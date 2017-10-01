Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo (7219 Views)

The professor's demise has thrown the the University Community into mourning.



Source; Prof. Paul Otasowie of the Engineering Dept University of Benin was killed by unknown gun men last night, in what eyewitnesses said was a failed Kidnapping attempt. The past UBIT/SIWES director University of Benin, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen as he made to enter his house in the Ekehuan Road area of the Benin City, Edo state.The professor's demise has thrown the the University Community into mourning.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/prof-paul-otasowie-shot-dead-in-benin-city-edo.html

He might have stepped on some cultist toes





But why always attack their victims at the entrance gate of their house, this is so common in Benin.



Chai! RIP 1 Like





Very sad



RIP Professor Otasowie From my own facultyVery sadRIP Professor Otasowie 1 Like



RIP to the professor. This is a sad situation which is experienced all through the country. The sad truth is that citizens will not hold their leaders accountable for the lapses in the security of lives and properties.RIP to the professor. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nukilia:

This is a sad situation which is experienced all through the country. The sad truth is that citizens will not hold their leaders accountable for the lapses in the security of lives and properties.

RIP to the professor. Not everything depends on government.



The killers/kidnappers know best why they killed him.

It may be due to the professors handwork or dirty deal he had with them.



In advance countries, things like this are also recorded, does that mean the governments aren't responsible?

Florida shooting and Las Vegas shooting are still in the air.



RIP Professor, if he really deserves it. Not everything depends on government.The killers/kidnappers know best why they killed him.It may be due to the professors handwork or dirty deal he had with them.In advance countries, things like this are also recorded, does that mean the governments aren't responsible?Florida shooting and Las Vegas shooting are still in the air.RIP Professor, if he really deserves it. 9 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

Not everything depends on government.



The killers/kidnappers know best why they killed him.

It may be due to the professors handwork or dirty deal he had with them.



In advance countries, things like this are also recorded, does that mean the governments aren't responsible?

Florida shooting is still in the air.



RIP Professor, if he really deserves it. Thank u jor.crime happens everywhere and there is no country that robbery and murder doesn't happen.If it was Nigeria that the recent las Vegas shooting happened, people would have start blaming govt. Thank u jor.crime happens everywhere and there is no country that robbery and murder doesn't happen.If it was Nigeria that the recent las Vegas shooting happened, people would have start blaming govt.

Rest in peace. Really unfortunate

dainformant:

Prof wey dey suspicious Prof wey dey suspicious

Eyaah... If Buhari was doing his job perfectly This lectural won't be gone by now!!!

RIP THO 2 Likes

Rest in peace

dainformant:

na wa ooo

na the family dey suffer pass for this kind thing

me sef matter over me sef na wa ooona the family dey suffer pass for this kind thingme sef matter over me sef

dainformant:

na waooo

Benin never change na waoooBenin never change

Rip to professor.



dainformant:

why was he the only one killed





Oga, not everything is at it seems why was he the only one killedOga, not everything is at it seems

Rip to the dead, cultists activities everywhere

Past UBIT/SIWES director? 200 level engineering students have hit their target

Could be cultists.

Rip sir.

He lectured me on introduction to telecommunications.

RIP Prof. May God in his infinite mercies grant the family the fortitude to bear this grt loss...Nowhere is safe this days o

Oh God!!

Oh God!!

Otasowie??



Ah?

Prof Paul, an easy going lecturer. Taught me during my M.eng program in Uniben.



God rest your soul 2 Likes

ok

Oshiomhole and Obaseki warn your boys oh

some lecturers deserve a bullet i swear

Jorussia:

Thank u jor.crime happens everywhere and there is no country that robbery and murder doesn't happen.If it was Nigeria that the recent las Vegas shooting happened, people would have start blaming govt.

For your mind you don make sense abi.



In the aftermath of the shooting

Wasn't the issue of gun control brought to the fore.



twentyk:

some lecturers deserve a bullet i swear

Stop posting rubbish For your mind you don make sense abi.In the aftermath of the shootingWasn't the issue of gun control brought to the fore.Stop posting rubbish 2 Likes

Hmm

Cult thing

he was a very quiet man 1 Like