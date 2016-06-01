₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,552 members, 3,835,193 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 12:16 AM

Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down (17753 Views)

Free Medical/surgical Treatment Ongoing At Ibom Multi-speciality Hospital, Uyo / Free Medical / Surgical Treatment Ongoing At Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo... Hu / Akwa Ibom Specialist Hospital Kicks-off With Free Treatment (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Blue3k(m): 6:25pm On Oct 05


The Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has been shut down, just two years after it was built and commissioned by the administration of former governor Godswill Akpabio.

Almost all the health workers in the hospital were foreigners, mostly from India.

Mr. Akpabio had boasted that the hospital, which he described as ‘world class’, was better equipped and higher in status than university teaching hospitals in Nigeria, and that it was going to promote medical tourism in the country.

The multi-million dollar hospital was shut down in September after its private managers terminated their contract with the state government and withdrew from the facility.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the hospital on Monday evening, the facility was locked down; apart from the security officials, not a single person was inside its massive buildings.

Visitors were not allowed entry.

Some persons who had worked in the hospital told PREMIUM TIMES that the private managers – Cardiocare Medical Services Ltd – left because of unresolved issues bordering on funding by the state government.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dominic Ukpong, confirmed on Wednesday to this newspaper that the hospital has been closed down.

Mr. Ukpong, a medical doctor, admitted that there was a disagreement between the state government and Cardiocare Ltd over the funding of the Ibom Specialist Hospital. But he also accused Cardiocare of poor management of the facility.

“The administration of the hospital, in my opinion, has not been satisfactory,” Mr. Ukpong told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Their excuses have been that government didn’t meet its own part of the obligation. But I am a witness to the huge amount of money the government has given to the service provider to run the hospital. And we haven’t had much to show for it,” the health commissioner said.

He said money was released at various times for the running of the hospital, besides the $5 million start-off fund the state government gave to Cardiocare Ltd.

The hospital could not get its electric power from the power company since it was not connected to the national grid.

Mr. Ukpong said: “Apart from the fact that the state government was giving diesel free to their quarters, I remember that at some point the state government gave N250 million to them (Cardiocare), at their request, which they said they wanted to use to pay salaries.

“As soon as they were given the money they came and said that that was for arrears. They came back for more money.

“The state government has given them N50 million, also on request.

“They asked that the government should be paying them N30 million monthly for them to pay salaries to some consultants, especially the neurosurgeon. We gave them the money.”

Mr. Ukpong said that the former governor, Mr. Akpabio, who is the Senate Minority Leader, intervened around June and mediated in a meeting between the state government and Cardiocare.

Cardiocare, Mr. Ukpong said, did not honour any of the agreement reached at the meeting, among which was that the company should present to the state government a price-list of the services the hospital was rendering.
“You know people were complaining about the high cost of getting medical services there, and we wanted to make sure that our people had access to the medical care offered in the facility,” he said.

Mr. Ukpong said Cardiocare had insisted that they were scaling down the hospital operation because of lack of funds, but that the company refused to present a proposal for it to the government as agreed in the meeting.
The commissioner said the government released N180 million to Cardiocare after the meeting that was mediated by Mr. Akpabio.

“As soon as they collected the money they left,” Mr. Ukpong said.

A medical doctor who used to work in the hospital told PREMIUM TIMES that it struggled for survival because it did not enjoy much patronage from people within and outside Akwa Ibom.

The doctor, who did not want his name mentioned in this report, said Governor Udom Emmanuel and his administration did not care much about how the hospital was faring, adding that the governor never visited or promoted the hospital in order to encourage local patronage.

The doctor said that what may have eventually brought down the hospital was the “huge” resources it spent on the treatment of the victims of the December 2016 Uyo Church building collapse.

“Our hospital was where they brought almost everybody to; even people that were taken to other hospitals still came back to our hospital for treatment,” he said.

“We had up to 80 surgeries or more. We had over a hundred patients at that time.”

He said the state government did not pay for the treatment of the patients until things became really bad for the hospital.

“The governor released money in July, but by that time things were already bad, the surgeons that were making money for the hospital left,” he said.

The health commissioner, Mr. Ukpong, responded to the allegation, saying that the N180 million the state government gave to Cardiocare Ltd was partly meant for the treatment of the victims of the Reigners’ Bible Church collapse.

“They gave me an outrageous bill which I couldn’t agree with as a doctor,” he said.

“They were asking for N294 million for 300 out-patients and about 70-something in-patients.

“The hospital was complaining about money before the church incident. So, let nobody use that incident as an excuse,” he said.

Media reports put the amount at which the Akpabio administration used in setting up the hospital at N30 billion. But the health commissioner, Mr. Ukpong, said it was about N41 billion.

The hospital, which was one of the signature projects of the Akpabio administration, was hurriedly inaugurated in May 2015, few days to the end of the administration, even when the buildings were yet to be completed.

Governor Emmanuel said in June that the hospital was not well-equipped to produce optimum results, an assertion that has been re-echoed by the health commissioner.

“The whole thing wasn’t totally completed. The dialysis section didn’t come through. Three modular theatres were not yet completed. Some of the areas were not completed because the contractors did not have all their money,” said Mr. Ukpong, who revealed that the hospital was running at only 10 per cent of its total capacity.

The commissioner said the agreement between the state government and Cardiocare Ltd was done clearly in favour of the latter, adding that his office, for instance, didn’t have any supervisory role in the entire arrangement.

Also, he said he was not aware that the hospital managers ever paid any money to the state government, despite the agreement stipulating that they would be paying some revenues to the government.

Some patients who had paid medical fees to the hospital before it was shut down, unfortunately, became stranded when they were later prevented from entering the facility.

Inih Ebong, a former lecturer in the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was among the patients that were stuck after paying money to the hospital for a check-up.

Mr. Ebong had paid N30,000 for an abdominal scan – Barium enema – recommended by the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH, which referred him to the hospital.

The health workers at the Ibom Specialist Hospital, on three different days, kept asking Mr. Ebong to come back for a scan even when they must have known that the hospital was about being shut down. They told him at some point that they could not conduct the scan because of equipment breakdown.

Mr. Ebong till date has not been able to do the scan or get a refund from the hospital.

“And this was a scan that required you to stay without eating any food for at least two days before it,” Mr. Ebong said.

“In addition to that, they had prescribed a laxative for me to take, two tablets in the morning and another two in the evening. Then on the third day, the day for the scan proper, I was told to have an enema to clear whatever food particle may have remained in my digestive system,” he said, adding that he took a total of 24 tablets of the laxative and got fed up with it.

Mr. Ebong said he repeated the process of emptying his bowel thrice in less than one month, on the doctor’s advice, while waiting for the hospital to call him in for the scan.

When he telephoned the hospital on September 21, instead of being told to come in for a scan, he was informed that the facility had been shut down, Mr. Ebong told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The radiologist that picked up my call told me that there was no point coming to the hospital as the security guard won’t let me into the hospital premises,” he said.

The health commissioner, Mr. Ukpong, said for now nobody could say when the hospital would re-open.
The state government, he said, was talking with investors from Dubai and Canada.

Apart from this, the commissioner said the government was doing its best to maintain the hi-tech equipment in the hospital.

“I feel upset that it has come to this, but I also feel relieved that a poor administration has left,” Mr. Ukpong said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach Cardiocare Medical Services Ltd for its reaction.


Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245176-n41-billion-akwa-ibom-world-class-hospital-shut.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by abelprice(m): 6:28pm On Oct 05
Who cares.... beside how many pple can really afford it. Dem good wel wel nai buhari still dey go UK... undecided

2 Likes

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by SalamRushdie: 6:32pm On Oct 05
Oh God why doesn't anything ever work in this country

19 Likes

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by NigerDeltan(m): 6:33pm On Oct 05
What do you expect when Buhari refused to patronise them, even the minister of state for education is in London flexing our money

I just wish Donald Trump can just place embargo on this, well what do I know!

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Tolexander: 6:35pm On Oct 05
abelprice:
Who cares.... beside how many pple can really afford it. Dem good wel wel nai buhari still dey go UK... undecided
Buhari's issue is even better.

Why not mentioning the Governor that built the world class hospital, Godswill Akpabio, who dumped the hospital for a foreign hospital for treatment, after sustaining injuries in a car crash in 2015?

58 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by abelprice(m): 6:36pm On Oct 05
Tolexander:
Buhari's issue is even far.

Why not mentioning the Governor that built the world class hospital, Godswill Akpabio who dumped the hospital, for a foreign hospital for treatment, after sustaining injuries in a car crash in 2015?
Imagine.. undecided

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Blue3k(m): 6:38pm On Oct 05
Man Akwa Ibom rushed this project haphazardly. All these contract disputes and fact the opened this project to up before it was actually done shows this to be case. The management at least meridian is threatening to terminate contract because the state not paying them. The boundless ineptitude of these guys is astounding just reading these quotes.

The commissioner said his office, for instance, didn’t have any supervisory role in the entire arrangement.
Also, he said he was not aware that the hospital managers ever paid any money to the state government, despite the agreement stipulating that they would be paying some revenues to the government.
“The whole thing wasn’t totally completed. The dialysis section didn’t come through. Three modular theatres were not yet completed. Some of the areas were not completed because the contractors did not have all their money,” said Mr. Ukpong, who revealed that the hospital was running at only 10 per cent of its total capacity.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Jesusloveyou(m): 6:39pm On Oct 05
Wow

2 Likes

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Pavore9: 6:53pm On Oct 05
Akpabio did play a fast one.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Bari22(m): 7:05pm On Oct 05
misplaced priority

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by rottennaija(m): 7:07pm On Oct 05
Gov Udom is already achieving the record if being the worst state governor of Akwa Ibom state.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by LordIsaac(m): 7:25pm On Oct 05
Nijeriya!

1 Like

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Blue3k(m): 7:44pm On Oct 05
Anyway we can blame this on state government exclusively. It's crazy nobody in State legislature cared to probe into this or question them about these issues. Our state representatives are lap dogs for these guys to waste money. How can health minister not know if the hospital is carrying out contractual obligations?

The fact is statistically the hospital could have been run worked well if they weren't idiotic in execution. Nigerian's spend a billion dollars on medical tourism with 50% going to 50 per cent of the patients travelling to Europe, Asia, America and other parts of the world. If we captured a 10% of that market share the hospital would be profitable.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by AnodaIT(m): 7:55pm On Oct 05
That's what happens when you put the cart before the horse

Instead of for government to invest in the capacity of their people intellectually in education, they are sharing money and building super structures to be managed by foreigners

This is a state where basic government functions are run by consultants from Lagos because the state Civil Servants are not considered competent enough.

Education is in shambles as one teacher teaches over 80 students in public schools and in dilapidated buildings.

The Toothpick factory newly commissioned is almost shutting down due to lack of capacity

Le Meridian Hotel foreign managers left 3 months ago citing debts as government officials use complimentary cards to check in, accruing over N650m debt for government

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by juman(m): 8:24pm On Oct 05
LordIsaac:
Nijeriya!
Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Ezionye(f): 8:38pm On Oct 05
AnodaIT:
That's what happens when you put the cart before the horse

Instead of for government to invest in the capacity of their people intellectually in education, they are sharing money and building super structures to be managed by foreigners

This is a state where basic government functions are run by consultants from Lagos because the state Civil Servants are not considered competent enough.

Education is in shambles as one teacher teaches over 80 students in public schools and in dilapidated buildings.

The Toothpick factory newly commissioned is almost shutting down due to lack of capacity

Le Meridian Hotel foreign managers left 3 months ago citing debts as government officials use complimentary cards to check in, accruing over N650m debt for government

Erm

I do not think education is the answer especially theoretical as you seem to opine unless you are emphasizing skills acquisition.

However, I agree with the fact that we don't need super structures as this so called " world class " hospital. The problem with these so called projects is that they lack proper research as to their suitability to the Nigerian environment and also double as money siphoning avenues.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Blue3k(m): 8:49pm On Oct 05
Ezionye:


Erm

I do not think education is the answer especially theoretical as you seem to opine unless you are emphasizing skills acquisition.

However, I agree with the fact that we don't need super structures as this so called " world class " hospital. The problem with these so called projects is that they lack proper research as to their suitability to the Nigerian environment and also double as money siphoning avenues.

I've never heard of a theoretical doctor. You have to practice and gain skills to be considered a doctor. That's why the have that year of understudy they all practice. Then a lot learn under more experienced Doctor. Lastly every doctor has to do continuing education from what I know in USA.

The second part is funny. What sort of research are these clowns doing then. It's pure thievery and ineptitude.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by eagleeye2: 8:55pm On Oct 05
SalamRushdie:
Oh God why doesn't anything ever work in this country
I beg to disagree bro. Corruption still works in this country.
grin

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by yanshDoctor: 9:02pm On Oct 05
maintenance culture is own problem. nothing is working in this country. even abuja stadium federal government cannot manage it.

1 Like

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by YelloweWest: 9:50pm On Oct 05
At least them see the hospital on ground.

Ameathief said the $200 million dollars approved for hospital was duped from him angry

4 Likes

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Chukason1(m): 9:50pm On Oct 05
....This happens when you employ Yoruba as workers .... Laziness sets in

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by neonly: 9:51pm On Oct 05
But why undecided undecided undecided
Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Integrityfarms(m): 9:51pm On Oct 05
Yes ọ.... Devil bless our politicians
Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by gaeul(f): 9:52pm On Oct 05
nau wa...Naija ll never plan for re-current expenditure

The Many lies of Nigerian celebrities>Mercy Johnson Caught in the Act
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/the-many-lies-of-nigerian-celebrities.html
Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by MrPresident1: 9:53pm On Oct 05
Dry bones shall rise again
Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Adaumunocha(f): 9:53pm On Oct 05
Bad news
Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by cristianisraeli: 9:53pm On Oct 05
maintenance is our major problem in nigeria..we are cursed

when the zombie king goes to london to treat himself

even the akpabio guy goes abroad for treatment

very soon they will auction the place and turn it to a CLUB HOUSE..LOL

2 Likes

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by mazizitonene(m): 9:54pm On Oct 05
Nigerians and lack of maintenance culture....
Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Uyi168(m): 9:54pm On Oct 05
I fear who nor fear this country..
Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Uyi168(m): 9:56pm On Oct 05
Chukason1:
....This happens when you employ Yoruba as workers .... Laziness sets in
SHUT UP

2 Likes

Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Ezedon(m): 9:56pm On Oct 05
That's why good things hardly come to Nigeria
Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by wayne4loan: 9:56pm On Oct 05
Corruption And Bad-management angry

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Help, I Feel Sick After Taking A Drink / My Phobia Story / Help, I Want To Stop Drinking And Smoking Of Cigarettes

Viewing this topic: uzicuzy(m), Yhemzie(m), codedcliq, ziddy(m), bluice2(m), KikiBlack, GidiWoodsMan, Bollyfag(f), Presidiotbuhari, trendyfact, ubox, DanWrites(m), shfizle(m), Alibaba101, Clean2016, doneyor(m), evansvenus(m), AkanUdoette(m), Lisaint(m), shogz89, Idaraobong5(f), Gaiuseenyie(m), soniaogbu(f), Oluwashogo112, 7Alexander(m), fredopareto(m), Jimy66(m), osagie18(m), Boston001(m), Tochijude2000(f), collinsuchendu(m), milkymouth(m), laudate, Vatsyayana, Justfavourme(m), dandadee and 72 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.