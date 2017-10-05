Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Naira Closes Higher At N363 To A Dollar (2357 Views)

The Naira appreciated against the US dollar to N363 on Wednesday, up from N366 recorded a week ago.



The continuous intervention has helped sustain economic activities and stimulates growth, the central bank on Tuesday intervened again in the interbank foreign exchange market with the sale of $195 million.



Since the economy recovered in the second quarter, experts have said recovery was aided by the surge in global oil prices. Suggesting that recovery might be temporary if not diversify across key sectors.



Also, while oil sector rebounded from 15.4 percent contraction recorded in the first quarter to grow at 1.64 in the second quarter, the report showed growth is not broad-based with the manufacturing and services sectors growing below the preceding quarter. The non-oil sector contributes about 90 percent to the gross domestic product, suggesting sustainability of the sector is needed to deepen growth and create new jobs.



“Rising global oil prices remained the force behind economic recovery and has equipped the Central Bank of Nigeria with capital to consistently support the Naira and at the same time stimulate the economy by boosting forex liquidity,” said Samed Olukoya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Investors King Ltd.



Foreign reserves rose to $33 billion in September. Up from $31 billion in August.



Meanwhile, the Debt Management Office announced the Federal Government would raise between N270 billion and N330 billion in naira-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter.



According to the Debt Management office, Nigeria’s debt stood at N19.16 trillion as of June 2017. Foreign debt payment over the next 10 years is estimated to be over $11 billion.



$360 is the new utopia... Dis govt gan



What will it take to bring this number to N100?



Things have to improve drastically.



Hypocrisy can be described as a situation Where an individual condemns the gov't for poor economy and still wants the dollars at hand to appreciate....

This can only be news when the exchange rate for naira to dollar falls below 175. Where it was before clowns took over the government.



You don't expect the value of naira to dollar to appreciate when your economic policies are snuffing life out of businesses and industries.



This government is just a big mistake Nigeria will live to regret. A WASTE OF 4 GOOD YEARS IN PURSUITS OF FRIVOLITIES. 2 Likes

With all the billions injected, we are still in a deep mess. I am tempted to ask if those in charge of our financial sector in Nigeria are intelligent at all...



2019 is around the corner, and I am sure that those who are mismanaging this economy will end up surrendering their heads on the altar of true justice. When a country is led by dumb people, this is what we should expect.With all the billions injected, we are still in a deep mess. I am tempted to ask if those in charge of our financial sector in Nigeria are intelligent at all...2019 is around the corner, and I am sure that those who are mismanaging this economy will end up surrendering their heads on the altar of true justice.

HumanistMike:

What will it take to bring this number to N100?



Things have to improve drastically.



Peep my signature.



Hundred is too generous. They should reverse all their trashy policies and let that thing return to 166-200 of Jona era.

Hundred is too generous. They should reverse all their trashy policies and let that thing return to 166-200 of Jona era.

Nothing higher than N1 is to generous.

HumanistMike:

What will it take to bring this number to N100?



Things have to improve drastically.



Peep my signature.

If the average Nigerian is not into production of local substitutes or export, nothing would bring the dollar down to 100 Naira.

Except of course all US economy goes down the drain.



Except of course all US economy goes down the drain. 1 Like

Nice one.....Hypocrisy can be described as a situation Where an individual condemns the gov't for poor economy and still wants the dollars at hand to appreciate....



If the average Nigerian is not into production of local substitutes or export, nothing would bring the dollar down to 100 Naira.



Every Nigerian doesn't have to be into production for that to happen.

Every Nigerian doesn't have to be into production for that to happen.

Average was the key word.

Nothing higher than N1 is to generous.



N1 to 1$ is unrealistic. Nigeria doesn't have such capacity. A country still grappling with power issues can never reach that feat without being heavily industrialized and a prolific exporting nation. Not even China, the largest economy in Asia is on that level yet.

Average was the key word.

The page is on 1 because it's good news for Nigeria. The biafran, PDP and iPods goats are not here

N1 to 1$ is unrealistic. Nigeria doesn't have such capacity. A country still grappling with power issues can never reach that feat without being heavily industrialized and a prolific exporting nation. Not even China the largest economy in Asia is on that level yet.

Unrealistic or not, that should be our target. Always better to aim high.

This can only be news when the exchange rate for naira to dollar falls below 175. Where it was before clowns took over the government.



You don't expect the value of naira to dollar to appreciate when your economic policies are snuffing life out of businesses and industries.



This government is just a big mistake Nigeria will live to regret. A WASTE OF 4 GOOD YEARS IN PURSUITS OF FRIVOLITIES.

I just don't get it. I make payment for domain they charged at the rate of 367/$...then i withdraw from my Payoneer card they charge at 300/$...person confuse o

Pls is thr anyone who can buy dollr thru payoneer.



Pls is thr anyone who can buy dollr thru payoneer.

Unrealistic or not, that should be our target. Always better to aim high.



Our politicians, technocrats and even most Nigerians are not ready for that yet. We are still on the frivolity train calling ourselves Afonja, Flatino up and down, corruption, kidnappings, ritual killings, nepotism by these elites and other vices too numerous to mention. Let us wait another 200 years, maybe we'll achieve stable power first, then another 500years to attain a common sense driven civilization on our own and not inspired by neocolonialism.

Our politicians, technocrats and even most Nigerians are not ready for that yet. We are still on the frivolity train calling ourselves Afonja, Flatino up and down, corruption, kidnappings, ritual killings, nepotism by these elites and other vices too numerous to mention. Let us wait another 200 years, maybe we'll achieve stable power first, then another 500years to attain a common sense driven civilization on our own and not inspired by neocolonialism.

You are not a positive/optimistic human being. Please stop replying me.

You are not a positive/optimistic human being. Please stop replying me.



You have dreams, that's cool but Nigeria is not that fantasy world. Arrive derci!