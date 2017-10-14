₦airaland Forum

Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by Jamieb(m): 7:57am
RTI International (www.rti.org) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition. With a worldwide staff of more than 5,000 people, RTI offers innovative research and development and multidisciplinary services.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:

1.) Grants Manager

Click Here To View Details

2.) Human Resources (HR) Officer

Click Here To View Details

3.) Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Manager

Click Here To View Details

4.) Finance Manager

Click Here To View Details

5.) Deputy Chief of Party (DCOP)

Click Here To View Details

6.) Chief of Party (COP)

Click Here To View Details

7.) Institutional Strengthening Specialist

Click Here To View Details

8.) Public Financial Management Specialist - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

9.) Knowledge Management and Communications Specialist - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

10.) Water/Wastewater Tariff Specialist - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

11.) Water Supply, Wastewater and Sanitation Specialists - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

12.) Water and Sanitation Engineer - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

13.) Private Sector Engagement Expert and Specialist - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

14.) Rural Water Service Delivery Specialist - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

15.) Stakeholder Engagement Specialist - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

16.) Legislative Reform/Policy Advisor and Specialist - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

17.) Water Utility Reform Advisor and Specialist - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

18.) Water Utility Specialist - Nationwide

Click Here To View Details

Application Closing Date
14th October, 2017.

Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/rti-international-fresh-job-recruitment-18-positions-nationwide/

CC: Lalasticlala, Davide470
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by docky22: 8:18am
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:41am
Ok na
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by sirugos(m): 10:43am
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by Chidonc(m): 10:43am
a minimum of university degree and 9yrs experience, these guys are not really looking for workers, when they are , we will know.
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by miteolu(m): 10:43am
They are not reliable.
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by Westymee: 10:44am
RTI na another one again. God help us.
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by yemififi: 10:44am
I won't apply. Period
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by Eyanmukaila(m): 10:45am
This NGOs, dem go fit dey pay salaries so?
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by arodavoo(m): 10:50am
check my profile to get ur shoes,Shirts and wrist watch at cheap and affordable prices
Re: Apply For The RTI Nationwide International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 10:51am
Good

