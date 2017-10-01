



I noticed many Nigerian ladies, as well as their African counterpart, add more weight (which they find hard to lose) after marriage. I did my research and concluded that these reasons might be the cause.



You might want to note down one or two points even though if you are a man.



1. Child Bearing:



One of the reasons and the most likely reason why so many Nigerian ladies get out of shape after marriage is due to childbearing.



By the time they start giving birth to children and even during pregnancy, the body secretes hormones that causes weight gain in addition to the incredible amount of food they consume during pregnancy. This fat is stored in their bodies and can be very difficult to lose.



2. Refusal to Lose that After Baby weight:



Another reason is that most Nigerian ladies do not mind to exercise to lose the weight they gained during pregnancy, they just live with it, even after the second and third child.



They accept that they have become old mama's and decide to leave the attractive bodies to the little girls. Big mistake.



3. Too Much Food:



Many of these Nigerians ladies do not have a diet plan that helps them keep their shape after childbirth instead they feed off excess starch foods. (I don't even have one either, I am on team Calorie Moderation all the way)



Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)



Most of them don't even know that when taking food you have to account for the nutrients and calories, and more could mean you are eating excess which gets stored as fat.



Some prefer to eat this or that because it is sweet, aromatic and they don't take into account the amount of calories they are consuming.



4. Lack of Exercise:



Most Nigerian ladies have never seen the four walls of a gym. I tend to focus more on indoor exercises to make it easier for my readers, but that hasn't still kickstarted the fitness spirit in most people.



Many ladies after marriage will resign from their fitness lifestyle to focus either on their marriage or on raising kids. They wouldn't want to walk either long or short distance, they will prefer to drive around in cars and many wouldn't want to run or do some cardio exercise to lose weight. These are some of the reasons some of them add weight beyond expectation.



5. Stress:



Dealing with stress as a single person is not easy and when marital bruhaha gets mixed up with all that, it becomes a lot more complicated.



Stress eating (which I have been through), is the easiest remedy for stress for most people and it is also the easiest way to an incredible amount of weight that would be hard to lose.



6. Late Night Food:



Late night meals store up calories in your body and since most women love to skip the early morning exercise, those calories go on to get stored as fat.



7. Birth Control Pills :



Yes, birth control pills can make you gain weight.



Staying in shape doesn't really take much for those who are determined to keep their hourglass shape and you wouldn't have to give up your favorite meals just to keep that shape (remember I said that I only follow food moderation).



Through family planning and the right exercises, you should be able to keep your shape and still look a lot younger than you could dream of.



Source: Hello Guys it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctorI noticed many Nigerian ladies, as well as their African counterpart, add more weight (which they find hard to lose) after marriage. I did my research and concluded that these reasons might be the cause.You might want to note down one or two points even though if you are a man.One of the reasons and the most likely reason why so many Nigerian ladies get out of shape after marriage is due to childbearing.By the time they start giving birth to children and even during pregnancy, the body secretes hormones that causes weight gain in addition to the incredible amount of food they consume during pregnancy. This fat is stored in their bodies and can be very difficult to lose.Another reason is that most Nigerian ladies do not mind to exercise to lose the weight they gained during pregnancy, they just live with it, even after the second and third child.They accept that they have become old mama's and decide to leave the attractive bodies to the little girls. Big mistake.Many of these Nigerians ladies do not have a diet plan that helps them keep their shape after childbirth instead they feed off excess starch foods. (I don't even have one either, I am on team Calorie Moderation all the way)Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)Most of them don't even know that when taking food you have to account for the nutrients and calories, and more could mean you are eating excess which gets stored as fat.Some prefer to eat this or that because it is sweet, aromatic and they don't take into account the amount of calories they are consuming.Most Nigerian ladies have never seen the four walls of a gym. I tend to focus more on indoor exercises to make it easier for my readers, but that hasn't still kickstarted the fitness spirit in most people.Many ladies after marriage will resign from their fitness lifestyle to focus either on their marriage or on raising kids. They wouldn't want to walk either long or short distance, they will prefer to drive around in cars and many wouldn't want to run or do some cardio exercise to lose weight. These are some of the reasons some of them add weight beyond expectation.Dealing with stress as a single person is not easy and when marital bruhaha gets mixed up with all that, it becomes a lot more complicated.Stress eating (which I have been through), is the easiest remedy for stress for most people and it is also the easiest way to an incredible amount of weight that would be hard to lose.Late night meals store up calories in your body and since most women love to skip the early morning exercise, those calories go on to get stored as fat.Yes, birth control pills can make you gain weight.Staying in shape doesn't really take much for those who are determined to keep their hourglass shape and you wouldn't have to give up your favorite meals just to keep that shape (remember I said that I only follow food moderation).Through family planning and the right exercises, you should be able to keep your shape and still look a lot younger than you could dream of.Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/nigerian-ladies-gain-weight-marriage.html 5 Likes 1 Share