7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by FitnessDoctor:
Hello Guys it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
I noticed many Nigerian ladies, as well as their African counterpart, add more weight (which they find hard to lose) after marriage. I did my research and concluded that these reasons might be the cause.
You might want to note down one or two points even though if you are a man.
1. Child Bearing:
One of the reasons and the most likely reason why so many Nigerian ladies get out of shape after marriage is due to childbearing.
By the time they start giving birth to children and even during pregnancy, the body secretes hormones that causes weight gain in addition to the incredible amount of food they consume during pregnancy. This fat is stored in their bodies and can be very difficult to lose.
2. Refusal to Lose that After Baby weight:
Another reason is that most Nigerian ladies do not mind to exercise to lose the weight they gained during pregnancy, they just live with it, even after the second and third child.
They accept that they have become old mama's and decide to leave the attractive bodies to the little girls. Big mistake.
3. Too Much Food:
Many of these Nigerians ladies do not have a diet plan that helps them keep their shape after childbirth instead they feed off excess starch foods. (I don't even have one either, I am on team Calorie Moderation all the way)
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
Most of them don't even know that when taking food you have to account for the nutrients and calories, and more could mean you are eating excess which gets stored as fat.
Some prefer to eat this or that because it is sweet, aromatic and they don't take into account the amount of calories they are consuming.
4. Lack of Exercise:
Most Nigerian ladies have never seen the four walls of a gym. I tend to focus more on indoor exercises to make it easier for my readers, but that hasn't still kickstarted the fitness spirit in most people.
Many ladies after marriage will resign from their fitness lifestyle to focus either on their marriage or on raising kids. They wouldn't want to walk either long or short distance, they will prefer to drive around in cars and many wouldn't want to run or do some cardio exercise to lose weight. These are some of the reasons some of them add weight beyond expectation.
5. Stress:
Dealing with stress as a single person is not easy and when marital bruhaha gets mixed up with all that, it becomes a lot more complicated.
Stress eating (which I have been through), is the easiest remedy for stress for most people and it is also the easiest way to an incredible amount of weight that would be hard to lose.
6. Late Night Food:
Late night meals store up calories in your body and since most women love to skip the early morning exercise, those calories go on to get stored as fat.
7. Birth Control Pills :
Yes, birth control pills can make you gain weight.
Staying in shape doesn't really take much for those who are determined to keep their hourglass shape and you wouldn't have to give up your favorite meals just to keep that shape (remember I said that I only follow food moderation).
Through family planning and the right exercises, you should be able to keep your shape and still look a lot younger than you could dream of.
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/nigerian-ladies-gain-weight-marriage.html
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by RoyalBlak007:
♤ That thing won't make dem
♤lose weight...as long as it is entering steady , No quote me abeg
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Kobicove(m):
What's the remedy?
What's the remedy?
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Bitcoiin:
RoyalBlak007:
Lazy set of things they are
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by veekid(m):
Chop and fúck routine
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by segebase(m):
too much fork n doggy ..n Some styles de cause am
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by IMASTEX:
You're correct. Negligence to self looks.
You're correct. Negligence to self looks.
Well, for those men who can't impregnate their wives due to watery sperm, low count, and general erectile health, etc. Use our herbal tea for correction. See profile for details
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by supersystemsnig:
Makes sense
Makes sense
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Slayer2: 8:05pm
Summary.
The only reason they lose shape is because they stop taking care of themselves.
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by slawomir:
God knows my wife is going to be a Cinderella
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by VeeBuzzer(f): 8:06pm
its becoming really alarming.
you forgot to add one major reason which is most women stop taking good care of themselves after marriage cos they feel theyve arrived, he has proposed so no need to do shakara.
weldone madam, another sissy will take him from you and you will be claiming he is cheating on you and start fighting sidechicks.
You see married women tying wrapper like grannies. I hate wrappers and will never use one single or married.
Married women should stop thinking theyve arrived and start working on their bodies!
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Chidonc(m): 8:07pm
once a naija babe gets married, she feels like she has made it in life, do you still feed a fish with worms after catching it ?
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Breezy35: 8:07pm
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Diso60090(m): 8:07pm
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by BoyHuncho(m): 8:08pm
They feel there's no need to watch their shape again since they are already married. So they eat anyhow and get uncontrollably fat in the process, thereby sending their husbands into the hands of all the young Jezebels on the streets..
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by LexngtonSteele: 8:08pm
8. Eating 3 isi ewu, 4 ponmo, 2 fishes + plantain..1 meal
On top say your hubby/BF took you on a date and you
want to "chop beta"
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by dreamworld:
It's a natural thing
It's a natural thing
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by FreshMekanik: 8:09pm
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Florblu(f): 8:09pm
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Fuckadict(m): 8:09pm
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Pells:
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Settingz321(m): 8:09pm
The most reason is they feel relax and they start using rapper all over the house
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by lovemeohlord(m): 8:10pm
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Ishilove:
Wo it's not easy jare. Mscheeeew
Wo it's not easy jare. Mscheeeew
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by sukkot: 8:10pm
these nigerian women be looking like line backers mayne. sup widdat
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by joyndidi: 8:11pm
okay noted I will take precautions when the time comes as for now na flexing tinzzz sure pass
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by ProsperMVE(m): 8:11pm
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by emusmithy(m): 8:11pm
I think it's just in the blood.
I've seen well-to-do ladies get slimmer and slimmer after marriage while their men keeps adding weight like pregnant elephants
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by OyiboOyibo:
Laziness n over feeding is major
Laziness n over feeding is major
Re: 7 Reasons Why Most Nigerian Ladies Lose Shape After Marriage by Iseoluwani:
The milk that they drink from the middle of their legs won't allow lose or weight
