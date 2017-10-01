Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) (13521 Views)

'Here is my testimony."We serve a living God. He can, and will always do the impossible". Call the name 'Jesus' and He will do it again.



At age 57, 27years of waiting in marriage, 7 years post-menopause.Jesus wouldn't let down their faith, He wouldn't close their case. He turned their mourning into dancing. He gave them the sweet song of victory.

He gave them two bouncing miracle babies- a boy and a girl.



We join the Josephs in singing His praises to the ends of the earth, cos He's the God of awesome wonders- ONISE IYANU!



If He could do it for Mummy and Daddy Joseph, He will do it for you too. Don't give up on your most holy faith. Praise Him in advance. Give Him an upfront heartfelt worship.



Onise Iyanu

You are the God of awesome wonders

I've tasted of Your power

Onise Iyanu

You have shown me so much mercy

Much more than I deserve



My eyes have seen, my ears have heard

The wonders of Your praise

Creation bows in awe of You

And we join to give You praise



The words You speak turns things around

Your outstretched hand

Has lifted me

You took away the chains and colts

That held me bound'





Allahu Akbar. 7 Likes

hummm God is great & full of wonderful







Congrats to them







Mwhile .....I don't pray for this kind of favour





once i knck the door .... I want it to open immediately





I only ask what I wants from God ... 6 Likes 1 Share

.......

Praise

Praise

Praise the Lord



It shall be permanent! 1 Like

Congratulations... God bless us at the right time

Wow!! What a wonderful, marvellous testimony. May all those believing God for a similar miracle, receive answers to their prayers in Jesus' name.







Hallelujah!! What a wonderful, marvellous testimony.May all those believing God for a similar miracle, receive answers to their prayers in Jesus' name. 11 Likes 1 Share

This is a typical love story!

Lies

there is nothing greater than my God .... 2 Likes 1 Share

Ha Oluwa seun

Congratulations



More life

Awesome GOD

Thank God for IVF!! 8 Likes 1 Share

No late comers

The wonders of medical science 3 Likes



So many can't wait.. ..

Thank God for their life. Patienceis a virtue.. ..So many can't wait.. ..Thank God for their life.

Beautiful. They that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength.

Onise Iyanu!!! Only you O God can do this.



This is one of the evidence to prove God is alive. 1 Like

it can only be God. patience is a virtue. may God meet all of us at the point of our needs, Amen. God

l also want to be a mother of twins o.

Thank Sango the Baba of Twins and Oya. The passion between Sango and Oya that creates twins. Thank Sango the Baba of Twins and Oya. The passion between Sango and Oya that creates twins.

I tap to this blessing

I don't why

I love twins

beautiful beautiful

Hope the babies were not bought or adopted 1 Like

Thank God!

Ivf 2 Likes