Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by dainformant(m): 10:00am
Prof. Paul Otasowie of the Engineering Dept University of Benin was killed by unknown gun men last night, in what eyewitnesses said was a failed Kidnapping attempt. The past UBIT/SIWES director University of Benin, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen as he made to enter his house in the Ekehuan Road area of the Benin City, Edo state.

The professor's demise has thrown the the University Community into mourning.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/prof-paul-otasowie-shot-dead-in-benin-city-edo.html

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by dainformant(m): 10:01am
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by midehi2(f): 10:02am
He might have stepped on some cultist toes


But why always attack their victims at the entrance gate of their house, this is so common in Benin.

Chai! RIP

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by braivheart: 10:04am
From my own faculty shocked

Very sad cry

RIP Professor Otasowie

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Nukilia: 10:04am
This is a sad situation which is experienced all through the country. The sad truth is that citizens will not hold their leaders accountable for the lapses in the security of lives and properties.
RIP to the professor.

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Tolexander: 10:06am
Nukilia:
This is a sad situation which is experienced all through the country. The sad truth is that citizens will not hold their leaders accountable for the lapses in the security of lives and properties.
RIP to the professor.
Not everything depends on government.

The killers/kidnappers know best why they killed him.
It may be due to the professors handwork or dirty deal he had with them.

In advance countries, things like this are also recorded, does that mean the governments aren't responsible?
Florida shooting and Las Vegas shooting are still in the air.

RIP Professor, if he really deserves it.

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Jorussia(m): 10:51am
Tolexander:
Not everything depends on government.

The killers/kidnappers know best why they killed him.
It may be due to the professors handwork or dirty deal he had with them.

In advance countries, things like this are also recorded, does that mean the governments aren't responsible?
Florida shooting is still in the air.

RIP Professor, if he really deserves it.
Thank u jor.crime happens everywhere and there is no country that robbery and murder doesn't happen.If it was Nigeria that the recent las Vegas shooting happened, people would have start blaming govt.
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by DanielsParker(m): 11:12am
Rest in peace. Really unfortunate
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by free2ryhme: 12:14pm
Prof wey dey suspicious
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Pells: 12:14pm
Eyaah... If Buhari was doing his job perfectly This lectural won't be gone by now!!!
RIP THO

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Johndekd: 12:15pm
Rest in peace
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by free2ryhme: 12:15pm
na wa ooo
na the family dey suffer pass for this kind thing
me sef matter over me sef
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by free2ryhme: 12:15pm
na waooo
Benin never change
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by itiswellandwell: 12:15pm
Rip to professor.

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by free2ryhme: 12:16pm
why was he the only one killed


Oga, not everything is at it seems
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Amosjaj(m): 12:17pm
Rip to the dead, cultists activities everywhere
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Nelsizzy(m): 12:17pm
Past UBIT/SIWES director? 200 level engineering students have hit their target
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Pavore9: 12:17pm
Could be cultists.
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by josephobaro(m): 12:18pm
Rip sir.
He lectured me on introduction to telecommunications.
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by martolux(m): 12:18pm
RIP Prof. May God in his infinite mercies grant the family the fortitude to bear this grt loss...Nowhere is safe this days o
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Deseo(f): 12:19pm
Oh God!!
Oh God!!
Otasowie??

Ah?
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Arysexy(m): 12:20pm
Prof Paul, an easy going lecturer. Taught me during my M.eng program in Uniben.

God rest your soul

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by slawomir: 12:20pm
ok
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by pyyxxaro: 12:20pm
Oshiomhole and Obaseki warn your boys oh
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by twentyk(m): 12:21pm
some lecturers deserve a bullet i swear
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by buffalowings: 12:21pm
Jorussia:
Thank u jor.crime happens everywhere and there is no country that robbery and murder doesn't happen.If it was Nigeria that the recent las Vegas shooting happened, people would have start blaming govt.

For your mind you don make sense abi.

In the aftermath of the shooting
Wasn't the issue of gun control brought to the fore.

twentyk:
some lecturers deserve a bullet i swear

Stop posting rubbish

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by IMASTEX: 12:22pm
Hmm
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by enemyofprogress: 12:22pm
Cult thing
Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by martineverest(m): 12:23pm
he was a very quiet man

Re: Paul Otasowie, UNIBEN Professor Shot Dead In Benin. Photo by Adadioranma79(f): 12:25pm
You made lotta sense, thank you
Tolexander:
Not everything depends on government.

The killers/kidnappers know best why they killed him.
It may be due to the professors handwork or dirty deal he had with them.

In advance countries, things like this are also recorded, does that mean the governments aren't responsible?
Florida shooting and Las Vegas shooting are still in the air.

RIP Professor, if he really deserves it.

