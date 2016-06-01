₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,552 members, 3,835,193 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 12:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down (17753 Views)
Free Medical/surgical Treatment Ongoing At Ibom Multi-speciality Hospital, Uyo / Free Medical / Surgical Treatment Ongoing At Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo... Hu / Akwa Ibom Specialist Hospital Kicks-off With Free Treatment (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Blue3k(m): 6:25pm On Oct 05
The Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has been shut down, just two years after it was built and commissioned by the administration of former governor Godswill Akpabio.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245176-n41-billion-akwa-ibom-world-class-hospital-shut.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by abelprice(m): 6:28pm On Oct 05
Who cares.... beside how many pple can really afford it. Dem good wel wel nai buhari still dey go UK...
2 Likes
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by SalamRushdie: 6:32pm On Oct 05
Oh God why doesn't anything ever work in this country
19 Likes
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by NigerDeltan(m): 6:33pm On Oct 05
What do you expect when Buhari refused to patronise them, even the minister of state for education is in London flexing our money
I just wish Donald Trump can just place embargo on this, well what do I know!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Tolexander: 6:35pm On Oct 05
abelprice:Buhari's issue is even better.
Why not mentioning the Governor that built the world class hospital, Godswill Akpabio, who dumped the hospital for a foreign hospital for treatment, after sustaining injuries in a car crash in 2015?
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by abelprice(m): 6:36pm On Oct 05
Tolexander:Imagine..
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Blue3k(m): 6:38pm On Oct 05
Man Akwa Ibom rushed this project haphazardly. All these contract disputes and fact the opened this project to up before it was actually done shows this to be case. The management at least meridian is threatening to terminate contract because the state not paying them. The boundless ineptitude of these guys is astounding just reading these quotes.
The commissioner said his office, for instance, didn’t have any supervisory role in the entire arrangement.
Also, he said he was not aware that the hospital managers ever paid any money to the state government, despite the agreement stipulating that they would be paying some revenues to the government.
“The whole thing wasn’t totally completed. The dialysis section didn’t come through. Three modular theatres were not yet completed. Some of the areas were not completed because the contractors did not have all their money,” said Mr. Ukpong, who revealed that the hospital was running at only 10 per cent of its total capacity.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Jesusloveyou(m): 6:39pm On Oct 05
Wow
2 Likes
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Pavore9: 6:53pm On Oct 05
Akpabio did play a fast one.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Bari22(m): 7:05pm On Oct 05
misplaced priority
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by rottennaija(m): 7:07pm On Oct 05
Gov Udom is already achieving the record if being the worst state governor of Akwa Ibom state.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by LordIsaac(m): 7:25pm On Oct 05
Nijeriya!
1 Like
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Blue3k(m): 7:44pm On Oct 05
Anyway we can blame this on state government exclusively. It's crazy nobody in State legislature cared to probe into this or question them about these issues. Our state representatives are lap dogs for these guys to waste money. How can health minister not know if the hospital is carrying out contractual obligations?
The fact is statistically the hospital could have been run worked well if they weren't idiotic in execution. Nigerian's spend a billion dollars on medical tourism with 50% going to 50 per cent of the patients travelling to Europe, Asia, America and other parts of the world. If we captured a 10% of that market share the hospital would be profitable.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by AnodaIT(m): 7:55pm On Oct 05
That's what happens when you put the cart before the horse
Instead of for government to invest in the capacity of their people intellectually in education, they are sharing money and building super structures to be managed by foreigners
This is a state where basic government functions are run by consultants from Lagos because the state Civil Servants are not considered competent enough.
Education is in shambles as one teacher teaches over 80 students in public schools and in dilapidated buildings.
The Toothpick factory newly commissioned is almost shutting down due to lack of capacity
Le Meridian Hotel foreign managers left 3 months ago citing debts as government officials use complimentary cards to check in, accruing over N650m debt for government
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by juman(m): 8:24pm On Oct 05
LordIsaac:
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Ezionye(f): 8:38pm On Oct 05
AnodaIT:
Erm
I do not think education is the answer especially theoretical as you seem to opine unless you are emphasizing skills acquisition.
However, I agree with the fact that we don't need super structures as this so called " world class " hospital. The problem with these so called projects is that they lack proper research as to their suitability to the Nigerian environment and also double as money siphoning avenues.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Blue3k(m): 8:49pm On Oct 05
Ezionye:
I've never heard of a theoretical doctor. You have to practice and gain skills to be considered a doctor. That's why the have that year of understudy they all practice. Then a lot learn under more experienced Doctor. Lastly every doctor has to do continuing education from what I know in USA.
The second part is funny. What sort of research are these clowns doing then. It's pure thievery and ineptitude.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by eagleeye2: 8:55pm On Oct 05
SalamRushdie:I beg to disagree bro. Corruption still works in this country.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by yanshDoctor: 9:02pm On Oct 05
maintenance culture is own problem. nothing is working in this country. even abuja stadium federal government cannot manage it.
1 Like
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by YelloweWest: 9:50pm On Oct 05
At least them see the hospital on ground.
Ameathief said the $200 million dollars approved for hospital was duped from him
4 Likes
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Chukason1(m): 9:50pm On Oct 05
....This happens when you employ Yoruba as workers .... Laziness sets in
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by neonly: 9:51pm On Oct 05
But why
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Integrityfarms(m): 9:51pm On Oct 05
Yes ọ.... Devil bless our politicians
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by gaeul(f): 9:52pm On Oct 05
nau wa...Naija ll never plan for re-current expenditure
The Many lies of Nigerian celebrities>Mercy Johnson Caught in the Act
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/the-many-lies-of-nigerian-celebrities.html
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by MrPresident1: 9:53pm On Oct 05
Dry bones shall rise again
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Adaumunocha(f): 9:53pm On Oct 05
Bad news
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by cristianisraeli: 9:53pm On Oct 05
maintenance is our major problem in nigeria..we are cursed
when the zombie king goes to london to treat himself
even the akpabio guy goes abroad for treatment
very soon they will auction the place and turn it to a CLUB HOUSE..LOL
2 Likes
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by mazizitonene(m): 9:54pm On Oct 05
Nigerians and lack of maintenance culture....
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Uyi168(m): 9:54pm On Oct 05
I fear who nor fear this country..
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Uyi168(m): 9:56pm On Oct 05
Chukason1:SHUT UP
2 Likes
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by Ezedon(m): 9:56pm On Oct 05
That's why good things hardly come to Nigeria
|Re: Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo Shut Down by wayne4loan: 9:56pm On Oct 05
Corruption And Bad-management
Help, I Feel Sick After Taking A Drink / My Phobia Story / Help, I Want To Stop Drinking And Smoking Of Cigarettes
Viewing this topic: uzicuzy(m), Yhemzie(m), codedcliq, ziddy(m), bluice2(m), KikiBlack, GidiWoodsMan, Bollyfag(f), Presidiotbuhari, trendyfact, ubox, DanWrites(m), shfizle(m), Alibaba101, Clean2016, doneyor(m), evansvenus(m), AkanUdoette(m), Lisaint(m), shogz89, Idaraobong5(f), Gaiuseenyie(m), soniaogbu(f), Oluwashogo112, 7Alexander(m), fredopareto(m), Jimy66(m), osagie18(m), Boston001(m), Tochijude2000(f), collinsuchendu(m), milkymouth(m), laudate, Vatsyayana, Justfavourme(m), dandadee and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16