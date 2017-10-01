₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,764 members, 3,835,861 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 10:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) (1223 Views)
Friends Carry Graduate In Wheelbarrow In Liberia To Celebrate His Graduation / UNIZIK Graduate Pushed Into Dirty Water By Friends In Celebration (Photos) / When You Are The First Graduate In Your Village. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by zoba88: 8:14am
A graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Josiah,has died while waiting for NYSC.According to his friend who shared the news,Josiah was the only graduate in his family.Below is what Cyprian wrote....
'With pain in heart i don't know how or where to start from. JothamJosiah Dead! I think am dreaming someone should pls wake me up. He was my classmate, my roommate since 2010 and a friend just like a brother to me. Full of life and exciting to be with and very intelligent. the last time he called me he complain bitterly about nysc mobilization list, now he is no more to be mobilize. What a life, the first son and the only graduate in d family, how will the widow mother feels after investing so much to make best out of this beautiful soul. I remember how we use to suffer den, i remember d numerous nite class at MPH and management science. I can count more and more because this one really touches me. Speechless and heartbroken is me at the moment. Wht is man that we make full of ourself. Empty we came and empty shall we return. Brother i love u, but i surely know God loves you more. Rest on JOE'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/nnamdi-azikiwe-graduate-dies-while.html
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 8:15am
Rest In Peace my friend, Where you are now, You will never be a victim again. Shalom.
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:26am
Painful death, Rip
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by swiz123(m): 9:18am
Rest in peace bro... There is a quiet life over there
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:44am
RIP Bruh
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 10:44am
too bad
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by arodavoo(m): 10:44am
Rip bro.......check my profile to get ur shoes,Shirts and wrist watch at cheap and affordable prices
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:45am
Sad... But so are all deaths
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by Realfitbody: 10:45am
Wow
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by Themind: 10:45am
RIP Bro. Bad village people
May we not die at the edge of our success and breakthrough.
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by iyke926(m): 10:45am
Life's a b***h.
May his soul rest in peace. Amen
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by Pinkfriday(f): 10:45am
Rest In Peace... sad news
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by iheyinwa: 10:45am
So sad��
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:46am
swiz123:How can you be so sure? Have you died before?
1 Like
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:46am
The meaninglessness of it all.... Education, wealth, Intelligence etc... At the end it doesn't really matter
|Re: Unizik Graduate Dies While Waiting For NYSC (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 10:47am
I think he put the NYSC of a thing too much in mind, for not being mobilised early.
R.I.P
(0) (Reply)
Ptdf Scratch Card ,call Wale On 08024766934/08068033213: First Come,first Serve / Ptdf Scratch Card ,call Wale On 08024766934/08068033213: First Come,first Serve / Ptdf Scratch Card ,call Wale On 08024766934/08068033213: Still Available!
Viewing this topic: odetola, Israeljones(m), Zaheertyler(m), josephobaro(m), paragon01, 7ola7, Akataka, odi1278(m), Kikalee, jothan(m), Rosheal(m), Mekulz(m), stark(m), peteredo, Victoriousvic(m), Clinton207, Fingerprinter(m), opichika(m), classicpeezy(m), guccimilan(m), kulrunsman79(m), luchee(f), Java001(m), Twemi(m), sammie92, Albion05, loading5449, mekus74, MikeMicheal(m), trilobite, Riscoded(m), Blessingbenson(f), kesmiraAutos(m), Donkuro, musamadallah(m), lurex2rhyme(m), docky22, brightk(m), fuckumods, CROWNWEALTH019(m), Ojoshola, berryprety(f), collitexnaira(m), DeFlagbearer, bb12008, AkhereOkaka(m), ecclize(m), white12k, krapardinar, Blacklight, Chukwudi4naija(m), adebola001, Lacomus(m), Firefire(m), dimeji248(m), dadabashua1(m), endtime1(m), ametumzy(f), danlucky12, abby23, Epraize(m), otunbamyk(m), fharrisonfort(m), chegbe1104, hensben(m), Deglaz(m), alienhumam and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19