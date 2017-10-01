₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by dainformant(m): 10:00am
Prof. Paul Otasowie of the Engineering Dept University of Benin was killed by unknown gun men last night, in what eyewitnesses said was a failed Kidnapping attempt. The past UBIT/SIWES director University of Benin, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen as he made to enter his house in the Ekehuan Road area of the Benin City, Edo state.
The professor's demise has thrown the the University Community into mourning.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/prof-paul-otasowie-shot-dead-in-benin-city-edo.html
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by dainformant(m): 10:01am
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by midehi2(f): 10:02am
He might have stepped on some cultist toes
But why always attack their victims at the entrance gate of their house, this is so common in Benin.
Chai! RIP
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by braivheart: 10:04am
From my own faculty
Very sad
RIP Professor Otasowie
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Nukilia: 10:04am
This is a sad situation which is experienced all through the country. The sad truth is that citizens will not hold their leaders accountable for the lapses in the security of lives and properties.
RIP to the professor.
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Tolexander: 10:06am
Nukilia:Not everything depends on government.
The killers/kidnappers know best why they killed him.
It may be due to the professors handwork or dirty deal he had with them.
In advance countries, things like this are also recorded, does that mean the governments aren't responsible?
Florida shooting and Las Vegas shooting are still in the air.
RIP Professor, if he really deserves it.
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Jorussia(m): 10:51am
Tolexander:Thank u jor.crime happens everywhere and there is no country that robbery and murder doesn't happen.If it was Nigeria that the recent las Vegas shooting happened, people would have start blaming govt.
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by DanielsParker(m): 11:12am
Rest in peace. Really unfortunate
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by free2ryhme: 12:14pm
dainformant:
Prof wey dey suspicious
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Pells: 12:14pm
Eyaah... If Buhari was doing his job perfectly This lectural won't be gone by now!!!
RIP THO
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Johndekd: 12:15pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by free2ryhme: 12:15pm
dainformant:
na wa ooo
na the family dey suffer pass for this kind thing
me sef matter over me sef
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by free2ryhme: 12:15pm
dainformant:
na waooo
Benin never change
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by itiswellandwell: 12:15pm
Rip to professor.
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by free2ryhme: 12:16pm
dainformant:
why was he the only one killed
Oga, not everything is at it seems
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Amosjaj(m): 12:17pm
Rip to the dead, cultists activities everywhere
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Nelsizzy(m): 12:17pm
Past UBIT/SIWES director? 200 level engineering students have hit their target
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Pavore9: 12:17pm
Could be cultists.
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by josephobaro(m): 12:18pm
Rip sir.
He lectured me on introduction to telecommunications.
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by martolux(m): 12:18pm
RIP Prof. May God in his infinite mercies grant the family the fortitude to bear this grt loss...Nowhere is safe this days o
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Deseo(f): 12:19pm
Oh God!!
Oh God!!
Otasowie??
Ah?
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Arysexy(m): 12:20pm
Prof Paul, an easy going lecturer. Taught me during my M.eng program in Uniben.
God rest your soul
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by slawomir: 12:20pm
ok
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by pyyxxaro: 12:20pm
Oshiomhole and Obaseki warn your boys oh
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by twentyk(m): 12:21pm
some lecturers deserve a bullet i swear
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by buffalowings: 12:21pm
Jorussia:
For your mind you don make sense abi.
In the aftermath of the shooting
Wasn't the issue of gun control brought to the fore.
twentyk:
Stop posting rubbish
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by IMASTEX: 12:22pm
Hmm
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by enemyofprogress: 12:22pm
Cult thing
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by martineverest(m): 12:23pm
he was a very quiet man
|Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Adadioranma79(f): 12:25pm
You made lotta sense, thank you
Tolexander:
