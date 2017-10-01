₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by stephenduru: 5:11pm
As dhared by Olupage....
'Here is my testimony."We serve a living God. He can, and will always do the impossible". Call the name 'Jesus' and He will do it again.
At age 57, 27years of waiting in marriage, 7 years post-menopause.Jesus wouldn't let down their faith, He wouldn't close their case. He turned their mourning into dancing. He gave them the sweet song of victory.
He gave them two bouncing miracle babies- a boy and a girl.
We join the Josephs in singing His praises to the ends of the earth, cos He's the God of awesome wonders- ONISE IYANU!
If He could do it for Mummy and Daddy Joseph, He will do it for you too. Don't give up on your most holy faith. Praise Him in advance. Give Him an upfront heartfelt worship.
Onise Iyanu
You are the God of awesome wonders
I've tasted of Your power
Onise Iyanu
You have shown me so much mercy
Much more than I deserve
My eyes have seen, my ears have heard
The wonders of Your praise
Creation bows in awe of You
And we join to give You praise
The words You speak turns things around
Your outstretched hand
Has lifted me
You took away the chains and colts
That held me bound'
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:12pm
Allahu Akbar.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by stephenduru: 5:13pm
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Crownadex(m): 5:18pm
hummm God is great & full of wonderful
Congrats to them
Mwhile .....I don't pray for this kind of favour
once i knck the door .... I want it to open immediately
I only ask what I wants from God ...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Crownadex(m): 5:18pm
.......
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Tolexander: 5:19pm
Praise
Praise
Praise the Lord
It shall be permanent!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by mcmurphy132(m): 5:24pm
Congratulations... God bless us at the right time
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by laudate: 5:25pm
Wow!! What a wonderful, marvellous testimony. May all those believing God for a similar miracle, receive answers to their prayers in Jesus' name.
Hallelujah!!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by DonAdejo(m): 8:06pm
This is a typical love story!
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by dredgedaniel: 8:07pm
Lies
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by L3G3ND(f): 8:07pm
there is nothing greater than my God ....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:07pm
Some Men are fools, how can you pass by me with your car and few distance from me pick a lady, and the car break down ����. now you are like oh bro help me push it ��� ���
I'll never, even if I swallow the Bible as food ��� siaaaa.
what pain me more is the lady is still inside....
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Judolisco(m): 8:08pm
Ha Oluwa seun
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 8:08pm
Congratulations
More life
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by mayormick(m): 8:08pm
Awesome GOD
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by HMZi(m): 8:08pm
Thank God for IVF!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by holluwai(m): 8:09pm
No late comers
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 8:10pm
The wonders of medical science
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Ajimmyco(m): 8:10pm
Patienceis a virtue.. ..
So many can't wait.. ..
Thank God for their life.
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Vickwinners: 8:11pm
Beautiful. They that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength.
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 8:12pm
Onise Iyanu!!! Only you O God can do this.
This is one of the evidence to prove God is alive.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Fynchi: 8:12pm
it can only be God. patience is a virtue. may God meet all of us at the point of our needs, Amen. God
l also want to be a mother of twins o.
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by KingSango(m): 8:12pm
stephenduru:
Thank Sango the Baba of Twins and Oya. The passion between Sango and Oya that creates twins.
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Ugaboy(m): 8:12pm
I tap to this blessing
I don't why
I love twins
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:14pm
stephenduru:
beautiful
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 8:14pm
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 8:15pm
Hope the babies were not bought or adopted
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 8:16pm
Thank God!
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by MrZachs(m): 8:16pm
Ivf
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 27 Years Of Childless Marriage (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 8:17pm
Wow, congrats to them..
This can only be God..
2 Likes 1 Share
