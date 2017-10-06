Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / How We Are To Have Sex With Our Wives In Accordance To Sunnah- Friday Lecture (4861 Views)

Having Sex With Your Wife (islamic Teaching) / Sunnah University Nigeria And Manara Company: Things You Should Know (Pics) / Is It Right To Have Foursome With Your Wives In Islam?

QUESTION:



PLEASE HOW ARE WE TO HAVE SEX WITH OUR WIVES IN ACCORDANCE TO THE SUNNAH?



And is it permissible to suck(her breasts) and finger (touch her sexual organ to stimulate her) ?



BISMILLAH



This is a very important topic in our lives as Muslims but unfortunately most of our scholars and alims fail to talk about it due to shyness or its sensitivity.

It’s not something to be talked about in the mosque with a microphone so you barely hear our preachers talking about it.



To answer this question, I will first get some points clear and then provide Hadiths and ayahs to back it later on.



� ✅It’s very important to get your wife aroused before penetration

That’s what’s called pre-intimacy because the prophet had talked about it.

So this is where caressing, kissing, the sucking of Tips and fingering comes in.



�❌Anal sex. Is highly forbidden in Islam

Period❗



�⛔MouthAction is undesired and disliked but not haram.

Health-wise, MouthAction could be dangerous sometimes. Women have active and unharmful vaginal bacterials and natural PH(potency of hydrogen) within their genitals which makes it not sound for that place to be licked by the tongue or mouth. This varies from woman to woman regarding the nature and hygiene level.

However, the clitoris could be carefully licked by the tongue but this should be done right after bath and not to be done deeply but don’t forget that it is highly disliked and undesired by some scholars though there are other views that supports and allows that so opinions vary on this matter.

Felacio/MouthAction or the sucking of the male genital organ by the woman is also considered to be unharmful by medical practitioners and acceptable in Islam although opinions vary with regards to this. Bathing and being clean is the first thing to consider before carrying on with it.



So with this, individual desires, conditions, hygiene and personal health conditions counts.



�❌ Intercourse during menses is very bad and haram to the highest level.



�✅ Yes, sexual positions are allowed so far as its in the right place (vagina).

You can try doggy style, spooning and the others if you like instead of sticking to the well known missionary position.



✳Now let’s talk about pre-intimacy



Imam al-Daylami (Allah have mercy on him) records a narration on the authority of Anas ibn Malik (Allah be pleased with him) that the Messenger of Allah (Allah bless him & give him peace) is reported to have said: “One of you should not fulfil one’s (sexual) need from one’s wife like an animal, rather there should be between them pre-intimacy of kissing and words.” (Musnad al-Firdaws Of al-Daylami, 2/55)



Imam Ibn al-Qayyim (Allah have mercy on him) reports in his famous “Tibb al-Nabawi” that the Messenger of Allah (Allah bless him & give him peace) forbade from engaging in sexual intercourse before pre-intimacy. (See: al-Tibb al-Nabawi, 183, from Jabir ibn Abd Allah



There are no rules and laws in pre-intimacy as to how it should be done. The only laws and rules are the ones reached by the lovers by mutual consent and often unspoken understanding. Whatever is pleasing and satisfying to both the husband and the wife is right and proper; and whatever is mutually displeasing is wrong. The only limitation to this general rule would be any Shariah rule which goes against the wishes of the husband or the wife.



pre-intimacy is Highly Recommended

Islam emphasizes on pre-intimacy. Imam ‘Ali (A.S.) says, “When you intend to have sex with your wife, do not rush because the woman (also) has needs (which should be fulfilled).”



� 1 Sex without pre-intimacy has been equated to cruelty. The Prophet (S) said, “Three people are cruel: …a person who has sex with his wife before pre-intimacy.”

� 2 Another hadith equates sex without pre-intimacy to animal behavior: “When anyone of you has sex with his wife, then he should not go to her like birds; instead he should be slow and delaying.”



I rest my case



Source: Source: https://schoolgossip.com.ng/how-we-are-to-have-sex-with-our-wives-in-accordance-to-sunnah-friday-lecture/





Islam the only religion that is centered on sex. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Amberon11:

Islam the only religion that is centered on sex.

Islam is the only religion that instruct and guide to good conduct in all matters including Sex, daily affairs, and even how you response to arrogant unbeliever like you etc.



May Allah guide you to what is right and pleasing onto Him. Islam is the only religion that instruct and guide to good conduct in all matters including Sex, daily affairs, and even how you response to arrogant unbeliever like you etc.May Allah guide you to what is right and pleasing onto Him. 30 Likes 2 Shares

youngvc1:





I have an imam of a friend who use to watch porn middle of the night and the next morning you will see him shouting Allahhhhhhhhhhhuhakbaaaa! and preaching the holy teaching of quran.



Jazakhallah khairn

Masha Allah

Amberon11:

this one na porn transcripts in writing 1 Like

Nice piece

Amberon11:

Islam the only religion that is centered on sex.



Says someone from the religion that encourages fornication, Adultery, homosexuality, pre marital sex. Says someone from the religion that encourages fornication, Adultery, homosexuality, pre marital sex. 2 Likes

Auki:





Islam is the only religion that instruct and guide to good conduct in all matters including Sex, daily affairs, and even how you response to arrogant unbeliever like you etc.



May Allah guide you to what is right and pleasing onto Him.

So punna licking is accepted .....I weak 2 Likes

Is the sex with the joystick of the elected that never softens? With women with pear shaped breasts. Am everlasting erection that could cause you to faint if you are to experience it on earth . Look Islam is a joke of a religion. 2 Likes

Izza wow somtin 1 Like

Please if you are stupid, don't comment on this post it is not a must.

In Islam mouth action is wonderful when it is done ✅ n the male but disliked when it is done on a female. Do women enjoy anything in Islam ? 5 Likes

Islam, the only religion that explain every part of our lifestyle, some will come here to say this is rubbish but a true believers are those who keep calm and reply peacefully when oppressed

Alhamdulilah bi n'imatil Islam

Amberon11:

Islam the only religion that is centered on sex.

While you have a daily report of Pastors having sex with married and unmarried women in their congregations. You will of course tell us that is for deliverance and miracles you so foolishly believe. While you have a daily report of Pastors having sex with married and unmarried women in their congregations. You will of course tell us that is for deliverance and miracles you so foolishly believe.

May Allah reward you abundantly.

May Allah increase you in knowledge @op

Islam the religion that is not shy but plain realistic on all life matters unfortunately hatred and bitterness will increase them in misguidance.

The idea of sticking the peeenis into the asshole of a lady is nasty.

irahub:

Is the sex with the joystick of the elected that never softens? With women with pear shaped breasts. Am everlasting erection that could cause you to faint if you are to experience it on earth . Look Islam is a joke of a religion.



see why these people have no business with the Islam section. the greatest joke on earth is Christianity. Just read the bible with a neutral mind. no disrespect see why these people have no business with the Islam section. the greatest joke on earth is Christianity. Just read the bible with a neutral mind. no disrespect