this is the third time that the same type of incidence happened at the same spot, taking innocent lives. The root cause of the problem is the bad engineering of the barrier pole. The money allocated to erect a foolproof barrier has been siphoned off. This makeshift barrier pole is poorly soldered. It is not fit for purpose. Each time it is hit by reckless drivers, the poor soldering gives way. The barrier pole then drops and causes fatalities.



Unless somebody in charge of roads at Kaduna state looks into this disgraceful and criminal negligence, our people will keep losing their lives at the Kawo flyover bridge. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace. Amen.



Very unfortunate.



RIP to the departed.

Jus imagine.. First off dat barrier must have been out of place and simply waiting for any impact to bring it down. And now these innocent ones have to pay d price with their lives... 4 Likes

So Sad. Avoidable accident. RIP

Please which day passes by without a bad news since the inception of Buhari



Just check and tell me 3 Likes

Rest in peace to the dead

RIP great souls! God knows the best.

Too many people have blood on their hands in this country and the tragedy is that they may not even be aware. What a shame to lose lives over such avoidable misdemeanor.

May their soul Rip..





Please which day passes by without a bad news since the inception of Buhari



What a pity...D moment one steps out of d house, he does not know whether he will return or not....what a world!!!!!! Its better one draw closer to God cos no one knows tomorrow..

This country, na waooo .

Many ways to die here

