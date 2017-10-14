₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by Jamieb(m): 7:57am
RTI International (www.rti.org) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition. With a worldwide staff of more than 5,000 people, RTI offers innovative research and development and multidisciplinary services.
We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:
1.) Grants Manager
Click Here To View Details
2.) Human Resources (HR) Officer
Click Here To View Details
3.) Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Manager
Click Here To View Details
4.) Finance Manager
Click Here To View Details
5.) Deputy Chief of Party (DCOP)
Click Here To View Details
6.) Chief of Party (COP)
Click Here To View Details
7.) Institutional Strengthening Specialist
Click Here To View Details
8.) Public Financial Management Specialist - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
9.) Knowledge Management and Communications Specialist - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
10.) Water/Wastewater Tariff Specialist - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
11.) Water Supply, Wastewater and Sanitation Specialists - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
12.) Water and Sanitation Engineer - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
13.) Private Sector Engagement Expert and Specialist - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
14.) Rural Water Service Delivery Specialist - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
15.) Stakeholder Engagement Specialist - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
16.) Legislative Reform/Policy Advisor and Specialist - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
17.) Water Utility Reform Advisor and Specialist - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
18.) Water Utility Specialist - Nationwide
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
14th October, 2017.
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/rti-international-fresh-job-recruitment-18-positions-nationwide/
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by docky22: 8:18am
SPAR Park N Shop Recruitment 2017 Application Guide And Requirements
http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/spar-park-n-shop-recruitment-2017/
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:41am
Ok na
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by sirugos(m): 10:43am
Wish me HBD fellow nairalanders
1 Like
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by Chidonc(m): 10:43am
a minimum of university degree and 9yrs experience, these guys are not really looking for workers, when they are , we will know.
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by miteolu(m): 10:43am
They are not reliable.
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by Westymee: 10:44am
RTI na another one again. God help us.
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by yemififi: 10:44am
I won't apply. Period
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by Eyanmukaila(m): 10:45am
This NGOs, dem go fit dey pay salaries so?
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by arodavoo(m): 10:50am
Ngo kwa,I no sure sey I fit pay beta salary ooo........check my profile to get ur shoes,Shirts and wrist watch at cheap and affordable prices
|Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 10:51am
Good
