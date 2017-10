RTI International ( www.rti.org ) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition. With a worldwide staff of more than 5,000 people, RTI offers innovative research and development and multidisciplinary services.We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:1.) Grants Manager2.) Human Resources (HR) Officer3.) Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Manager4.) Finance Manager5.) Deputy Chief of Party (DCOP)6.) Chief of Party (COP)7.) Institutional Strengthening Specialist8.) Public Financial Management Specialist - Nationwide9.) Knowledge Management and Communications Specialist - Nationwide10.) Water/Wastewater Tariff Specialist - Nationwide11.) Water Supply, Wastewater and Sanitation Specialists - Nationwide12.) Water and Sanitation Engineer - Nationwide13.) Private Sector Engagement Expert and Specialist - Nationwide14.) Rural Water Service Delivery Specialist - Nationwide15.) Stakeholder Engagement Specialist - Nationwide16.) Legislative Reform/Policy Advisor and Specialist - Nationwide17.) Water Utility Reform Advisor and Specialist - Nationwide18.) Water Utility Specialist - NationwideApplication Closing Date14th October, 2017.Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/rti-international-fresh-job-recruitment-18-positions-nationwide/ CC: Lalasticlala, Davide470