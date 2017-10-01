





'With pain in heart i don't know how or where to start from. JothamJosiah Dead! I think am dreaming someone should pls wake me up. He was my classmate, my roommate since 2010 and a friend just like a brother to me. Full of life and exciting to be with and very intelligent. the last time he called me he complain bitterly about nysc mobilization list, now he is no more to be mobilize. What a life, the first son and the only graduate in d family, how will the widow mother feels after investing so much to make best out of this beautiful soul. I remember how we use to suffer den, i remember d numerous nite class at MPH and management science. I can count more and more because this one really touches me. Speechless and heartbroken is me at the moment. Wht is man that we make full of ourself. Empty we came and empty shall we return. Brother i love u, but i surely know God loves you more. Rest on JOE'.





Source: A graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Josiah,has died while waiting for NYSC.According to his friend who shared the news,Josiah was the only graduate in his family.Below is what Cyprian wrote....

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/nnamdi-azikiwe-graduate-dies-while.html